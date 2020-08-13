As a slew of businesses shut down across the markets Target operates in, I believe the opportunity is being underemphasized.

The use of stores to fulfill 80% of digital orders gives it a lot of flexibility in the long term as digital continues to grow.

Target's flexibility with respect to fulfillment for digital orders, as well as its strength in apparel as well as essential and non-essential items, will allow it to ride the pandemic.

For several years, Target Corp. (TGT), like Walmart (WMT) and other big-box retailers, went through a period of 'Amazon (AMZN) Angst', where most physical retailers feared the power of Prime and its market-share-erosive growth. Walmart dealt with it on Amazon's own turf, by acquiring Jet and integrating digital into its traditional fulfillment models. Grocers like Kroger (KR) had the advantage of organic and fresh grocery offerings to stave off Amazon's attack. When the eCommerce and technology giant bought Whole Foods Market, everyone rightly assumed that Amazon would grab a chunk of online grocery market share. Target was the only one left out, with neither the grocery strength nor the digital retail strength to fight off the effects of Amazon.

But a lot of things have changed since then. Many of Target's 44 private label brands have done exceedingly well, the Shipt acquisition was integrated well into Target's IT ecosystem, and the company re-ignited its growth story. In the last year alone, TGT has appreciated by over 60%. A lot of that growth came from efforts that have been ongoing for a few years.

And then came the pandemic. I believe the gains that Target has made from the effects of the pandemic would have played out anyway, albeit over a longer time frame. My focus is specifically on future growth drivers such as digital and apparel, the effects of which have been more pronounced because of COVID-19.

Thesis: Target is ripe for investing in. Its flexibility with respect to fulfillment for digital orders, as well as its strength in apparel as well as essential and non-essential items, will allow it to ride the pandemic wave that has benefited it more than hurt it. While the bottom line will continue to be under pressure, this flexibility will allow the company to rapidly find synergies to offset any inefficiencies in its fulfillment strategy. The apparel business should also be watched carefully over the next few quarters. As a slew of apparel brands shut down across the markets Target operates in, I believe the opportunity is currently underemphasized, and at least one brand stands out as being very promising in the short as well as long term.

A Brief Analysis of Target's Digital Growth

On the digital front, there's a significant amount of momentum here to fuel long-term growth. Digital channel sales growth came in at a strong 141%, contributing 9.9% to overall same-store comparable growth. The latter grew by 10.8% for the quarter, with the remainder of net sales growth coming from new stores - about 50 basis points - for a total growth rate of 11.3%, as reported in the Q1-20 filing.

Source: Target Corp. 10-Q filing for Q1-20 (link above table)

The 10.8% comps growth figure translates to an additional $1.9 billion based on Q1-2019 total sales of $17.4 billion. Digital contributed 9.9% toward comps, which equates to about $1.7 billion. We also know that digitally originated sales accounted for 15.3% of overall revenue for Q1-20, or about $3 billion.

With the pandemic still far from receding, we can expect digital sales as a portion of overall sales to remain in double-digit territory, at least for the foreseeable future. This will enable it to fine-tune its fulfillment strategies for digital. Right now, that's a bit of a problematic area, but that's primarily due to supplier constraints. Per COO John Mulligan at the Q1-20 earnings call:

...we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the pace of sales, causing out-of-stocks to rise well above where we’d like them to be.

The growth in digital is being ably supported by Target's store footprint. On the Q1-20 call, Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell said:

In support of our digital strategy, we placed our stores at the center of fulfillment, which gives us both speed and efficiency. This structure also allows our teams to pivot seamlessly when our guests’ channel preferences change.

By using teams within stores to take care of all digital orders, Target cuts the cost of having dedicated fulfillment centers. The approach itself is far from unique because Walmart leverages its superstore and smaller store format footprint to fulfill digital orders as well. But there's no denying that it's still faster and more efficient than having to build out a network of distribution and fulfillment centers the way Amazon first did.

In the long run, I see the company increasing warehousing space at its stores so they can simultaneously act as hubs for digital orders and inventory buffers for in-store purchases. It could also help avoid overstocking on products. The data from digital channels will give them valuable insight into how they can better optimize inventory levels once the supplier challenges are overcome.

As of now, more than 80% of Target's digital orders are fulfilled from its stores:

...this unprecedented surge in volume was completely unexpected at the beginning of the quarter, and it ramped up from normal trends in a matter of weeks. And by design, it was our stores that enabled a surge in digital volume, fulfilling more than 80% of our digital sales in April.

That will remain Target's strength as digital sales continue in a strong manner through Q2-20 and beyond.

Private Label Apparel

On the apparel front, the success of brands like Cat & Jack and the much younger A New Day, both of which are part of Target's 'billion-dollar owned brands club,' has set the foundation for strong growth in the post-pandemic era. A recent report from Coresight Research shows that the U.S. apparel sector is accelerating toward a "record number of store closures" and predicts potential bankruptcy risks for apparel brands and malls across America.

This puts Target in a unique position to leverage its apparel brands with its vast store presence. Although apparel sales dipped during the middle of the quarter, a quick recovery was seen as the company exited Q1:

Apparel trends moving just as rapidly in the other direction from positive single digits at the beginning of the quarter to trough declines of more than 50% beginning in late March, before resuming growth in the last half of April.

Growth in the apparel segment prior to the decline was recorded at about 5% on a year-over-year basis. But the decline did come, and it had a severe impact on the bottom line:

...hundreds of millions of dollars of incremental costs, including inventory impairments, resulting from the severe slowdown in apparel sales.

It's good news that apparel sales started their recovery toward the end of the quarter. That means we'll see some meaningful growth coming out of that segment in Q2-20. Of note is the fact that at least one of Target's private label brands is expected to do very well:

And while we talked about obviously some softness in apparel throughout the quarter, one category that did perform really well was the performance category. As consumers are working from home and spending a lot more time at home, that was certainly a category that performed well, and we are very excited about the potential of All in Motion.

All in Motion might certainly benefit from the increased level of health awareness as people are forced to work from home, but a lot of Target's other private label brands will benefit from the mass store closures around the country. Once people have taken care of their need for core essentials like food and household products, clothes are the next item of importance, especially because people are now wearing their home clothes all the time. That's why having a performance wear brand will certainly help, but brands like Auden (innerwear for women) and kidswear brands are also likely to see strong growth in the coming quarters.

Investors' Angle

A lot of investors do see the upside represented by a robust digital ordering and fulfillment system, but the same can't be said of the apparel business. I think the second quarter will hold a lot of surprises on that front, and the stock could gain even more momentum as digital supports overall comps growth and apparel adds tremendous value to the mix in Q2-20.

I'm averse to talking about price valuations at this point because most companies, even the largest in their respective segments, need to remain flexible with their cash and liquidity positions. Additionally, unusually and artificially high sales growth under otherwise-adverse market conditions causes a significant amount of abnormal margin pressure.

That's why very few companies are raising or even reiterating their previously given guidance levels for the rest of 2020, and neither is Target:

...we’re maintaining our recent suspension of financial guidance.

So, the only factors that most retail investors have to rely on are trends and indicators. I've identified two such factors at Target that bode well for the stock over the long term. From a risk standpoint, Target is relatively safe because the books are healthy enough to withstand the margin pressure and the top line will continue to grow at elevated levels until the pandemic runs out of steam, whenever that might be.

The only question that remains is whether or not you believe that these underlying factors can give the stock further momentum in the short, medium, and long term. While you mull over the data, also consider that even though the yield is currently at 2%, the company has a 52-year dividend growth record and is not about to give that up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.