Introduction

In my last article on Halliburton, (HAL), where I implored the reader to scoop up Hally with both hands if they had any interest in the oilfield space at all as an investment vehicle, I identified some key elements in a potential recovery, and made my pitch.

"Halliburton: All-time Lows Flash A Strong Buy Signal"

Cost cutting leading to profitability in a down market

Solvency - cash and credit lines to see better commodity pricing

"This makes the stock at current prices an outstanding buy for investors looking to average down their cost basis or make a bet on an improving market. I am adding at these levels."

The share price was ~$5 a share when this article came out (source).

Well, they delivered on the cost cutting front and managed to generate a surprising amount of free cash in the second quarter. As a reward Bank of America analyst Chase Mulvehill upped his price target to $18. We think this is baked in and further gains could be seen as we close out the year. In this article we will review the shale recovery thesis for generating continued gains in this stock.

Note - this article appeared in the Daily Drilling Report on July 23 when the stock was at $14.80. At today's price members have had the opportunity to earn 12% on an investment in three weeks.

The thesis for Halliburton

I think we can agree - shale has shrunk. In order to maintain its formerly prodigious output at ~9 mm BOEPD, it required the better part of a 1000 rigs turning to the right. We are far, far from the figure today, and after 18 consecutive weeks, we still haven't hit bottom on the rig count. Today a paltry 253 rigs are searching for oil and gas in domestic North American shale plays.

Baker Hughes

Here's the thing. It's going to start getting better and that spells good news for Hally. Now let's be clear neither I, nor Halliburton, is calling for a "mini-boom," the takeaway here is the bottom is near in terms of drilling activity. Hally's CEO Jeff Miller comments in the call:

Drilling activity declines have slowed and we believe the rig count should find a bottom sometime in the third quarter, but a meaningful inflection point in drilling seems further out.

Source

Meaningful inflection is the operative term here. I would define that as the point where the market goes "Wowza, oil supplies are dropping!" Yesterday's EIA WPSR did not advance that position very far. Restored U.S. production likely contributed largely to this event. We see this as transitory as lack of new drilling will create a gap with a legacy shale decline. Interestingly enough the market must be thinking along these lines as it basically laughed off the storage build. In the coming weeks we expect storage levels to drop as new drilling is not replacing legacy shale barrels at a rate that will sustain production. 9.3 mm BOEPD is far, far in the rear view.

Source

Halliburton is trading at an adjusted (note - they took a $2.1 bn impairment charge in Q-2) EV/EBITDA multiple of ~6X. With even a modest increase in drilling, say 20% from these historically low levels through the end of the year, a commensurate rise in revenue would add about $600 mm in gross revenue, about 20% higher than Q2. This would take the stock close to BoA's projection of $18 share. I think this is realistic by year's end, and we could possibly see it quicker than that, as well as extend it. We are nearly there at today's price. Now this scenario just takes in a modest uptick in operations domestically from prices for WTI recovering to the mid-$40s, which they have essentially done.

The world is a dangerous place!

Suppose they continue higher. This a bit of a contrarian viewpoint, but let's consider: Oil is priced at low end of the marginal utility curve. Meaning the market is so used to having a limitless supply of the stuff, that idea we could be looking at S-H-O-R-T-A-G-E-S is completely outside the pale of feasibility. The point here is that we are just one cataclysmic event away from supply interruptions. I'm not predicting anything in this regard, but it's hard to imagine the status quo in many of the world's hotspots -Venezuela, Iran, or Libya - as examples of the stuff we are used to thinking about. A 60-year old conflict between China and India is bubbling on their Himalayan border. As many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a June skirmish. What will India's response be to this event?

WSJ

The point here is it only takes one.

Halliburton by the numbers

The result of a massive cost cutting promise made in the first quarter and executed over the second delivered a stunning $456 mm in free cash flow. Taking a $2.1 bn impairment charge for the quarter meant that they posted a loss for the quarter, but this is non cash. Adjusted net income was $236 mm. They used the money they saved on dividends to pay down $270 mm worth of debt early, saving future interest expense in the process. Revenues were off as one would expect a 37% QoQ to $3.2 bn, but beating the decline in rig activity fairly by a nice margin. In short they outperformed the market.

Hally divides their business into these main lines: Completion and Production (C&P), and Drilling and Evaluation, (D&E).

C&P revenue was $1.7 billion, a decrease of 44%, while operating income was $159 million, a decrease of 54% QoQ. Declines in pressure pumping in North America and artificial lift accounted for most of this drop. On a global basis this was offset somewhat by improved completion tool sales internationally.

D&E revenue was $1.5 billion, a decrease of 27%, while operating income was $127 million, a decrease of 41%. These declines were primarily due to a global reduction in drilling-related services and lower software sales internationally.

Hally's CEO Jeff Miller's comments on North American shale:

While the North America market will be structurally smaller, we believe that it will be more profitable for us. Our service delivery improvement strategy lowers our fixed and services costs and will drive higher contribution margin with the goal to make Halliburton the most competitive from a cost structure perspective. This strategy has resulted in sustainable changes to how we organize and execute every day in the business and positions us to deliver higher profitability and free cash flow in North America.

Source

My comments here. This is consistent with the view I have for shale activity being concentrated in fewer companies that find a way to deliver profits at the current price environment. Cutting costs by about $1.3 billion over a 90-day period is nothing short of phenomenal performance by a management team.

Cost cutting across all lines has been the key.

A change to the fundamentals of how they deliver services, driving higher contribution margin and lower our fixed costs.

A reduction of maintenance cost per horsepower hour by over a third compared to the 2019 run rate by redesigning maintenance and value engineering processes.

maintenance and value engineering processes. Permanent reductions to workforce, starting with management.

Using digital and remote operations to reduce the number of frack engineers required to monitor jobs by establishing real-time operations centers and using cloud-based solutions to modernize data flow between the rig site and the back office.

Reducing real estate footprint by over 100 facilities, which not only removes costs but fits with the digital and remote operations strategy.

Advances in sensing technologies and material sciences are lowering the total cost of ownership of tools. Building internally is key.

Design improvements such as component modularity make asset velocity better than ever. Doing more with less is the wave of the future.

Miller's key comment regarding this cost cutting:

Digitalization reduces our capital footprint. We’re removing equipment from location and replacing costly hardware with software solutions. We do not anticipate large technology recapitalization programs similar to the build-out of our leading Q10 pumps and the iCruise drilling systems. Finally, the North America business now has structurally lower capital requirements. It is a mature market and frack job intensity is plateauing.

Source

The last line here resonates with me. "Mature market," being the operative term. Economies of scale, technology and specialization will drive the future of a smaller, but more profitable North American market, which Halliburton recognizes as being the most important in the world.

Technology driving the future

Technology seems to gravitate to the oilfield. Doing more with less always has been in the background as the industry responded to ever increasing markets with large explosions of capex. Those days are gone and increasingly what would have been big capex solutions are moving to smarter, more flexible components that deliver value while packing in profits to the supplier. You also will see more joint ventures with participants each bring key attributes to an increasingly digital solutions.

Note - I discussed one aspect of this shift to a smaller, but more technological footprint in an earlier article this month. In it I focused on the software shift to the cloud will bring economies of scale and reduced footprint to oil operators.

Microsoft: Frac To The Future

Here are some examples-

Halliburton and TechnipFMC introduced Odassea, the world’s first distributed acoustic sensing solution for subsea wells. The technology platform enables operators to execute intervention-less seismic imaging and reservoir diagnostics to reduce total cost of ownership while improving reservoir knowledge. Halliburton provides the fiber optic sensing technology, completions and analysis for reservoir diagnostics. TechnipFMC provides the optical connectivity from the topside to the completions. The Odassea platform strengthens digital capabilities in subsea reservoir monitoring and production optimization.

Interventionless in the key term I've bolded in the above statement. Interventions are expensive shutdowns of producing wells that often require a rig - a big expensive piece of machinery. They can be done rigless, but that's an outlier. In this case the company is describing smart equipment that will remotely engineer solutions and that can fix itself.

Halliburton, Microsoft and Accenture announced a five-year strategic agreement to advance Halliburton’s digital capabilities in Microsoft Azure. Under the agreement, Halliburton will complete the move to cloud-based digital platforms and strengthen our customer offerings by enhancing real-time platforms for expanded remote operations; improving analytics capability utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence; and accelerating the deployment of new technology and applications for overall system reliability and security.

Building in Mister Softee's, Microsoft, (MSFT) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) architecture is a winning solution for both companies. Accenture is the dominant cloud solutions platform has largely driven the value of the company over the last few years, from $50 a share to over $200 a share. A good partner is what Hally needs here.

Halliburton launched DynaTrac Real-Time Wireless Depth Correlation System, a new technology that reduces uncertainty and saves rig time by enabling operators to accurately position packers, perforating guns and the bottom-hole assembly without running wireline or moving the work string.

Depth correlation is one of the most problematic scenarios in the oilfield. I can remember being shutdown for hours as wireline was rigged up to confirm firing depth for guns (hey, in the shallow GoM where the sand interval between shale strata can be five feet total), prior to perforating. Or is my packer-a zonal isolation device, where it needs to be to land out my completion string? Questions like this have to be answered, and Hally is doing this without the mechanical risk -you don't always make it out the hole with everything that goes in. In the oilfield the term "fishing trip" doesn't have pleasant connotations.

Halliburton introduced SPECTRUM e-IP, the industry’s first electrically operated inflatable packer. It provides precision and reliability for the placement of selective treatments, such as acidizing, water shut off, sand consolidation, and remedial integrity. This is especially relevant in the current market conditions, to increase the well performance in existing assets. The platform is digitally enabled to provide data acquisition, interpretation, and real-time control.

Mechanically set packers run on pipe or wireline have been the standard for the industry for decades as changing the circulation path also was mechanical process. Pushing a button to set, reset this tool has been a dream of the industry. Not having to move the tool is a critical step change improvement.

Source

Your takeaway

Halliburton has set itself up to service the oilfield of the present day, which as we have discussed doesn't support the big capital budgets and staffing levels of the past. The oilfield going forward will be a smaller, but more profitable place.

Some comments from Lance Loeffler, Hally's CFO, underscore their expectation for the rest of the year.

Sequentially, we expect overall company revenue to decline low single digits in the third quarter. Lower average rig activity across most regions will impact our D&E division while modest completions activity improvements should drive C&P division revenue to be flat to slightly up. The full quarter benefit and continued execution of our cost reductions should offset the impact of lower activity on our profitability. As a result, we expect to deliver higher sequential operating income and modestly higher margin.

Source

We are holding our position on Hally at present. Dips may occur, but we think they will be short lived as the company finishes its consolidation in Q-3. If Hally meets your investment profile, I would not hesitate to add below $13.00 a share. I will stay long to ~$25 or so, then sell half my position, pocketing 5-bagger gains from March. I don't want to be greedy and stay too long at the party with my entire position. Conversely I don't want to be shut out of future gains if my scenario for oil in 2021 holds true.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice to buy or sell this stock. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.