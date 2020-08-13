Yet, I continue to find CSCO a decent stock to own. I list the top three reasons why I think that this is the case.

Cisco's (CSCO) fiscal 4Q20 results, although slightly above expectations, were received by the market with a big yawn. To make matters worse, the company delivered its traditionally conservative guidance for the next fiscal quarter, suggesting another round of top- and bottom-line malaise, to put it nicely, in the foreseeable future.

Yet, although I could not find much in the earnings report that might spark optimism about Cisco's short- to mid-term prospects, I continue to find CSCO a decent stock to own. Not only have shares provided some diversification to an all-equities portfolio historically, valuations remain de-risked amid an overall overstretched market.

Credit: Cybercrime Magazine

On the results of the quarter

The table below summarizes Cisco's fiscal fourth-quarter top-line results by business segment. The two largest product categories, accounting for 90% of product revenues in fiscal 4Q20, saw large decline in sales that looked even more concerning on the surface, when contrasted against tough 2019 comps.

Part of the revenue weakness can be probably attributed to the overall defensive stance that customers must be taking with their capex in the face of recession-related uncertainties. Part of it may be related to customers "pausing and just trying to see what's going on" with technology shifts into 5G, 400 Gig and Wi-Fi 6, as described a few months ago by CEO Chuck Robbins. In either case, investors are unlikely to be very pleased with these numbers, especially when analyzed alongside the 9% to 11% decline in revenues guided for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Source: earnings slide

The better news came from long-term trends in services and software adoption, which now represents more than half of Cisco's total revenues. Within software, more than three-fourths of revenues came from subscriptions in fiscal fourth quarter. These shifts to a more sustainable revenue model could lead to more predictable financial performance in the longer term, especially when combined with non-GAAP margins that, while already rich before, continue to improve.

On the stock

CSCO tends to take quite a bit of flak from experts, often for good reasons. In his after-hours commentary, for example, CNBC guest analyst Josh Brown begged "not to talk about Cisco anymore."

When it comes to growth potential and investor enthusiasm, the network solutions company is only a shadow of its former self. The industry has reached maturity stage, with only a few corners of the sector (e.g. security) still looking strong. The favorable long-term trends in new technology adoption continue to be irrelevant for short-term financial performance. As a result, Cisco's revenues and earnings are expected to be stuck in second gear over the next 12 months at least.

For these reasons, I find it hard to make an overwhelmingly bullish case on CSCO. However, I still see good reasons to own the stock at these levels. Here are my top three reasons:

Cisco's business is certainly cyclical to an extent, and tends to do better when the economy is in a more stable state. However, the long-cycle and enterprise-heavy nature of the network solutions industry allows for financial results to be a bit more forward-looking and decoupled from near-term GDP growth or consumer activity. As a result, CSCO stock has not always performed in lockstep with the S&P 500, which is good news for portfolio diversification. Excluding the period starting in 4Q18, when the quasi-bear attack caused stocks to start trading more tightly, CSCO and SPY were correlated at a factor of only 0.61 since 2010.

Investors concerned about rich market multiples may find in CSCO a decent value opportunity. The stock's P/E of 13.5x is substantially lower than the broad market's and its own sector's average. At a dividend yield of 3.2% (using after-hours share price of $45 as the denominator) that is nearly five times as high as the 10-year treasury yield. CSCO could be a solid income play in a low rate environment.

I understand investors' lack of patience in this case. However, there is a chance that Cisco has been, in fact, transitioning towards a more successful business model, just in time for the company to benefit from more favorable industry trends in mobile communications, cloud and cybersecurity.

Data by YCharts

Beating the market by a mile Cisco is a small piece of my All-Equities Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. Other mega-cap names have produced a much larger portion of the gains, which have been better than the S&P 500 by a mile (see graph below, pink line). To learn more about the storm-resistant growth approach to investing, I invite you to join our community. Click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today. After that, don't forget to join the Live Chat so we can share a few thoughts.



Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.