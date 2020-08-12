Modeling the new opportunities in warehouse automation is very difficult, but it's a large, fast-growing, largely under-penetrated market, and the shares are undervalued just on the legacy business cyclical recovery.

This is a bold call, but it looks the right one - the legacy seating and wiring business was never more than a highly-cyclical, low-return business no matter how many times the company tried to change.

At the same time, management is refocusing its legacy truck components operations, moving more production to Mexico, paring away lower-margin business, and looking for EV/logistics growth opportunities.

CVGI saw a steep decline in its seating and wiring businesses, as production of heavy and medium-duty trucks plunged, decimating margins along the way.

Investors do well to be skeptical when a company announces a major shift in its business and strategic focus. Then again, when a company has amply demonstrated that its legacy businesses just can't produce adequate long-term returns, it can be the beginning to a much brighter future. I have a lot of doubts and questions about Commercial Vehicle Group's (CVGI) decision to pivot toward new opportunities in warehouse automation, military electronics, and EV/logistics vehicles, but considering that the company really couldn't get anywhere with its legacy operations, it seems like a longshot bet worth taking.

I thought CVGI had significant potential upside on a cyclical turn, but I believe the near-tripling of the share price since that last article is driven more by this announcement that it will restructure its legacy operations and pursue new growth opportunities like warehouse automation. This shift makes valuation considerably more challenging, but the valuation isn't bad even if you just look at this as a restructured seating and wiring company, let alone factoring in the new growth opportunities.

A Brutal Cyclical Downturn

I expected this to be an awful quarter for CVGI given plummeting near-term demand for trucks and shutdowns across the market, and so it was. Revenue declined 48% as reported and closer to 58% on an organic basis. Sales in the Electrical Systems business declined 48% as reported and closer to 65% in organic terms, while Global Seating declined 49%.

Gross margins were hammered by the steep decline in demand and the resulting under-absorption of overhead. As-reported gross margin declined more than eight points to just over 5%, with Electrical Systems gross margin down 11 points (to 1.5%) and Global Seating down four points to just under 10%. Adjusted EBITDA fell more than 90% but stayed just barely positive (0.9% margin), while operating income went into the red. Segment earnings fell 94%, with Electrical Systems slightly negative and Global Seating down 78%, with a 4% margin.

Commercial Vehicle ended the quarter with over $63 million in cash and generated positive free cash flow in the first half of the year.

A Big Change To Drive Better Future Results

Long-time followers of CVGI have seen many plans over the years meant to generate better returns from the core seating and wiring harness businesses, including shifting production to lower-cost countries (Mexico), building up business with off-road customers in categories like construction, agriculture, and mining, and building business with overseas producers in countries like China where overall market growth is stronger. None of it really worked.

In my last piece I asked what new CEO Harold Bevis could or would do to change this in a meaningful way, and it didn't take long to get a meaningful answer.

First, CVGI is going to shift toward a more rational maximization/optimization strategy with its legacy businesses. Management will consolidate facilities and move more manufacturing to Mexico, focus on new seating growth opportunities (like the last-mile fulfillment vans used by Amazon (AMZN)), try to build the aftermarket business, and exit no-profit businesses. In short, I think management has read the writing on the wall with respect to this business and instead of trying to chase low-percentage growth opportunities, it will instead focus on maximizing the profits the company has more or less in hand.

The company is also going to invest heavily to support First Source, its electronics sub-assemblies and integration provider. Management will carve out more space in existing facilities and repurpose equipment and personnel to focus on electrical subsystems for the warehouse automation market (with some focus on military and power-gen markets as well).

I've written a lot about the growth opportunity that companies like Honeywell (HON) (through Intelligrated), Daifuku (OTCPK:DFKCY), Cognex (CGNX), Columbus McKinnon (CMCO), and KION (OTCPK:KIGRY) see in warehouse automation; an addressable market worth over $25 billion that can support strong growth for years to come, as most facilities are, at best, only modestly automated.

I view First Source as more of a "picks and shovels" play on warehouse automation. Theirs won't be the name you see on stock footage pictures of automated warehouses, but they'll play a crucial "behind the scenes" role, and I see meaningful opportunities in areas like control panels and boxes as retailers and logistics providers add more machinery to their facilities. Said differently, you might be able to name the manufacturer of the light bulbs in your house, but probably not the manufacturer of your circuit breaker box, but the lights won't work without it.

The Outlook

Management believes they can target $100 million to $150 million of new business through these changes, largely in the warehouse automation market, and over time these new business opportunities could be as large or larger than the legacy business. In the meantime, a sharper focus on margin and cash flow maximization (including pruning off low-return business) should produce better full-cycle performance from the legacy business.

CVGI should see a meaningful sequential bounce off the bottom from its heavy and medium-duty truck customers, but the next couple of quarters will still be challenging on a year-over-year basis before more of a recovery emerges later in 2021.

Modeling the new business targets is difficult to say the least. It sounds as though the company has contracts in hand for some of this new warehouse automation opportunity, but I don't know how quickly it will ramp. Likewise with new targeted seating opportunities in EVs and last-mile logistics.

The good news is that Commercial Vehicle is still modestly undervalued on my prior assumptions for the business, as well as my updated model. Assuming better full-cycle margins and a somewhat lower growth rate (paring away that lower-return business) for the legacy operations, CVGI still has upside from that business, with First Source's opportunities in warehouse automation and military markets serving as an ill-defined "upside" on top of that.

The Bottom Line

CVGI is now a much more speculative call, largely because the company doesn't have a track record in the areas where it is targeting for much of its future growth. I know it's simplistic, but this is a case where I think it's valid to say "if this works, the shares will be worth considerably more". It will take time to frame the opportunity and figure out exactly how much more, but with the shares still somewhat undervalued on the legacy business, investors aren't really being asked to pay up much for those new growth opportunities.

