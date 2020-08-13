On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, farmland-focused real estate investment trust Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) announced its second-quarter 2020 earnings results. These results appeared to be quite disappointing based solely on the headline numbers as the trust failed to meet the expectations of its analysts in terms of either top-line revenue or bottom-line earnings. I will admit as well that the company's fairly steep quarter-over-quarter revenue decline was also rather disappointing. The market responded accordingly and pushed down the trust's unit price. With that said, it was not all bad news here and there were certainly some things in this report that shareholders should find appealing. Gladstone Land is one of only two farmland trusts in the market and to my mind, it is still the best of the two.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Gladstone Land's second-quarter 2020 earnings results:

Gladstone Land brought in total operating revenues of $12.638 million in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a 17.30% decline over the $15.280 million that the company brought in during the previous quarter.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $6.441 million in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $3.496 million that it had in the first quarter.

Gladstone Land acquired two farms in the second quarter and extended the lease on one farm in California for eight years.

The company reported total funds from operations of $2.334 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $5.336 million that the company had in the previous quarter.

Gladstone Land reported a net income of $182 thousand in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a 94.13% decline over the $3.101 million that the company reported in the first quarter of 2020.

It seems essentially certain that anyone reviewing these results will see that the numbers were worse than what the company had in the first quarter. This is rather misleading, however. In the first quarter, one of Gladstone Land's former tenants cancelled their lease with the trust. This resulted in that tenant having to pay a lease termination fee of $3 million, which Gladstone Land recognized in the previous quarter. The company did not have any equivalent payment this quarter so naturally its revenues would have declined. This revenue decline is certainly not indicative of a weakness in the trust's business.

Landlords have been under a great deal of pressure due to the COVID-19-induced economic shutdown. This has been most pronounced among retail landlords but many residential tenants have been struggling with a lack of employment and are currently behind on their rental payments. Fortunately, Gladstone Land has thus far not been impacted by this. This seems logical since as I have explained before people need to eat regardless of the pandemic. Thus, the farms that lease the properties from the trust have still been able to generate an income and make their rent payments. This is certainly a much better situation to be in than what many landlords are struggling with right now. Gladstone Land reports that only two of its tenants are behind on rent and that is because the food processing companies that these farms sell to have not paid them yet. The trust provided these tenants with extra time to pay their rent. In addition, a third tenant is $53,000 behind on rent but that problem should be rectified once its crop insurance payment arrives. All of these tenants together only represent 0.8% of annual rents, so Gladstone Land certainly appears to be weathering the pandemic quite well.

Gladstone Land has a long history of delivering steady growth over time. The trust generally accomplishes this by purchasing new farms that it leases out to tenants. The company was able to continue this streak despite the pandemic. As I pointed out in an earlier article, Gladstone Land purchased two farms containing a total of 1,268 acres for approximately $17.7 million over the course of the second quarter. The company promptly leased these farms back to the sellers at an average capitalization rate of 6.2%. This rate will increase going forward too because the leases include annual rent increases. This will help to drive up revenues going forward, which any investor should appreciate.

The other way that Gladstone Land generates growth is by raising the rent that it charges to its tenants. It should be fairly obvious why this would result in growth since it will be collecting more rental revenue from its customers. The company perhaps surprisingly had some success at doing this during the quarter despite the economic shutdown. The company renewed the lease on a farm in California for another eight years. This should increase the trust's operating income by about $161,000 annually, which will naturally give it more money to use to finance its dividend.

The company is certainly not resting on its laurels with regards to its growth ambitions. So far in the third quarter, Gladstone Land has secured renewals for two farms in Florida that extend the leases by two years. These renewals increase the company's net operating income by about $11,000 annually. Admittedly, this amount is much less than the already-discussed increase that it secured in the second quarter but everything helps. One of the characteristics of a real estate investment trust is that these entities must pay out at least 90% of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Unfortunately, this leaves these companies with difficulty financing their growth internally. As such, they need to issue new stock and borrow money in order to finance growth. In the second quarter, Gladstone Land issued 130,702 Class C preferred shares and 44,129 shares of common stock. While this brought in about $3.7 million, it also had the effect of diluting the existing shareholders. This could be a problem because it means that the company has to spread its dividend among more people, which increases costs. This is not necessarily a problem as long as the farms that the trust buys with this money generate more money than the increase in dividend expenses, but it is still something that we should keep in mind.

In addition to the higher dividend payments caused by the higher share count, Gladstone Land has a long history of boosting its dividends on a per-share basis. The trust continued this streak in the latest quarter, announcing a 0.22% increase to $0.0448 monthly for July, August, and September. As is always the case, it is important to ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend. This is because we do not want to be the victims of a dividend cut because that would both reduce our income and likely cause the stock price to decline. The usual way that we do this is by looking at a metric known as funds from operations, which is analogous to operating cash flow. In the second quarter of 2020, Gladstone Land had funds from operations of $2.334 million after paying the promised dividends to the preferred shareholders. During the second quarter, Gladstone Land had a weighted average of 21,643,395 common units outstanding, so this dividend costs the company about $2.91 million. Thus, it does not appear that Gladstone Land is generating enough cash to cover its dividend at the present level. It is important to note that the third and fourth quarters usually have higher cash flows than the first half of the year because of the profit-sharing agreements that the company has with its tenants. Thus, things could still be okay but we definitely will want to keep an eye on this.

In conclusion, Gladstone Land appears to have weathered the worst of the economic shutdown without too much trouble. This was largely expected due to the nature of the company's tenant base. It was able to continue to execute on its growth ambitions despite this, which was also nice to see. Unfortunately, the company does not appear to be generating sufficient cash to afford its dividend at the present level. This is something that will need to be addressed in the second half of the year, which its profit-sharing agreements should be able to help with.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.