The strong move in BorgWarner has mopped up some of the "easy" undervaluation I saw before, but the shares still offer a decent prospective return.

Vehicle component suppliers are undeniably cyclical, and the upcoming shift toward hybrids and EVs has created understandable worry about which suppliers will be left out in the cold. Even so, it has seemed for some time to me that BorgWarner (BWA) doesn't really get the credit it deserves. Not only have I seen bears try to wave away the company's multiyear streak of growth ahead of underlying global production (all but one quarter since 2017), they've simultaneously criticized BorgWarner's R&D and M&A investments into electrification while fretting about whether BorgWarner will have the technology to make the transition.

Up more than 40% since my last update on the company, it looks like some of the panic has eased off, but I continue to see upside from here. There are certainly other names in the space worthy of consideration - including Dana (DAN), Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY), and motor developer Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) - but I continue to believe that BorgWarner offers enough prospective return from here to be worth consideration.

A Very Tough Quarter, But BorgWarner Outperforms Again

By no means do I want to call BorgWarner's second quarter "good", but relative to the sector and to expectations, I think management did well. Revenue beat expectations by about 15%, gross margin was much better than expected, and profits were significantly higher than expected, and BorgWarner managed to stay (barely) free cash flow positive.

Revenue fell 44%, or 43% in organic terms. Bad as that was, it was still about seven points better than underlying global production, and better than management had guided. The best outgrowth was in North America (seven points), but with six points in China and five points in Europe, there wasn't really a laggard.

Engine revenue fell 46%, beating by about 8%, while Drivetrain fell 38% and beat by 23%, as BorgWarner continues to see strong adoption of its dual-clutch transmission technology in the Chinese market.

Although gross margin was down about eight points from the prior year (and more than seven points from the first quarter), BorgWarner's gross margin was nevertheless more than nine points ahead of sell-side expectations. EBITDA fell 75% in the quarter, and operating income fell into the red, but the loss was about $96 million smaller than expected (relative to $1.4 billion in revenue). BorgWarner stayed positive at the segment level (2% margin), with better profits in both Engine and Drivetrain, but a significantly larger beat in Drivetrain ($49 million versus $8 million).

While BorgWarner management had guided to a better-than-typical decremental margin in the low 30%'s, the actual decremental margin was 28% - a strong result for a quarter in a sharp cyclical downturn in the business.

Management Is Trying To Keep Expectations In Check

Despite a strong first half (sizable beats in both the first and second quarters), BorgWarner is maintaining a relatively conservative tone with guidance. Management revised full-year revenue contraction to 16% to 20% (versus 20% to 27% previously), but the midpoint is only about 1% above where the Street was. Likewise, management is guiding toward much more modest market outgrowth in the second half of the year.

There are already signs of life in the auto industry, with recent data from China looking pretty good and signs of meaningful sequential momentum in the U.S., but I don't think BorgWarner management is necessarily sandbagging guidance. Management pointed to the likelihood of European diesel business that helped 1H'20 results not repeating in the second half, potential customer launch delays, and tougher dual-clutch comps in China, and those are legitimate points. That said, I expect BorgWarner to at least modestly exceed this updated guidance.

The New Mustang Win Highlights The Opportunities And Challenges With EVs

One of the big takeaways from the earnings announcement was management revealing that Ford (F) had selected the company's Integrated Drive Module for its new all-electric Mustang Mach-E line. That's a significant headline-grabbing win, and it will include components like thermal management and gearboxes, as well as a secondary drive unit on the AWD GT version.

The "challenge" part is that BorgWarner didn't get nearly all it could have. Drive modules are big-ticket items (likely around $1,000), but BorgWarner didn't win the motors (potentially worth around $700 or more), nor the power electronics (worth around $600). This is more likely than not how a lot of awards are going to go - while analysts like talking about what a total package of hybrid or EV components could be worth to a supplier, it's highly likely that many OEMs are going to play "mix and match" to get what they believe are the best components and/or to strike the most cost-effective bargains.

The Outlook

BorgWarner looks set to go forward with its acquisition of Delphi (DLPH), with the company having raised significant bond financing and launching an offer to exchange Delphi notes for BorgWarner notes. Six of the seven jurisdictions have approved the deal, leaving just the EU, and Delphi shareholders have approved the deal. I don't believe the EU will create unresolvable obstacles, and I expect the deal to close later this year. At that point, I will be curious to see what parts of Delphi BorgWarner may look to sell, and I could perhaps see the EU requiring some sales of diesel-related components as a condition of approval.

I'm continuing to value BorgWarner, assuming the Delphi deal goes through. I'm expecting mid-single-digit growth after the deal, in part from a recovery in global auto markets, but also expanded content on hybrid/EV platforms, as well as legacy gasoline and diesel content. I look for EBITDA margins to get to the mid-teens around three or four years after the deal close, and I expect long-term FCF margins in the mid-single-digits.

The Bottom Line

After the rally in the shares, I don't see the same opportunity in BorgWarner as before. I do worry that the market as a whole has come too far too fast with the "everything is going to be fine" trade, so I do see some risk of a pullback before the year is over. Prospective returns (based on discounted cash flow) have shrunk from comfortably in the double digits to just barely in the double digits. Normally, that would not be quite good enough, but in a low-rate environment and with opportunities for BorgWarner to exceed my expectations, I think it's enough to keep a positive view of the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.