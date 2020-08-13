And the company can do it all over again in the OTT market.

We see this continuing for years to come, as there are plenty of opportunities left.

Digital Turbine is benefiting from revenue synergies and past deal implementations. It's even growing in a stagnating mobile device and ad market.

We were holders of Digital Turbine (APPS) in our old portfolio when we bought in February this year at $7.15. Buying just before the pandemic selloff, it's sort of funny that this delivered the returns that it did.

We have now also taken a position in our new SHU Growth Portfolio here in Marketplace, as we think this company is a long-term winner. There is growth galore in Digital Turbine:

The Q1 results were again stellar. From the 10-Q:

Some of the standout features for the quarter:

The company's application business +45%

Pro forma revenues +28%

Non-GAAP EPS $0.13 (up from $0.05 a year ago)

Why we still like the shares

Device growth

RPD growth

Recurring revenue growth

Cross-selling

OTT opportunity

Operational leverage

Devices

Installations grew by 43M in Q1 despite a decline of roughly 20% in the smartphone market. This rise is driven by a host of recent deals like with Telefonica, Xiaomi, LG (LGEAF) and AT&T Mexico (T) and, most notably, with Samsung (SSNLF), which alone was responsible for 13 million of these 43 million new device loads.

There were also new deals with Telecom Italia (TI) and Nokia (NOK)

RPD

Revenue per device grew pretty spectacularly at 25% in the US and 50%+ internationally. The reasons are simple:

Increased mobile use

Single Tap

People do more with their mobile phone, which increases the competition for the start page, which increases the rates that the company can charge, increasing its RPD and inviting more onto the platform, etc.

Single Tap

After overcoming the installation problems, the revenue base for Single Tap is now expanding fast. Until March, 90% of its revenues were generated by one social media app at a Tier 1 US carrier, but this has now fallen to 50%, and the revenues from Single Tap have doubled since March.

And the acceleration is continuing, as the revenues in the current September quarter have already exceeded those of the June quarter (the CC was held on August 5).

Single Tap also is uniquely positioned versus DSPs (demand-side platforms). From the Q1CC:

So, for example, if we've got a great relationship with Pandora, and you're listening to Pandora on your phone from something that we put on your device, now enabling SingleTap with the advertising that we actually buy now on Pandora. And then we keep monetize via the app install through SingleTap, because that's a real differentiator that other people in the marketplace can't provide, other DSPs can't.

Content business

With the Mobile Posse acquisition, this segment is now 45% of overall revenues, generating nice recurring revenue streams. And the business keeps on expanding (from the Q1CC):

On the media side, we've signed a master service agreement with T-Mobile's advertising team and anticipate distributing their brand relationships with names like Shell, Nike, Walgreens, and so on, onto our platform.

The company introduced a new technology platform, and this has improved things, according to management.

Cross-selling

The reasons for the (remarkably cheap) acquisition of Mobile Posse were simple. Apart from the cost synergies and the addition of a recurring revenue stream, the opportunities for revenue synergies (cross selling) are ample:

Selling Digital Turbine's dynamic installation business to Digital Posse's customers.

Selling Digital Posse's content business to Digital Turbine's customers and landing them on the 500M or so devices where it is already running.

Well, the first deals (of the second variety) - launching content media with Tracfone and Blue in the US and Latin America - are in the bag. There is more to come (from the Q1CC):

I'm really excited about the total addressable market for a content business. Today we're generating approximately $15 million a quarter across over 8 million daily active users or DAUs. And as we grow DAUs with our existing partners and expand the DAUs to our other distribution partners, that growth should be a catalyst to continue top line growth for years to come

Management is pretty optimistic they can land more distribution partners for the company's media business.

Platform network effects

The global scale of Digital Turbine and the expansion of its device footprint, product diversity and global media expansion is creating some nice feedback loops, which can be described as platform network effects (from the Q1CC):

For example, we're seeing Asian demand growing on U.S. supply and LATAM supply and are seeing our U.S. demand grow on our LATAM and Asian devices and so on. Global scale brings more global scale, and the global scale of these deeper media relationships with global companies like Alibaba, TikTok, Pandora, King, Snap, Zynga and so on, is paying dividends against our global supply.

OTT

Fearing a stagnating mobile market? Well, the company is proposing to do something similar for TVs and is well-positioned with carriers which are using 5G to revive their prospects in the broadband home market and OTT offerings. From the Q1CC:

the expansion of our platform to power over the top TV streaming. Specifically, we anticipate launching our software platform across all the major U.S. mobile operators, including T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon.

And here, it could also make deals with OEMs, just as in the mobile space (from the Q1CC):

They kind of plug in HDMI into your television set. That box or stick would have our software running on it. And then, basically what it would do would be manage all the applications that are seen. The delivery, the notifications, ultimately support advertising on the television, ultimately be able to support cross device integration.

The HDMI stick will disappear as the OEMs will load the software directly on their TVs.

Operational leverage

Gross margin went up 500bp to 45%, although 200bp was the result of a one-off payment from a revenue share partner. The driving forces are the continuing margin improvement in the company's app business as well as the addition of the media business.

Operating expenses were $15.5 million versus $8.9 million last year, driven by focused investments and cost synergies from the acquisition

Non-GAAP net income was $12.5 million (EPS of $0.13), up from $4.2 million ($0.05) last year. The company generates a pretty unique $1 million per employee.

Cash

The graph above is very reassuring for shareholders. On top of that, Digital Turbine has $18.7 million in cash on the books. The company has started to pay the four quarterly earn-outs for the Mobile Posse acquisition ($6.8 million in Q1), so cash holdings are not increasing, but with the operational cash flow it is generating ($4 million in Q1), this is no concern to us.

There has been some dilution, but it's pretty amazing the company was able to acquire Digital Posse without issuing shares.

Risk

What we would consider two considerable risks don't seem to slow down the company whatsoever:

Slow ad market

Slow mobile phone market

The ad market is bad, but as people use their mobile phones more, the competition on the prime real estate - which is the start page - goes up, and so, this is one of the forces leading to higher rates and RPDs for Digital Turbine, as discussed above.

Another factor is that the company has very limited exposure to the sectors that have been hurting the most in the pandemic (travel, hospitality, retail and the like) and is benefiting from a shift towards performance-based marketing channels, which it is part of.

Slowing mobile phone sales will at some stage slow down the growth rate of part of its revenue growth, but with all these carrier and OEM deals just ramping, this isn't likely to happen anytime soon. And then, there is the 5G cycle to look forward to.

Guidance

Q2 revenue $59-61 million

Adjusted EBITDA $11-12 million

Adjusted EPS $0.11-0.12

Valuation

Valuation is, of course, steep, but these metrics are GAAP ones and backward-looking. Analysts expect FY2021 (ending in March 2021) EPS of $0.46 rising to $0.58 in FY 2022, which seems fairly conservative to us, perhaps not yet updated after the stellar Q1 figures.

Conclusion

The only problem is getting a decent entry point (we hoped to have found one on August 11 for our new SHU Growth Portfolio). Investors are waking up to the fact that Digital Turbine is pretty much insulated from the pandemic disruption in the mobile and ad markets and has embedded itself on the mobile phone prime real estate, the start page with multiple monetization streams. And guess what, the company could do it all over again with TVs and other screens.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.