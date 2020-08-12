ECN Capital Corp. (OTCPK:ECNCF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 12, 2020 5:30 PM ET

Welcome to the ECN Capital Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. John Wimsatt. Please go ahead, Mr. Wimsatt.

John Wimsatt

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for participating in our conference call to discuss ECN Capital's second quarter 2020 results announced earlier today. Joining us are Steven Hudson, Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Lepore, Chief Financial Officer.

A news release summarizing these results was issued this afternoon and the financial statements and MD&A for the 3-month period ended June 30, 2020, have been filed with SEDAR. These documents are available on our website at www.ecncapitalcorp.com. Presentation slides to be referenced during this call are accessible in the webcast as well as in PDF format under the Presentations section of the company's website.

Before we begin, I want to remind our listeners that some of the information we are sharing with you today includes forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. I will refer you to the Cautionary Statement section of the MD&A for a description of such risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, we can obviously give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

You should note that the company's earnings release, financial statements, MD&A and today's call include references to a number of non-IFRS measures, which we believe help to present the company and its operations in ways that are useful to investors. A reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures can be found in our MD&A. All figures are presented in U.S. dollars unless explicitly noted.

With these introductory remarks complete, I'll now turn the call over to Steven Hudson, Chief Executive Officer.

Steven Hudson

Thank you, John, and welcome to our second quarter call.

Second quarter saw a significant business rebound. We are pleased to report both earnings per share of $0.07, as well as solid operating results in the COVID-19 affected a quarter. As we'll discuss shortly, you'll see approval originations have rebounded strongly at both Service Finance and Triad. More importantly, our credit assets continued their exceptional performance on behalf of our bank partners.

Service Finance seized on an extraordinary take share opportunity in the second quarter. We've had unprecedented growth in dealers, which we'll discuss in a few minutes. Service Finance locked in substantial funding for '21 including adding a global investment manager, specifically Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, as well as expanding and extending current funding partners early and adding two credit unions.

This additional funding supported the unprecedented take share opportunity and exchange Service Finance credit short term fee concessions in 2020 with full - funded and increased funding for '21, with no concessions given. Service Finance now anticipates 2021 originations in excess of 2.5 billion.

In the second quarter Triad built and launched its incremental mortgage product known as land home. Freddie Mac's seller service approval enables Triad to offer competitive land home IE mortgage product. We leverage the existing infrastructure within Triad, and we'll be adding a minimum of 150 to 200 million in volume in '21. This program will allow Triad to track $2 billion originations in '21.

Turning to Slide8, KG pipeline substantially improved. After transitioning in 2019, to a long term recurring slash annuity model, and successfully navigating the COVID-19 period, KG is securing significant new mandates that will drive revenue and position it to return in '21.

Similar to the past 2008 financial crisis period, the COVID-19 related economic disruption has driven similar portfolio opportunities, and you'll see later we'll discuss the 3x increase in the KG pipeline.

Finally, we're taking a general provision of 3.2 million after tax related to solar progress payments in the second quarter. Notwithstanding the detailed credit one - Q1 credit scrub which is in this portfolio and another similar scrubbing Q2, solar dealers, particularly in California, have endured long and severe COVID-19 shutdowns.

Starting in June, trying to complete has been a substantially and dealers are struggling to get inventory. COVID-19 has also affected dealers ability to complete customer transactions on a timely basis. Service Finances is actively working with these dealers to complete installations.

Our total solar exposure on progress pay is approximately 13 million down from 19 million a year ago. And actually, as of today, it's approximately 11 million. I should note that the solar loans that have been completed in place in our bank partner portfolios are outperforming the other non solar loans in the portfolios. And I want to stress that this is a general provision for the cost to complete this projects, as we go through and complete them, we’ll determine whether we need the entire provision or not.

Turning to Slide 9, ECN is reinstating its guidance with an adjusted operating earnings of 75 million to 79 million, or $0.31 to $0.33 for 2020. This compares favorably to the baseline that I gave you last quarter of $0.27, representing a 15% to 22% increase.

ECN is also reinstating its 2021 earnings per share forecast of $0.44 to $0.53 in line with the guidance we gave you at the 2020 Investor Day. We've also added in response to [indiscernible] question last quarter the ROE targets for both '19, '20 and '21 in the lower part - on the left lower part of the Slide 9. We will provide additional guidance next quarter, as well as in our Investor Day in the '21 forecast. But we feel confident, highly confident in our forecast.

Turning to Page 11, adjusted operating income in second quarter for service was $14.6 million. This reflects the extraordinary take share market opportunity, driven by the market disruptions, indirectly caused by the COVID-19 crisis. To season this opportunity, we proactively locked in 21 funding to support the incremental take share and return temporary fee concessions were given in servicing income to reduce - which have reduced our servicing income.

Service Finance is fully funded through 2021 at historical margins, i.e. no concessions 21% year-over-year growth in the second quarter originations and 41% growth in managed portfolios.

Turning to Page 21, I would like to center you on the 40% gains in the June and July period tremendous gains on originations and approvals. I would note as continued into August, specifically HVAC originations are up 45% year-over-year. Lennox volumes are up 35% year-over-year, windows and doors are up 46% in the second quarter.

We're seeing a tremendous take share in fact, we're seeing what we call a transition phase where we’re funding mature dealers with substantial pipelines, transferring the Service Finance. It's important to note in these substantial growth numbers, that we made a strategic decision to further limit solar originations.

Solar originations are down 40% here to-date through July and now represent only 6% of the origination second quarter, as opposed to 21% in 2019. As I mentioned earlier, solar loans are performing just fine. It's our view that there's significant margin in the non-solar business and that's the area we're focusing our growth on.

Turning to page 13, a little more color on take share opportunity. Home improvement dealers began reevaluating their financial partners in the wake of the - in this financial crisis caused by the COVID crisis. We've seen very elevated - elevated levels and new dealer ads began in March and May and June dealer ads are two times in excess of two times the long-term average for momentum and it's continuing until August.

As I mentioned a moment ago, in a typical take share a lot of effort a lot of time goes into taking share. This is part of take share but it’s important - all these are mature dealers transitioning with intact pipelines, which are providing immediate benefit to the originations and profitability of Service Finance May and June record percentage of submitting dealers.

And I'd also like to note that this take share is also driven by positive growth within the industry. You've seen Lennox and Home Depot and others report Americans are staying at home and they're electing to spend their money on improving their homes. Service Finance now anticipates 21 originations in excess of $2.5 billion.

Turning to page 14, Service Finance is fully funded for 2021 with increased origination forecast, dealers have specifically asked about funding. We provided our investment grade rating and the increased support of our new and existing partners. In Q2, service finance added new funding partners as I mentioned earlier, as well as expanding existing partners. We added Canada Pension Investment Board for approximately $1 billion of committed flow in 2020 and 2021, added two new credit unions, and we expanded several new existing funding sources and renewed commitments in excess of $1.5 billion. We think we are properly positioned to seize this once in a lifetime take share opportunity.

Turning to Page 15, as I mentioned earlier a more important factor for us is the performance of our credit portfolio on behalf of our bank partners, happy to report the exceptional work by the Service Finance team. In the servicing side you'll see that the firm has peaked at 1.8% in May, that's 1.7 in June, 1.4 in August and July and as of mid August those deferments are 1% like to acknowledge and thank the incredible work of the team at Service Finance. As well delinquencies are in line with historical ranges and loan losses remain consistent with our expectations.

Turning to Page 17, assets held increased to $231.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 up from $99 million in Q1. As we discussed in the Q1 call sales were temporarily held up resulting in short-term accumulation of balance sheet assets. We're happy to report that subsequent to Q2, we sold $214 million and assets held for resale to several parties and the August balances are now at $89 million approximately $90 million.

Turn to Page 17, the chart that we've had historically for you just want to demonstrate the strong month-over-month origination again centering you on the June and July substantial growth in originations which are continuing in to August.

Turning to the Triad on Page 18, second quarter operating income of $7.2 million second quarter saw slight decreases in year-over-year originations EBITDA and operating income related to COVID-19 slowdown in early Q2. Approval originations have rebounded since mid April. Freddie Mac seller-servicer approval has enabled Triad to build and launch its mortgage system and process.

Seven new credit unions were added in the year-to-date including four in the second quarter. Floorplan remained flat at approximately $120 million, with very strong credit quality, almost no delinquencies and zero losses while maintaining our yield.

Turn to page 19, after the COVID-19 pullbacks in March and April, we've seen strong rebounds in the approval levels that at Triad as well as the originations. As there is a lag time between an approval and an origination, the approval commences when the home is purchased at the dealer, and the funding origination occurs when it's installed on your site.

We anticipate originations of $650 million to $700 million, representing a 16% growth year-over-year inclusive of the impact of COVID-19. Originations growth are back to double-digits in July with 11.4%. And as I mentioned approvals and origination momentum is continuing into August.

With respect to the Expanded Land Home product and think of our mortgage if you will our principal product have been shadow loans. Today, I want you to take away four highlights from this product that's been launched. First, it will increase originations, Triad to approximately $1 billion in 2021. We'll give you additional detail on the third quarter call and Investor Day.

Second all that incremental volume is closer to $200 million than $150 million. Third all the work has been done the automated underwriting system from Freddie Mac, the loan advisor is in place. We've implemented Blacknight which the mortgage standard servicing system and the pricing engine system Optimal Blue is in place. All of this is functioning, we have began to approve both - we began to accept and approve applications.

This business will build as those homes are built. And you'll see originations commence early in the first quarter. You may see a few in the fourth quarter but you'll see it fully turned on as those homes are delivered and the mortgages are placed. Finally, the fourth point, these transaction yields is about 3.5% what we call gain on sale in the Freddie system and we received a full servicing fee of 45 basis points. All of that is incremental to Triad’s business as of today.

Turning to Page 21, pleased to report on the credit performance also want to thank the team at Triad for their hard work. We saw from its peak at 1.2% in May, down to 1.1% as of June and now down to 0.4%. Same time we've seen a very modest elevation and delinquencies, no changes to loan losses. So I’m going to Triad on page, Slide 22. The growth year-over-year sorry month-over-month highlights the strength of the system and the return to a very strong growth.

Turning to Slide 23, cash flow operating income of $9.4 million reflects lower transaction services and marketing services as expected due to COVID-19. Partnership revenue was up 24% year-over-year represented by increased annuity revenue and credit card investment management fees. Marketing service revenue was deferred as a result of the campaigns due to COVID-19. I would tell you that some of those campaigns have begun to be turned on again, and we're seeing those build back up.

Transaction service revenue was deferred as a result of COVID. And I mentioned that the pipeline is up on a 3x basis. Our credit card investment portfolio and our balance sheet is performing as expected. In fact, it's performing a little better than we expected. EBITDA margins are at 62%, which reflects the hard work of Scott Shaw and his team at Kessler Group, KG.

Turning to 24, the strategic shift, we made in 2019 with less one-time transaction, and more recurring revenue continues, with the second quarter 86% of the revenue coming off recurring businesses.

Turn to Page 25. And it's important to note that the portfolio pipeline of transactions of potential transactions is up 3x. You saw the same phenomena post the great credit crisis in 2008. A number of banks are reevaluated their credit card their portfolio of CoOp and affinity credit card books. And the number of transactions of pipeline is significant. I don't want to leave you with the impression that $10 billion of the pipeline is all transactions. That will happen because it's not but it's a significant increase in our pipeline. And it's 3x of what it was last quarter it bodes well for a strong fourth quarter in Q1 for four KG.

Michael over to you.

Michael Lepore

Thank you, Steve.

Turning to Slide 27 in the consolidated operating highlights, I had shown it was a very strong operating quarter right in the middle of the pandemic. So we were very pleased with the results. Total originations were $676.4 million, up over 13% compared to the prior year, reflecting the strong growth at Service Finance right through the pandemic.

Q2, adjusted EBITDA of $31.3 million was down slightly compared to the prior year, and Q2 adjusted operating income before tax of $24 million and $0.07 per share were in line with Q2 2019. As Steve noted earlier, we recorded a provision of $3.2 million after tax as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic related to Service Finances solar business. We also recorded a provision of $1.1 million after tax related to the right-sizing of our corporate staffing levels and office space in response to the pandemic.

Turning to Page 28 and the balance sheet, key highlights to note. Total assets increased by about $170 million. As Steve noted, this was largely due to the increase in the held for trading assets of Service Finance. I'm pleased to note that post the quarter with the subsequent sales, that number was down to - that increase was down to $30 million quarter-over-quarter.

Debt was up by over $170 million from prior quarter again largely due to the increase in assets. And again, subsequent to the sales pro forma debt is now down to approximately $540 million post Q2.

Turning to Slide 29 in the income statement, as noted adjusted EBITDA of $31.3 million was down slightly compared to Q2, 2019. And that was largely due to the decreased margins at Service Finance, as a result of the service fee concessions that were noted earlier. Adjusted net income of $24 million and $0.07 per share was in line with the prior year. As the lower adjusted EBITDA was offset by the impact of lower interest expense and the elimination of the non-controlling interest at KG.

Turning to Slide 30, operating expenses were higher at Service Finance, largely driven by the growth in originations and manage assets. And that increase was partially offset by lower costs the KG as a result of the cost reduction efforts there. Corporate expenses remain in line with our Q1 forecasted guidance of $4 million per quarter for the remainder of the year. And we expect it to remain at those levels in Q3 and Q4. And as noted, we did record a provision largely due to the staffing and office space reductions implemented in the quarter.

Turning to Page 31 on the discontinued operations, key items note real assets remain consistent to Q1 balances. On the aviation side, we made modest progress in the quarter, with two asset sales for a total of $4 million. But despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to expect a material reduction in legacy aviation asset balances before the end of the year. We also expect a significant reduction in the remaining CMV asset balances before the end of the year.

Finally the increase loss from discontinued operations compared to Q2 last year is largely due to the impact of the continuing wind down of legacy assets of the sale of revenue generating aviation assets.

And with that, I'll turn it back to Steve for some closing remarks.

Steven Hudson

Thanks Michael.

On Slide 33, again, please with our earnings per share of $0.07 or adjustment $0.07 especially in a period that's been impacted by COVID-19. Happy to provide guidance - this afternoon at $0.31 to $0.33 as well to provide guidance with respect to 2021 of $0.44 to $0.53. If I could comment on that range for a second, it's obviously a wide range. We'll provide more color on it in the next quarter and specifically in Investor Day.

But like I did in the last quarter where I gave you $0.27 of baseline, I would suggest to you that I feel very comfortable sitting here today that we're in a $0.46, $0.47 range. And with more to come, we're still working on a number of opportunities. And this significant in my career 62 years of age, this takes share opportunity at both service and Triad is unprecedented. And we will - I'm sure that Mark and Mike will run with us and we'll see great things to come.

ROE will increase to 14.5 to 17.5 in 2021 at the current EPS guidance. Our dealer count is running twice the long-term average. And I want to note that these are mature dealers coming across with significant pipelines of transactions that require immediate funding hence our confidence in 2020 and 2021 guidance. Our Service Finance is fully prepare for the take share and we have locked in the funding to seize this very significant opportunity.

Triad results - Triad and ECN world was kind of a little engine that could we think it's grown up today because it's been phenomenal its execution and we think with the Freddie endorsement and the system's launched, that we now have $1 billion origination business we're quite excited about Triad. As we are with Kessler with the 3x increase in potential transactions, we think that will bode well latter part of this year and for 2021.

We are pleased I wish and I'm sure we can also both personally and corporately. We wish we all hadn't gone through this COVID-19 experience. But the one positive for us is a very resilient recurring business model with exceptional asset quality. On the capital management side quarterly dividend remains unchanged at $0.250.

With that operator, we're going to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Geoffrey Kwan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Geoffrey Kwan

My first question was, are you able to quantify how much the fee reduction that Service Finance was in the quarter? And then were the temporary fee reductions only being provided to funding partners that either became new funding partners who are willing to commit to funding beyond the current agreement and/or increased funding commitments? Or were you offering fee reductions to funding partners that would not have fit into any of those categories?

Steven Hudson

Yes, sorry, Geoffrey, I didn't. There was some background noise. I got the latter part of the question. I didn't hear the first part. Sorry.

Geoffrey Kwan

Yes, I was just wondering what - if you're able to quantify what the fee reductions were in Q2? And then just the fee reductions were they to pretty much most funding partners or were they only to certain ones?

Steven Hudson

Right. Well, we don't disclose the details of each individual funding partner, you can appreciate. But we did an exchange for long-term commitments provide select concessions. I think the important point to notice that those are now done and were fully funded at full marginal rates through '21. There was a huge opportunity here, Geoff, to take share. And I wanted to be more than funded coming into this opportunity because I don't think the opportunity - I think the opportunities just beginning for us.

And dealers were looking for us to be fully funded plus more, because they had gone through some experience with competitors that we're not going to name, where they were unable to provide the funding. So in the midst of a COVID crisis, and people worried about asset quality, we provided a little more support to our partners, which is appropriate. It turns out our credit quality was better than anyone expected. But I wanted the increased funding commitments to take the share.

Michael Lepore

And Geoffrey, it’s Michael. And in terms of the overall impact on Service Finance’s profitability, at Investor Day we were forecasting EBITDA margins of just under 70%. We still expect our overall EBITDA margins to be in the range of 65%. So it's not a hugely material impact for 2020 and as we noted 2021 will back to normal margins.

Geoffrey Kwan

Just I get what you're trying to accomplish here in terms of you have to give something in order to get it. You guys have talked consistently about Service Finance not taking on credit risk. And I'm just kind of curious when I read the MD&A, it characterize the fee reductions as providing your funding partners protection in an uncertainty or an uncertain credit performance environment. I just was wondering about the wording that you had there.

Steven Hudson

Yes. So Geoff, I think it's important to note that our partners model a series of credit outcomes. We have a very definite view on our credit outcomes. They can model the number of our partners required to do stress test by U.S. regulators. So we work in those stress test scenarios. Our credit performance has not moved.

Geoffrey Kwan

Okay. And just the last question if I can ask it. I just was wondering what the thought process was on including the loan loss provisions being below the adjusted operating income line as opposed to above.

Steven Hudson

Yes, it's a good question, Geoff. We've obviously disclosed that in the documents, not hidden anywhere. I don't know whether we need the entire provision or not, right. I could come back to you next quarter and say it wasn't 3.3, it was a million. So I just - that's a variable number and it was given out of a precautionary basis. Geoff, you're free to take it. We disclosed it, put above a line as a cent. So instead of having $0.33, we have $0.32 for the year.

Geoffrey Kwan

Okay.

Michael Lepore

So, the other reason for doing that, it really is related to COVID. It's not a normal operating provision. We still have normal provisions there going through earnings. It was just a specific impact of the California solar that we've adjusted for.

Geoffrey Kwan

Okay.

Steven Hudson

Yes, Geoff, there's been a whole number of articles and other things talking about the difficulties in the solar market in California. If you'd like to see some of those, let me know, I can afford them to you.

Operator

The next question comes from Tom MacKinnon with BMO. Please go ahead.

Tom MacKinnon

Just going to take another stab at the concession - the fee concessions in Service Finance. Are you sort of all done with offering these concessions as other commitments come up for renewal in 2020? Are you considering fee reductions for those as well?

Steven Hudson

Yes, Tom, we're renewed for '21 and at historical contracted margins. There's no more concessions.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay, thanks. And then what's driving dealers to come over in Service Finance? What is it about Service Finance that makes them want to come? Or is it something else that makes them want to leave to another place?

Steven Hudson

Boy, that's a good question. And I think it's a combination, Tom. You’ve seen the impact of COVID and it's in - manifests itself in the financial markets and a number of our near competitors and direct competitors have experienced financial difficulty. And if you're a dealer, and you've got - you're installing air conditioners in Phoenix this afternoon, you want funding stability? And it's the history of Mark's performance and his relationship with dealers. So I'm concerned about my funding source. I know Mark system has worked, and I'm going to come over to you.

That's why the funding, a long-term funding. We wouldn't have locked up all 2021 by now, but we did it, made our concessions we locked up 2021 at historical margin. So I think the second thing, Tom, has been people are sitting at home in both U.S. and Canada and they're now building offices in their homes. They're improving their homes. You've seen significant increases of both Lennox and Home Depot and elsewhere.

So we've seen the initial industry dynamics, the wins at our back. So that's helped. But I think if you're a dealer, you're looking for a permanent well funded finance source, Service Finance is your home. I don't want to talk about competitors. You've seen them announced their results here shortly. You can go back and look at them.

Tom MacKinnon

And if I could just squeeze one more in, what is unique about solar that you had to take provision for advances? You've got $62 million in advance at Service Finances. What happens if the dealers aren't able to complete some of those jobs? Is there anything unique about non-solar business that says okay, I am not going to take…

Steven Hudson

Another - yes, another good question, Tom. The majority of our progress pay is to non-solar. So the term between an advance and completion is typically not longer than a week or two is to install the air condition or you can contract that’s two days later. Those are a week or two. It's not a long period. Solar has an extended period. And we're now face to face the situation in California having gone through two lockdowns, which started in March, where a consumer may have a permanent gun or they may have half an array sitting on their house, and they haven't seen any one for four or five months.

So we have the ability and that's unheard of Tom. So it's a learning from this COVID. And we've taken the appropriate action to dramatically reduce our solar. We're happy with what we have. And again, the solar loans within our bank portfolios are performing at or above the bank performance, but we have reduced our progress pay on solar. We just don't - we don't know when we're going to get a chance to get back to those rooftops in California. We have the legal right to step in and complete those contracts, but we'll see how long it takes, right.

The consumer will get a chance to reevaluate it. So it's a bit of uncharted territory, Tom, and it may be all fine. And the projects get completed. But we've taken this precautionary reserve in case we have to complete those projects.

Operator

The next question comes from Paul Holden with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Paul Holden

So we’re seeing a number of financials or at least I've seen a number of financial companies put up I think better than expected Q2 results, you did the same. But one thing you did differently is you reinstated guidance where others have kind of shied away from reinstating guidance, whether it's for this year or next year. So what is it that gives you the confidence to bring that guidance back given continued uncertainties around COVID cases?

Steven Hudson

Yes, good question, Paul. We've watched our manufacturers and dealer develop ways to sell home improvement notwithstanding COVID. We watched our manufacturer - manufactured home dealers to sell the manufacturer homes notwithstanding COVID. So they have developed the systems to sell. And the other part is the strength of both of those business both on the approvals and the originations.

The approvals are really what gave me comfort here, Paul, because the approvals we get - the applications we get approvals, approvals we get the fundings and it's a strong pipeline. So based upon that and discussions with the senior team market service and Mike at Triad, we've concluded to reinstate our guidance.

We're highly confident of our numbers notwithstanding the fact that COVID has not - we've not certainly living in South Florida. We're not past the COVID crisis yet, but we're comfortable reinstating our guidance.

Paul Holden

And I was going kind of the next question on the same topic because of the geographic concentration southern states including Florida you're pretty close to the situation though. And it's not impacting sales or approval rates in those specific states?

Steven Hudson

Yes I live it every day Paul so it's you certainly pick where you go, but and I can't speak to the exact numbers in Tex and California but in Florida we've seen COVID track to much younger demographics and it's not our customer, our customers someone in the mid to early to mid 50s is high cycle. They are sitting at home and they're electing to improve their home they're looking to upgrade the HVAC and we've had I don't like talking about weather.

I don’t like weather to be a benefit or weather to be a negative, but we've had very - it's been 20% above the historical norms for how honestly as we do and I wouldn't take credit for that. It's just a period where you have to fix your air conditioner. So, we've learned to and we maybe in a period where we have COVID for an extended period of time, unfortunately, but we've learned to work around it.

Michael Lepore

Steve, I was just going to add that we have been tracking some of the states as they have outbreaks. And at both Service Finance and triad, we have not seen any real effect in California and Texas and Arizona and Florida as it relates to originations to this point. We've seen strong originations out of each of those markets, and they're important markets.

Paul Holden

Okay. Next question if I look at the notes for financial statements and the net investment and finance receivables by stage I see an uptick in a significant uptick in the in the stage three the non-performing asset. Is that purely related to the solar exposure we've already talked about or are there other asset classes that are also…?

Michael Lepore

No, that’s the California solar exposure that we're talking about yes.

Paul Holden

So then with 8.1 million in the default non-performing and given your $3.2 million provision, and you're assuming some kind of recovery rate is that that's the correct way to look at it?

Michael Lepore

Correct.

Paul Holden

Okay, that's helpful. And I guess, last question from me then is just getting a better understanding of that $8.1 million versus your total exposure of - I think you said $13 million sorry $11 million remain exposure on solar. Can I compare that $8.1 million to the $11 residual like because that seems like an awful high default rate so just I want to make sure I understand that?

Steven Hudson

Yes Paul, I want to go back to the word default these are valid progress pays with risks that are and signed. They're not they're not perfected or execute or enforceable to the projects completed. So we still have the option of completing it. So they're not in default, if you will. There's no legal default they're certainly high risk, and that's why Michael appropriately moved them into the third bucket.

But it is centered on California solar. We haven't seen it anywhere else because the other U.S. states haven't been locked down to the extent that California has. So we've been able to complete the projects but I did earlier, covered that mark appropriately has reduced dramatically reduced the size of solar originations and we dramatically reduce the size of progress pay for solar.

Operator

The next question comes from Vincent Caintic with Stephens. Please go ahead.

Vincent Caintic

Good afternoon, guys I had three quick ones first on the dynamic of taking share here. So for the dealers that you are taking in, can you give us an idea of just how quickly can you in board them at any particular time? Are there dealers that are still in the onboarding process that have been captured?

And then when you so your guidance is really nice growth for 2021? Is that simply the dealer’s existing production levels that you're seeing now that they're mature dealers moving over to ECN?

Steven Hudson

Yes many dealers will have to finance sources turned on, they'll have a loss and one other name that you know. They would have had in those cases where the other the other competitor was the dominant provider we received a little bit of their flow. Those have dramatically changed in the last 90 days where we are now the dominant provider and not the only provider to all of those dealers that use us as a second.

Second, not a second look was not second look on credit, but they float us a little bit, we would have got, 5% to 10% of their volume. We're now getting 100% of their volume. So they're online. They're tied into Mac system. There's a little bit of training but it's not material, and the flow is immediate the pipeline is coming across a dealers are searching for a well financed - financial partner with liquidity going into 2021 and 2022 is the absolute requirement.

That's been a big selling point and allowing Mac's been very effective to take share and it's all and almost I don't want to create a second category we have to take share and make share but this take share is really a transition of mature dealers who knows Service Finance quite well.

Vincent Caintic

Second on your funding strength, and it's great that you're able to secure funding this time but versus the competitors and seeing what's happening with them. I guess if you can talk about how much funding runway is available to you from your existing commitments, even if the funding market shutdown. Just want to clarify you don't need any more funding commitments deliver on your 2021, originations?

And if you could talk about kind of the discussions you're having generally with your existing funding partners, such as the banks?

Steven Hudson

Yes so the answer of that second question first. We are fully funded in 2021 on a committed basis with no concessions on margins. I think the addition of CPPIB is one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world is an important addition to our funding group. We have significant relationships with banks. As you know, it's been a strategic focus and for us stated that two years ago to bring in life insurers, which Mark did and now pension plan/sovereign wealth funds.

I think this marks a significant step forward CPPIB was 15 months and due diligence and we're happy to have them a partner. We're happy to have our partners renewing. So I'm feeling very, very comfortable, about our funding relationships what we call our debt investors going forward.

Operator

The next question comes from Stephen Boland with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Stephen Boland

Just one question Steve I mean, it seems like the optimism around the three businesses is almost I would say stronger than it was when you gave the initial guidance in the Investor Day maybe for 2021. But your - I think your guidance for operating EPS is still in that same range. But seems like originations are higher for service the pipeline is higher for Kessler?

So is there, am I reading that right and is there an offset to why the guidance wouldn't be even higher at this point?

Steven Hudson

For 2021 Steve.

Stephen Boland

Yes for 2021?

Steven Hudson

Yes I think we're feeling very bullish about 2021. I want to set a baseline with you of that $0.46 I set a baseline last quarter and outperformed it by 15% to 20%. So I'm feeling bullish, and I want some time with the operating partners to work through those numbers. If I told you that Service Finance is going to originate $3 billion you think [indiscernible] crazy, but we're going to leave it where we're at and we'll watch the quarters progress.

But I think it's a good mark. It's significant growth you say we come in at 32 or 33 this year than 45 to 46 is a very nice number and I think that will obviously do better than 45, 46. And we'll update you on the Q3 call and Investor Day.

Operator

The next question comes from Jaeme Gloyn with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Jaeme Gloyn

First, question on the dealers where you're taking share. Can you give us a little bit of color as to their manufacturer or retailer relationship? Is it from one specific manufacturer or retailer and if not, how many manufacturers or retailer relationships would you be taking share from competitors?

Steven Hudson

It's if I take you back to the windows and doors that are up 46% you’ll see one of our competitors announced early in the week and they were down a windows and doors, so you can kind of triangulate where that came from. There are three or four large major dealers in windows and doors in the U.S. You can assume that they're all now Service Finance partners. Your question is this [indiscernible]? It's driven by large multi-state dealers who significant size.

So we'll - and that's both in windows and doors in HVAC. We have a very deep relationship with Lennox, which is doing exceedingly well where we've launched - Mark has launched the Beacon program, which has continued to gain traction. So I don't have a manufacturer deal to announce to you, Jimmy, but I would tell you that we have some very significant multi-state organizations that would be mid-sized by Canadian standards that have now signed up as partners. We don't publish their name. But for now on board if you go and look at competitors, you can go from one box to the next.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, that's helpful. If I'm thinking about the funding adds, I just want to make sure I have this correctly. So existing funding partners and the CPP program that is adding $1.5 billion of funding to 2021. And if I'm correct, and if I recall correctly, the funding commitment for 2021 would have been around $2 billion to $2.5 billion. So does this suggest that funding commitments in 2021 for the Service Finance program are $3.5 billion to $4 billion? Do I have that correctly?

Steven Hudson

Yes, I think maybe just we can go through a schedule post the call. But right now, we have renewed all of our '21 financing commitments earlier than we had to go through in the renewal, Jimmy. So, right now, if you look at '21, if you take redeploy and everything else, and who's in the pipeline you're probably at $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion of funding commitments, we're announcing we need $2.5 billion.

We're getting to the point where it's going to be hard to take on take any more funding commitments at ’21, but we have a series of pipeline investors, who are going to renew from 2020 to 2021 and we have to accommodate them first. So we’ll reconcile numbers with you post the call, but we're in great shape.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yes, and thanks, because I didn't quite follow the steps there on the $2.6 billion, $2.7 billion. So call after would be great. One, couple more questions. The first one on the 30 day delinquencies, I just want to confirm that that 30 day delinquency, I think, was $7.6 million if I'm looking at the financial statements, is that also tied to the solar program?

Michael Lepore

That's correct.

Jaeme Gloyn

Perfect. And last one for me just around the concessions that were given in the Service Finance business units. I just want to confirm where those concessions given because of the extension and expansion of the funding commitment? Or were they given because of the uncertain credit environment I just - I'm failing to just separate those two drivers of - of why their concessions given.

Steven Hudson

Yes. No, Jimmy, so the credit book has performed at or above it, right. We've now gone early to expand and we've gone larger. So - and those requests were made in a COVID period, but the credit performance has been right where it should be.

Jaeme Gloyn

Right. So it's you went to the partners to secure more and longer term funding, and they came back and said, well, we have this credit issue where we have wider range of possibilities. And because of that, we would like a reduction in our service fees for the rest of 2020.

Steven Hudson

Yes, think of it Jamie as a senior line of credit, like we have on our balance sheet where we have a four year line of credit in our balance sheet. We've made a strategic decision to extend these funding relationships for longer than we have. So you're paying “a commitment fee for the extension” manifested itself in the form of reduced servicing. But only for 2020, '21 is now done at full margin.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Mario Mendonca with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Mario Mendonca

Steve, could I just ask you to think a little bit like beyond this quarter and help me think through this concept. Are any conditions that you can imagine under which ECN or Service Finance would make further concessions, say in 2020 or in 2021? Can you envision any circumstances where that could play out again?

Steven Hudson

No, we're done Mario. We are contractually done.

Mario Mendonca

And the concessions that were given those were purely - like that was a decision that was made that there wasn't some contractual obligation to provide the concessions. I want to make sure I'm clear on that as well.

Steven Hudson

Correct. It was a strategic decision in order to be able to take the share that we want more than we needed them funding.

Mario Mendonca

Okay. Just a couple of numbers questions. You referred to solar, I see $13.6 million and I think you also referred to $11 million. Is the difference just the provision that was put up?

Steven Hudson

No, I am tracking as of - the number I gave you was as at the end of Q2, the $11 million and changes were those - were the balances are as at mid-August.

Mario Mendonca

Okay, that makes sense. And then about Triad, you're referring to $1 billion of originations in 2021, some of which relates to the Freddie Mac relationship. That's a very big number, $1 billion for Triad. Could you talk about how that plays out? Is that - should we just expect the originations to increase materially as early as next quarter? Or do you really see this as reaching scale in ‘21?

Steven Hudson

Yes, no, it's a good question. To be fair, Mario, we're tracking closer to $700 million for this year, $690 million, $700 million. So use $700 million for easy math in late afternoon. If you assume a 10% growth rate, we've been growing Triad at about 12% but assume tend to make my math easy, then you'd see the traditional chat alone business at $770 million, maybe $780 million for 2021. And I'm saying if you load on my $200 million target for mortgages, you're at your $1 billion number, but I haven't produced that yet.

We're underwriting and approving loans now. Husband and wife are walking into to a dealer, we're now offering them a second product as opposed to just the chattel the mortgage papers coming through, it's being approved by Freddie and we'll build that book, but you won't see it till the first quarter. We'll have more color for you on how big that book of approvals is, come Q3.

Mario Mendonca

And just one - I forgotten about the nature of this new arrangement, can you just describe how it's different from what you're currently doing, because again [technical difficulty].

Steven Hudson

Yes, it's a good question, Mario. So we - the current product that Triad offers is a chattel where you take a direct interest in the home and a second interest in the underlying land. A chattel is a great product, that's our core. That's our round peg going in around hole. That we've never had a mortgage product, it has a little longer term lower payments such a traditional mortgage product that was only 3% of Triad’s volumes historically.

The U.S. government through HUD decided that they wanted a platform for affordable housing. And after a year of pursuing and underwriting, we were granted a license by Freddie to be that that affordable housing mortgage provider. So now when you walk into a Triad dealer, husband and wife will be offered a chat alone, x term or x duration and wide payments. You'll also be offered a mortgage product.

In the past that mortgage product we lost it all. It would have gone through to 21st mortgage or Vanderbilt. So it's incremental volume to us. We were not going to carve into our chattel flow. It will be incremental product.

Mario Mendonca

[technical difficulty]

Steven Hudson

We currently are the only party approved by Freddie for affordable manufactured housing.

Operator

The next question comes from Vincent Caintic with Stephens. Please go ahead.

Vincent Caintic

Just a quick follow up one, but wanted to get an update on how you're thinking about the capital return, so share buybacks and then your existing dividends. Thank you.

Steven Hudson

Yes. We will renew our NCIB - board renewed our NCIB today, Vincent. We're obviously in a period still of uncertainty. We know we bought back some shares second quarter. Note that we bought - we have ability to buy back some process. So if we have some excess capital, I’d like to do that, because that does nice things for our earnings per share.

I would Vincent just allow you to go back just go back to Mario, I know Mario will rang off, but Freddie has a number of partners in the mortgage world, regular mortgage world. We are the only partner in manufactured housing mortgages. Anyhow, back to your question, that's it.

Operator

The next question comes from Jeff Fenwick with Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

Jeff Fenwick

I think most of my questions have been answered. But I just wanted to ask about with adding CPP in the mix here, how is that going to impact the flow through your business? Are these going to be similar to the complementary flow where they get pooled and then sent out in sort of whole loan basis out to them? Or is it going to be a RIC type of structure for them as well? And how should we think about you, balance sheet liquidity perspective from that transfer - or that partner?

Steven Hudson

Yes, that's a great, great question. The - they are another “bank” they’re sitting around Robin they buy loans, like our other bank partners on RIC flows. The SFY loans are sold to banks, but on a one-off basis, you will. But they are traditional RIC partner like any other partner process, but they're $1 billion of commitment. And we think that's - we're quite happy to have CPPIB as a partner.

Jeff Fenwick

Okay. And so in terms of the HFT that sits on your balance sheet, you think it will still likely then trend closer to that sort of $100 million level that you've done in the past?

Steven Hudson

Yes, we'll accumulate it and sell it off. We haven't changed our underwriting standards whatsoever. We haven't dipped down into lower credits. We're still provider of prime and super prime credit both for Service and for Triad.

Operator

The next question comes from Jaeme Gloyn with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Jaeme Gloyn

I am good. Thank you.

Operator

There are no questions.

Steven Hudson

Thanks, operator. We're going to go ahead and end it there. We're out of time. I appreciate it. There's no more questions in the queue.

