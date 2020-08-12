Stripe Steals Suryadevara From General Motors

Stripe, Inc., is at the forefront of the changing world, valued at around $35 billion, and is attracting world-class talent to itself, to handle the demands of the future.

The payments space is growing at a fantastic pace, accelerated by the spread of the pandemic, and will be fundamental to the evolving financial system, however it breaks out.

One of the highest profile executives in the auto industry has just left General Motors to join an online payments group, Stripe, Inc., still a private company.

Why would someone who became the chief financial officer of General Motors (NYSE:GM) at age 39 in 2018 take a position at an online payments group in San Francisco?

It tells you something about what is going on in the world today, when a person holding a position like, CFO of General Motors moves to a similar position at an eight-year old tech company.

But, not only was she the CFO of a company like General motors, Dhivya Suryadevara was one of the highest-profile executives in the auto industry. In joining Stripe, Inc., a provider of software to help companies process online payments, Ms. Suryadevara is showing investors where the real action is taking place in the world today.

Stripe,

which ranked alongside Elon Musk's SpaceX as the most valuable private tech company in the US earlier this year, has been building out its senior team in recent months."

The company has been expanding. It employs around 2,800 workers. It has added about 400 new employees this year. Becoming one of these, Ms. Suryadevara accepted the Stripe offer, bringing to a close an 18 month search.

Stripe expanded its payments-processing service to 15 new countries this past year. It now operates in 39 countries.

And, it is still a private company.

This is just a little bit of information on the company that Ms. Suryadevara is joining. And, it is not alone.

This is why I am focusing some of my articles on situations like these. Even in the economic climate we now find ourselves in, there are lots of things happening, but we need to know where to look for them. Watching for moves like the one made by Ms. Suryadevara is one way to identify potential opportunities. And, although Stripe is not planning to go public soon, it is something one can keep their eyes on.

Online Payments Is Where You Want To Be

I have been a fan of what is happening in payments system for quite some time now. To me, the payments system is the essence of banking. And, many of the big tech companies believe that this is the case as well.

Not only do we have PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), but we also have Amazon Pay (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple Pay (NASDAQ:AAPL), among other initiatives in the industry. The payments system is the essence of banking. Right now, most of the largest commercial banks in the country are playing catch-up, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) leading the legacy banks in its efforts to lead the pack.

I believe that there will only be a few dominant payment players left and the rush is on right now to see who the finishers are going to be. Thus, the evolution of payment systems is one of the most important areas of technological advancement going on these days.

In a recent article I noted,

online gross payment volume was up 50 percent from a year earlier."

This is just a part of what the whole payments system is experiencing as it grows and consolidates. And, Stripe, being one of the newcomers, is also one of the rising stars.

Analysts are saying

online is where you want to be in payments these days, with many stores and shoppers shifting to virtual."

The coronavirus pandemic has just added to this movement, not only in the United States but worldwide.

Stripe Is In The Right Place At The Right Time

Stripe is positioned well to take advantage of this move for it is now growing at a faster rate than it was at the beginning of the year.

Furthermore, the Financial Times tells us that

Hundreds of thousand of new businesses have signed up for Stripe since March allowing the company to hit its 2020 customer targets almost six months early."

In addition,

Almost $10 billion in payments have been processed for those new customers with total volumes now running to hundreds of billions of dollars a year."

But Stripe is making some moves itself as it looks to make investments of its own. For example, it is pushing a $20 million funding round to invest in an online payments start-up called "Fast" and it is also adding to the amount it has invested in the digital bank Monzo, located in the United Kingdom.

The Future

Stripe, Inc., a private company, does not appear to be in a hurry to go public, although one might think that hiring someone like Ms. Suryadevara would be a signal that such a move was coming in the near future.

However, John Collison, president of Stripe, insisted that "he had no 'near-term' plans" to take the company public. Stripe has recently been valued at around $35 billion.

But there seems to be lots of upside opportunities there and the possibilities seem to be almost unlimited.

Stripe Inc. was founded in 2010 by two brothers, John and Patrick Collison who are college dropouts. John dropped out of Harvard and Patrick dropped out of MIT. They came from Ireland and their parents ran a small lakeside hotel in a village. They got into programming early… and the rest is history… up to now.

The Point

The point to this whole story is that so many positive things are happening in the world right now. The news of the pandemic, the economic downturn, and all the pain and suffering going on is not to be slighted.

But investors cannot forget these other stories drift and must seek out what is happening and who is making these things happen.

The whole world is changing and the acceleration into the future sometimes seems to be mind boggling. It is something investors must not ignore.

Some investors have even claimed, "The Investment Environment Is Among the Most Compelling of Our Careers." In addition, "Innovation is Coming In Many Forms and From Many Places." I am doing my best to highlight some of what is happening so as to encourage investors to take a look at all the opportunities that are available.

More and more people, talented and experienced, like Ms. Suryadevara also realize this to be the case and are making moves that back up this fact.

One could almost say, in this instance, "follow the flow of the executives."

Investors could certainly do worse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.