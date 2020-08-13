While the company has the best balance sheet it has had in years, we've seen significant share dilution in the past 9 months with the share count up over 60%.

We're nearly two-thirds of the way through the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the most recent name to report its results is Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF). Unfortunately, the company was hit hard by the government-mandated shutdowns in Mexico as quarterly production fell by 22% year over year, with operations at La Colorada hit the hardest. However, the weakening Mexican peso and higher gold (GLD) prices helped offset the lower production, with costs improving year over year despite the lower gold sales. While the company's all-in cost margins are significantly lagging the sector, Florida Canyon should help margins, and a higher gold price will finally allow Argonaut to generate some free cash flow. Therefore, I have revised my thesis from Sell above C$2.55 to Speculative Buy below C$1.95.

(Source: Company Website)

Argonaut Gold released its Q2 results on Tuesday and reported quarterly production of 31,500 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], down 22% year over year. The much lower production resulted from the company's Mexican operations being shut down for nearly two months, as they were not restarted until early June. Despite this headwind, the company managed to post low single-digit revenue growth in the quarter thanks to the higher gold price. Argonaut also came into August with its strongest balance sheet in years, with net cash of $140~ million. However, this improved balance sheet was due to significant share dilution, which we'll get to later. First, let's take a closer look at the operating results:

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Website)

As we can see from the above chart, we've had a disappointing trend in place for all-in sustaining costs for almost three years for Argonaut, with costs rising from $1,063/oz in Q3 2017 to $1,323/oz in Q1 2020. Fortunately, costs dipped considerably in Q2, with the Mexican Peso weakness being a massive tailwind to costs and improved strip ratios at all three mines. While the currency tailwind will not be nearly as significant in the back half of 2020 as the Mexican Peso has strengthened since Q2, the newest tailwind for Argonaut is Florida Canyon, the mine acquired in the Alio Gold (ALO) acquisition earlier this year. Therefore, while I would expect much higher costs in the second half of 2020 vs. the $1,080/oz reported in Q2, I think costs can ultimately come down below $1,125/oz with a full-year of Florida Canyon production in FY2021.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Beginning with Argonaut's El Castillo Mine, it was a tough quarter given the mining suspension, with 9,151 ounces of gold produced, down 34% from the 14,361 ounces produced in the same period last year. However, we saw a massive improvement in cash costs at the mine, with cash costs down 12% to $862/oz. The improved costs resulted from a much better strip ratio of 0.85 vs. 1.52 and slightly higher grades of 0.43 grams per tonne gold vs. 0.39 grams per tonne gold. While the much lower strip ratio and lower costs were positive, the much lower tonnes mined could be a headwind to gold production in the back half, with mined tonnes down to 1.67 million tonnes, from 5.79~ million tonnes in Q2 2019, and less run of mine ore dropped on the leach pads. However, as noted earlier, this was not Argonaut's fault as it is able to do much from an operations standpoint amid a government-mandated shutdown.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis, Company Website)

Moving over to the San Agustin Mine, it was a decent quarter for the company, with quarterly production up slightly to 13,403 GEOs. This solid Q2 performance has pushed year-to-date production at San Agustin to 28,047 ounces, roughly flat year over year despite COVID-19-related headwinds. Similar to El Castillo, tonnes of ore mined was down significantly in Q2 from 1.96 million tonnes a year ago to ~1.17 million tonnes. Meanwhile, the gold grade to the leach pad was considerably lower at 0.33 grams per tonne gold vs. 0.39 grams per tonne gold. The good news was that the strip ratio dropped massively here as well to 0.50 to 1, an exceptional metric. Meanwhile, cash costs were down in Q2 from $910/oz to $756/oz. The improved costs resulted from the weaker Mexican peso, higher silver credits, and the much lower strip ratio.

(Source: Company Website, Management Discussion & Analysis)

Finally, at La Colorada, it was a rough quarter overall with quarterly GEO production down 35% due to the mine closure. Argonaut produced 7,869 GEOs in the quarter, and cash costs jumped to $1,169/oz from $894/oz. The higher costs during the quarter were due to much lower grades and less gold ounces sold; a headwind with site costs spread across much lower sales. The one piece of good news at La Colorada was that the strip ratio improved materially here as well, with a strip ratio of 3.43 vs. 5.00 in the same period last year.

(Source: Company Presentation)

These lower-than-anticipated production results should have resulted in a significant revision lower in guidance from Argonaut, but the Alio Gold acquisition closing on July 1st will make up for the lost ounces. Based on this contribution, the new FY2020 production guidance is 196,000 GEOs at the midpoint, up from a previous outlook midpoint of 180,000 GEOs. However, while production is expected to be higher year over year from the 186,000 GEOs produced in FY2019, all-in sustaining cost guidance leaves a lot to be desired, currently sitting at a $1,288/oz midpoint for FY2020.

As we can see below, this places Argonaut among the bottom-10 ranked gold producers from a cost standpoint, and well above the industry average costs of $970/oz last year. Therefore, while Q2 was a lower-cost quarter, we should see costs increase materially in the back half before trending lower in FY2021. The lower consolidated costs I expect in FY2021 is based on Florida Canyon's projected costs of $1,040/oz, which are slightly below Argonaut's $1,200/oz cost profile. Let's see how the results affected Argonaut's revenues in Q2:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart below, Argonaut Gold reported quarterly revenue of $57.96 million, up 4% year over year. This slight increase in revenues despite the mine closures is due to the massive rise in the gold price in the same period, with Argonaut's average realized gold selling price jumping from $1,303/oz to $1,713/oz. While this is much better than most Mexican producers that saw declining revenues year over year in Q2, it pales compared to the strong double-digit revenue growth rates we're seeing from more diversified producers globally or that weren't affected by the COVID-19 closures. However, this is at no fault of Argonaut's as the government's suspension of non-essential business activities was out of its control.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Some investors might be wondering how Argonaut is trading at US$2.00 when it was at the same level in 2016 at $1,350/oz gold; the answer lies in the share structure. As we headed into Q4 2016, the company had 160 million shares outstanding, and the current share count is 295 million shares, up 84% in the same period. Therefore, the old US$3.68 share price is the new US$2.00 if we adjust for the much higher share count. While a good chunk of this share count was used for the Alio Gold acquisition which was done at a very reasonable price for Argonaut, I was not a huge fan of the recent raise of C$125 million at C$2.55.

(Source: YCharts.com)

This translated to a share dilution of 20%, with 49 million shares added to the share count, and it was done at a share price of C$2.55. This was 40% below the levels Argonaut traded at during its 2016 peak. The best gold juniors and mid-tier miners have been raising money at considerably higher prices, so while Argonaut may have needed the money to speed up development at its Magino Project, I did not like this financing. The good news if we excuse the significant share dilution is that Argonaut currently has a net cash position of over US$140 million and likely won't need to dilute again for 12 months.

Meanwhile, the other good news is that the company's costs should trend lower as Florida Canyon should produce gold below its current cost profile of $1,200/oz, with projected all-in sustaining costs of $1,040/oz. However, even if we factor in $1,125/oz all-in sustaining costs going forward, this still leaves Argonaut as a high-cost 200,000-ounce per year producer, and these companies are not exactly in high demand in the market. Therefore, while the valuation is reasonable at US$440 million with three development projects, I see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector. Having said that, I believe valuation would become a tailwind at C$1.95, so I have revised my thesis from Sell above C$2.55 to Speculative Buy below C$1.95.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Argonaut Gold had a tough Q2 due to the shutdowns, and was previously among my bottom-10 gold producers in the sector, with strict Avoid recommendations. However, even the higher-cost dogs of the sector are going to make lots of money if the new floor for gold is $1,500/oz, so I believe investors who don't mind laggards can find value in Argonaut below C$1.95. Personally, I prefer the high-margin producers, with two of my favorite ideas being Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and GoGold Resources (OTCQX:GLGDF).

