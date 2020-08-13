Rather than sales momentum, which is going to be volatile because of the competition in the space, this bullish thesis is founded on the refreshed strategic direction the company is now taking.

However, I believe there's still a lot of upside left for SFM in the long term.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has been on a roll since revenues and earnings spiked in Q1-20 on the back of buyers' habits at the start of the pandemic in late March this year. Q2-20 results showed similar gains, and SFM is now trading at nearly 30% higher on a YTD basis. The stock rallied more than 20% between Q1 and Q2 results, but the market has now softened its outlook on SFM's prospects after the Q2 call. As of this writing, the stock is trading at slightly under $24 and about 10% down from its pre-Q2-20 price.

Thesis: The initial surge in stock price came from the blowout quarterly earnings reported for Q1. Predictably, that view softened once the market realized that the numbers were not sustainable. When that view was validated at the Q2 call, the market further softened. However, I believe there's still a lot of upside left for SFM in the long term. Rather than sales momentum, which is going to be volatile because of the competition in the space, this bullish thesis is founded on the refreshed strategic direction the company is now taking and the measures it has implemented and continues to implement toward that goal.

Skewing Toward Omnichannel

In the Q1-20 earnings release, the company noted that buying habits were skewing toward eCommerce exiting the quarter and that the month of April showed a continuation of that trend:

Social distancing has changed consumer behavior from customers consolidating trips and increasing use of ecommerce services. ...ecommerce sales represented 13% of our net sales.

In the Q2-20 earnings release, we see that the trend was active right through the quarter and into July, the first month of the third quarter:

As customers continue to consume much of their food at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery spend and ecommerce penetration have remained at elevated levels. ...ecommerce sales are estimated to represent approximately 11% of our net sales

The skew toward eCommerce is a tangible one, generating more than 10% of overall revenues through Q2 and into Q3-20. Within the eCommerce segment, the preference for home delivery outstripped the demand for in-store pickups by six times.

Prompted by the sudden growth in these areas, the company has now rolled out pickup services to all 344 of its stores (as of May) and launched its own portal, delivery.sprouts.com. Though powered by Instacart, Sprouts owns the consumer data that comes out of that website. Using the data to tweak its marketing approach, the company was able to see twice the sales volume when compared to overall eCommerce sales.

I think this is a very important foundation for the future as consumers continue to prefer buying online and having their groceries delivered to their homes instead of having to make a trip to the store. That trend is likely to stay for the foreseeable future, and this is something that most consumer staples companies as well as online grocers are seeing. Amazon (AMZN), for one, has been enjoying the benefits of this shift for the past several years now. The pandemic has merely accelerated that shift and made it more pronounced.

Source: eMarketer

Store Growth

Another long-term upside is the faster pace at which Sprouts is opening new stores. In Q1, the company invested $17 million in CapEx toward store openings; for Q2, that figure shot up to $48 million.

Cash and cash equivalents have increased from $85 million at the end of FY-19 to $328 million at the end of Q2, which means more money to invest in new stores. Although the company is on track to open a total of 20 new stores by the end of FY-20, there's still a chance that they'll beat that number because of the better cash position.

The elevated sales volumes being experienced now aren't going to be around forever, which is why it is critical to move quickly to open as many stores now without putting too much pressure on the balance sheet and sacrificing the current liquidity position.

Any store growth now as demand remains relatively high will mean greater brand recognition without the related promotional expenses - something that Sprouts has already been working on for the past year. That brings us to the third directional aspect of Sprout's new strategy for growth.

New Marketing Approach

In the past, Sprouts has been reliant on print advertising to promote its brand. As of June, the company has pivoted toward digital:

To bring this point home, in June 2019, we sent out 110 million print flyers of our weekly ad. Without having full visibility into how many were seen by customers. In comparison, in June of 2020, we had $125 million measured digital impressions of our weekly ad. And we're able to achieve a significant 1,800% year-over-year increase in digital impressions of brand and promotional content by reallocating the saving from eliminating print.

What's interesting here is that it took a pandemic to make the company rethink its advertising strategy and shift its focus to measurable channels. Was this not obvious until now or did there merely follow the "why fix it if it ain't broken" philosophy for so long?

The risk here is that, although they clearly saw the change in measurable results, those market segments (comprising "the health enthusiast and innovation or experience seeker") are already owned by the likes of Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), Target (TGT), Kroger (KR), Safeway, and Whole Foods (a la Amazon.)

Not only have these companies been in the digital space for much longer than Sprouts, but their marketing budgets dwarf anything that Sprouts can lay out for promotions.

Sprouts CEO Jack Sinclair said at the Q1 earnings call that:

we can double our business by capturing just an additional 3% with our target customers

Realistically speaking, it could be a long while before that 3% market share is captured. Their competitors are too many, too cash-rich, and much more aware of - and sensitive to - shifting market trends. Sprouts has only very recently 'stumbled upon' the fact that health enthusiasts and innovation-seekers comprise their ideal target segments.

It's still a move in the right direction, although it's sad, as I said, that it took a pandemic to make them figure that out.

Investor's Angle

What we have here with these three focal points are the rudiments of possible upsides in the long term. These initiatives are nowhere near the level of maturity they'd have to attain to even hope to carve out precious market share from the lions and tigers in the space.

Nevertheless, it does NOT mean that Sprouts won't be able to show revenue growth and healthier earnings as it aligns itself with market realities. Digital will remain important, store openings will matter, and brand-building will prove invaluable. There's no doubt that Sprouts will gain more traction in the coming years as it focuses on these two core demographics and three operational areas. The data it is collecting, the store expansions, and the omnichannel approach are all forward-looking growth drivers.

What it DOES mean is that the results will not be immediate. The advantage, though, is that the pandemic has largely been a positive thing for Sprouts. If the elevated level of sales is sustained through the next several quarters, as I think it will be, it will further strengthen the company's books and help it accelerate the build-out of these core growth engines.

The management team is great with money - not too conservative but doesn't have a great appetite for risk, either. The company is on solid financial ground, and that ground has only become more stable because of the pandemic. Now that they've 'discovered' what other operators have known for years, the new direction should help them grow stronger each year.

That's what you'd be investing in if you get in now. I would recommend adding small tranches of SFM to your portfolio over the next several years. Since there's no dividend to act as a buffer or provide for a DRIP option, I would suggest dollar-cost averaging your investment, so the cost basis is kept as low as possible, and you can maximize gains from eventual capital appreciation. There's certainly a long growth runway ahead for Sprouts, but the effort has to be consistent, and they have to keep chipping away at the market shares of much bigger players. Slow-and-steady is the way I see it playing out once you remove all pandemic-related considerations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.