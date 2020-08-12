Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the second quarter, as opposed to a loss of $0.22 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The bottom-line improvement was attributable to a sharp plunge in provision expense. Earnings will likely continue to improve in the year ahead because provision expense will likely decline further. Moreover, BRKL will book fees under the Paycheck Protection Program in an accelerated manner in the second half of the year, which will boost net income. Consequently, I’m expecting BRKL to report earnings of around $0.58 per share in the second half of the year compared to $0.03 per share in the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting BRKL to report earnings of $0.60 per share, down 45% from last year. The June 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; therefore, I’m bullish on BRKL. However, investors should be cautious of the stock’s high level of risk. BRKL has moderately high exposure to pandemic sensitive loan segments, and around 16% of the total loan portfolio is in payment deferral programs.

Paycheck Protection Program to Add Around $19 million to Net Interest Income

BRKL funded $566 million of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, as mentioned in the second quarter’s investor presentation. According to management’s estimates, BRKL will book $19.37 million in fees under PPP over the life of the loans, which is a maximum of two years. The management expects a large portion of PPP loans to get forgiven in the third or fourth quarters, as mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call. Hence, I’m expecting the company to accelerate the booking of fees under the program in the second half of the year, which will boost net interest income.

Net Interest Income to Remain Lackluster Excluding the Paycheck Protection Program

Excluding the impact of PPP, there is very little chance of an improvement in net interest income as a slight decline in loan balances will likely counter a slight expansion in net interest margin, NIM. The management expects loans, excluding PPP, to be flat or down in the year ahead, as mentioned in the conference call. Additionally, management expects to reduce its excess cash in the future, but not redeploy it into loans or securities due to limited opportunities. I’m expecting the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming presidential elections to keep the demand for commercial loans subdued. Based on the factors mentioned above and management’s guidance, I’m expecting BRKL to end the year with a loan balance of $6.7 billion, down 8% from the end of June, and up 0.6% from the end of 2019. My estimate includes PPP loans, the majority of which I’m expecting to get forgiven in the remainder of this year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

BRKL’s NIM declined by 9bps in the second quarter following the 150bps federal funds rate cut in March. The management expects a slight improvement in NIM in the year ahead because liability repricing will outpace asset repricing, as mentioned in the conference call. Further, the management is in the process of putting floors in place that it believes will hold yields at around 3.9% to 4.0%. Considering these factors, I’m expecting NIM to be flat in the third quarter and to rise by a single basis point in the fourth quarter. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM. It excludes the impact of accelerated fees booking in the third and fourth quarters.

Provision Expense Likely to Decline Due to Easing of Economic Factors

BRKL’s provision expense plunged to $5 million in the second quarter from $54 million in the first quarter of 2020. The management used forecasts for different economic variables to determine the loan loss provisioning in the second quarter, including the unemployment rate, GDP, and commercial real estate price index. The management assumed that the unemployment rate would average 9.1% in 2020 and 9.3% in 2021, as mentioned in the presentation. The following table from the presentation shows the key economic assumptions.

I’m not expecting the economic variables to deteriorate beyond the forecasts that the management incorporated in the second quarter’s provision estimates. Therefore, I’m expecting the provision expense to gradually decline over the next few quarters to reach a normal level in 2021. For full-year 2020, I’m expecting BRKL to report a provision expense of $69.5 million, up from $9.6 million in 2019.

BRKL currently has elevated credit risk because of moderately high exposure to pandemic sensitive areas. According to details given in the presentation, vulnerable loan segments, including retail, fitness equipment, and hotels, made up 12.8% of total loans, excluding PPP, at the end of the last quarter. Additionally, the management noted that a further 30% of total loans were worthy of being monitored under the current environment. These loans included healthcare and Dunkin' Donuts, etc. Further, around 16% of total loans were in a payment deferral program, as mentioned in the presentation. The management expects 70% of the loans in the deferral program to return to payment, while the remaining loans will roll into a second deferral program.

Full-Year Earnings Likely to Decline by 45%

The accelerated booking of fees under PPP and lower provision expense will likely help earnings to continue to recover in the year ahead. Consequently, I’m expecting BRKL to post earnings of around $0.58 per share in the second half of this year, up from $0.03 per share in the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting BRKL to report earnings of $0.60 per share, as shown below.

The chances of a negative earnings surprise are unusually high this year due to the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the moderately high sensitivity of BRKL’s loan portfolio to the pandemic elevates the credit risk.

Adopting Bullish Rating Due to a High Upside

I'm using the price-to-book multiple (P/B) to value BRKL. The stock has traded at an average P/B ratio of 1.03 in the first half of 2020. Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the June 2021 forecast book value per share of $12.3 gives a target price of $12.7 for the mid of 2021. This target implies an upside of 20.7% from BRKL's August 12 closing price. The following table presents the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Based on the high upside, I’m adopting a bullish rating on BRKL. Apart from the price upside, BRKL is also offering a decent dividend yield of 4.4%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.115 per share. There is very little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 76% for 2020 and 47% for 2021, which are manageable.

BRKL appears to be unsuitable for low risk-tolerant investors because of its high level of risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors should consider their risk tolerance before making an investment decision on BRKL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.