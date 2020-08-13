Telenav, Inc. (TNAV) CEO HP Jin on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 12, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Bishop - Investor Relations

HP Jin - President and Chief Executive Officer

Adeel Manzoor - Chief Financial Officer

Hassan Wahla - Chief Customer Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Nichols - B. Riley

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum

Mike Latimore - Northland Securities

Mike Bishop

Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Mike Bishop from Telenav's Investor Relations. I would like to welcome you to our Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Webinar to discuss the financial results and overall business performance during the quarter and year. Joining me today are HP Jin, President and CEO; Adeel Manzoor, Chief Financial Officer; and Hassan Wahla, Chief Customer Officer.

We're obviously changing up the call a bit this quarter using Zoom, but we will follow a similar format as prior quarters with opening remarks from HP and Adeel. We will then open the call to questions.

During the course of today's presentation, our executives will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding, among others, the company's expected financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, anticipated sources and mixes of revenue, expected profitability, product and business strategies and strategic relationships.

We refer you to documents we file with the SEC or Securities And Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020 and any subsequent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q or other filings.

We assume no duty to update or revise the financial forecast for the quarter or any other forward-looking information on this call, in the press release or in the investor presentation. You should review the company's SEC filings carefully with the understanding that actual future results may be materially different from what Telenav expects.

Today, we will be discussing results on a GAAP as well as non-GAAP basis. We use these additional non-GAAP measures such as billings and adjusted EBITDA, as we believe they provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods that are not influenced by certain items and therefore, may be helpful in understanding Telenav's underlying operating results.

However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures. And these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to information provided by other companies. A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial statements is available in our press release and on our Investor Relations webpage.

And with that, I would like to turn the call over to HP. Go ahead.

HP Jin

Thanks, Mike and welcome everyone to the call. Fiscal 2020 was a very strong year for Telenav. Revenue grew at 22% over fiscal 2019. We drove adjusted EBITDA to more than $12 million and improvement of nearly $27 million year-over-year and expense only grew 2% from the year before, showing the strong operating leverage in the model.

We also improved cash and equity investments from $100 million to $144 million at the end of fiscal '20. We achieved this despite the low blocks through the year, be it the GM labor strike or the pandemic toward the end of the fiscal year. Next slide, Hassan.

So the pandemic, give you the fast preview [ph]. Okay, next page. So the pandemic did cause negative impact to our business, primarily in the fourth quarter. Our top line already reflects the reduced automotive output of our customers as a manufacturing pause for a number of weeks. We view the fourth quarter as the low point of the current stage of the COVID pandemic and we're seeing automotive production continue to ramp up to rebuild inventories to meet the market demand.

In fact, on GM's recent earnings call, they said their full-size truck and the full-size SUV plants were at three shifts, and we're seeking to hire additional employees to increase output. Ford also commented that they brought production up efficiently after being idled, and specifically, North America was operating at 95% of pre-COVID levels by the end of the quarter. The beginnings of this recovery will be reflected in the guidance Adeel will provide in a moment.

In response to the pandemic, go back - to the [finance] [ph] efficiency, we implemented a cost reduction plan in the fourth quarter. We expect to achieve a full year OpEx savings in the mid to high single-digit percentage in fiscal '21. We optimize around delivery of our current and roadmap products, including the continued development of our software with automotive grade quality and consistent with our long-term three growth engine strategy, our long-term growth.

I want to thank our employees and partners for their dedication during our challenging period. We recognize that the pandemic caused a level of uncertainty, but our employees rallied and created an exceptional cohesiveness, while working remotely to complete production schedules and driver a strong fiscal 2020 and lay the foundation for continued growth in 2021 and beyond. Next page, please.

So we believe we're in the beginning of the connected car era, presenting an opportunity for Telenav with an addressable market of potentially hundreds of billion dollars. Today, we continue to focus on three growth engines of our connected car strategy to build up momentum of our flywheel to capture those opportunities.

As a reminder, the three growth engines are; first, in-car software and services; second, in-car commerce and communications; the third, load intelligence. I would like to take a moment to provide an update on each of the growth engines. Next slide.

For our first growth engine, In-Car software services, we reached an important milestone in our relationship with the Ford the launch of SYNC 4 which features Telenav navigation. As Ford said in their press release, we have expanded our collaboration to provide advanced features, including supplying hybrid navigation software and services that continue to work seamlessly even when users venture out of the network coverage.

The hybrid navigation solution which stores maps and continues routing, if adventurers take drivers out of cell coverage. Also incorporates features for off-roading and for trailer towing. Ford announced SYNC 4 on their 2021 F-150 launch in June, then also on their blockbuster Bronco launch in July. The F-150 has been the best-selling vehicles in the US and the Bronco's reservation level surpassed more than 150,000 units. Telenav is proud to be featured on both.

The fourth quarter completes a strong year for our current relationship with General Motors as the revenue ramp continued, increasing 107% from FY '19 to FY '20, from $40 million in '19 to 80 - almost $3 million in '20.

During the year, we launched on several models, including their new SUV lineup, the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon and the Chevrolet Tahoe, adding to their full-size truck lineup that we launched in earlier.

Also in navigation, we're executing on our plan to expand our geographic footprint and bring additional OEMs. In the quarter, we won two deals, two new deals with Chinese OEM to deploy Telenav navigation solutions in vehicles exporting to overseas markets, including Europe and Southeast Asia. The first deal is with SAIC, China's largest OEM. And the other is with Xpeng Motors, a Tesla of China, an EV manufacturer.

Chinese OEMs tend to launch at a faster pace than North American and European OEMs and generally, Chinese exports are growing. As a part of our overall strategy, we view China as a significant opportunity and we believe we are well positioned to be a leading navigation provider for Chinese manufacturer exports because we have a strong presence in China, yet have a very strong global footprint.

Beyond navigation, we continue to develop our VIVID platform, a full infotainment solution, including voice assistance, navigation, music, radio and communication. As we announced last quarter, we are advancing our partnership with Alpine Electronics to create our VIVID aftermarket solution for the European market.

In the fourth quarter, we started beta testing our VIVID aftermarket head unit in China and US market. We created this head unit to be able to demonstrate the VIVID platform capabilities to potential OEM customers with what we believe will be a compelling user experience with a seamless integration of key functions of our Connected-Car platform. We believe our In-Car software experience will establish Telenav's strong position in the Connected-Car space with an OEM-friendly approach.

In July, we completed an investment in Waylens, an aftermarket video platform-as-a-service, company aimed at the fleet management industry. Our plan through this investment is to leverage our relationship to bring the technology to OEMs in four market solutions. Next page.

In our second growth engine In-Car Commerce and Communication, the goal is to monetize the fourth swing and the big data generated by cars and drivers. We are initially focusing on enabling commerce functionality while driving, including purchasing of coffee, gasoline, parking and food with advanced ordering and quick pickup from restaurants.

In the fourth quarter, we continue to drive development towards implementing our service on vehicles pursuant to a deal with the Japanese OEM for our In-Car Commerce solution. We expect to launch it in second half of our fiscal year 2021. We continue to see many more opportunities for In-Car Commerce and are confident about our ability to secure additional deals.

With increased our investment in Motion Auto, an intelligent, usage-based auto insurance provider that we plan to integrate with our VIVID In-Car Commerce platform, Motion Auto is one of the largest - one of the fastest growing usage-based insurance companies in the US.

Recently, Motion Auto has made a significant progress, including completing an agreement with the largest insurance company to offer discounted auto insurance in 48 states later this year. Our advertising partner inMarket Media continues to grow at a double-digit percentage despite the pandemic. Next page, please.

In the third engine off Road Intelligence, we continue to explore opportunities to drive value from road intelligence for our platform and for our partners. As you recall, we completed a deal with Grab several quarters ago. And now we have entered a new phase where we are exploring potential opportunities to enhance Open Street Maps platform in Southeast Asia to support overseas programs for Chinese OEMs.

We continue to explore other opportunities for OpenTerra maps-as-a-service in geographics, such as China and Europe. The goal for this third engine is to leverage our AI technology to derive useful insights from call center data and serve customers across multiple industries. We plan to use this AI to enhance the first and second growth engines of the platform to support our growth and lower our content cost to support our innovative business models. Next slide, please.

Looking forward fiscal 2021, we'll first focus on further driving momentum through our flywheel of our Connected Car platform, organically and inorganically. Organically, Telenav is focusing on navigation, and the full IVI VIVID platform to deliver excellent user experience for our OEM customers.

Inorganically, we are focusing on strategic investment, with investment opportunities in both established as well as hyper growth connected vehicle technology companies in order to enhance our ability to scale our core business faster, and also bring innovative new business models to our core offerings to OEMs. We see significant potential in the space and we intend to leverage our assets to drive more aggressive growth.

The second focus for us in 2021 is to continue to strive for operational excellence. Continue to optimize our organization and our process to allow us to further achieve higher operational leverage for our growth. The third focus is to continue to build a strong delight culture, with a strong focus on delighting our OEM customers and end user with a great user experience and individual win-win business models.

I will now turn the call over to Adeel for a quick overview of the financial results. Thank you.

Adeel Manzoor

Thank you very much, HP. Although I'll be making brief comments about the numbers, please refer to our earnings deck and press release for the detailed financial statements. I would like to start by saying that I'm extremely pleased with the company's performance in fiscal '20.

We faced some major challenges during the year, including customer manufacturing plant closure due to COVID, Telenav employees being forced to work from home and strike at GM earlier in the fiscal year, despite all the challenges, we maintained our will to win and delivered an outstanding fiscal 2020.

Here are some of the key highlights for the quarter, the main points are: first, as just mentioned, we saw significant impact to our fourth quarter revenue due to temporary closure of customer manufacturing plants. Fourth quarter revenue of $35 million was down 32% year-on-year and Q4 adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $6.4 million.

However due to our continued cost management efforts, EBITDA in Q4 '20 improved by about 1 million from fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. For the year as HP said, revenue was up 22% to $240 million and adjusted EBITDA was positive $12 million, a significant improvement of $27 million year-over-year.

Second, we exited the quarter with strong cash position, $111 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. Our current cash balance at the end of the quarter plus the value of the equity investments now represent approximately 55% of our Telenav's market cap as of June 30th.

Third, we continue to make progress on our strategy, evident from some of the major wins and milestones we ended up hitting in the past quarter. Namely, we were awarded two contracts by Chinese OEMs, primarily for the business outside of China. The first is SAIC, the largest Chinese vehicle manufacturer. The second is Xpeng Motors, our leading electric vehicle OEM that just filed for an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange also.

In July, we completed an additional investment in Motion Auto, a usage-based insurance provider and another in Waylens, our video platform as-a-service provider for fleets. Fourth or finally, COVID-19 had an impact on Telenav in the fourth quarter but we also saw a fairly strong rebound in automobile protection later in the quarter as plants have come back up to near capacity. Our employees have been resilient and kept the company moving forward, meeting customer commitments and production schedules.

Moving on to Slide 13. Next slide, please. Key metrics for Q4 '20. Total non-GAAP billings in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were $31 million, down 63% year-over-year, versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily driven by loss of approximately six weeks of production in the June quarter. Additionally in the fourth quarter of 2019 benefited from a large booking with a Tier 1 supplier.

In Q4 '20, our revenue decreased 32% year-over-year to $35 million from $52 a million a year ago. Again, the temporary closure of customer manufacturing plants had a significant impact on the revenue for the quarter. GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was 42%, compared with 43% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Gross profit was $15 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with $22.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The decrease in gross profit is attributable to overall decline in revenue.

Moving on to operating expenses, total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were $25 million or 71% of revenue, a decrease of approximately $7 million or 22%, compared with $32 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure was a loss of $6.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with a loss of $7.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Free cash flow for the fourth quarter was negative $14 million, which is down $18 million from the $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Overall, our cash and cash equivalents position remain strong at $111 million as of June 30th, 2020, a drop of $13 million versus $124 million reported in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of $11 million from $99 million on June 30th, 2019.

We continue to expand our footprint of Connected Cars. Our total connected units increased to approximately $20 million, up 33%. Our overall installed base increased to approximately 29 million cars up 22% year-over-year.

Loss from continuing operations on the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $9 million compared to the loss of $10 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Net loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 at $9 million compared with a net loss of $13 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

The year-over-year improvement was primarily due to lower operating expenses, divestiture of advertising business partially offset by a lower revenue driven by COVID. Account level mix is trending as we expected. In the quarter, GM was about 52% of revenue Ford was about 32% of revenue. Next slide, please.

Key metrics for full year 2020. Billing and non-GAAP measure for fiscal 2020 about $244 million, a decrease of 5% compared with $257 million for fiscal 2019. The decrease in billing is mainly attributable to pandemic and the GM automakers' strike early in the fiscal year. Again, the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 benefited from a large Tier 1 supplier billing.

Total revenue for fiscal 2020 was $240 million, an increase of 22%, compared with $197 million in fiscal 2019. The improvement was driven primarily by the continued ramp at General Motors and the Grab transaction partially offset by COVID-19 and strike at GM.

Gross margin for fiscal '20 was 47% compared with 42% in fiscal 2019. The improvement was driven by the higher margin Grab transaction. GAAP gross profit for fiscal 2020 was $114 million an increase of 36% compared with $83 million in fiscal 2019.

Operating expenses in fiscal '20 were $113 million, compared with $111 million in fiscal 2019. We achieved an important goal in fiscal '20, adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure for fiscal 2020 was $12 million, an improvement of more than $27 million, compared with a loss of 15 million for fiscal 2019.

Free cash flow for the year was $26 million, an improvement of $17 million compared with $9 million in fiscal 2019. Operating profit in fiscal '20 at $0.5 million, compared with a loss of $27 million in fiscal 2019, an improvement of over $27 million year-over-year in operating profit.

GAAP net loss for the fiscal year 2020 was $1 million, compared with a loss of $32 million for the fiscal year 2019. The improvement was driven by continued ramp at GM and Grab transaction.

Moving on to Slide 15. Performance overview breakdown. So the trend towards services continued in the fiscal year product revenue accounted for 80% of the total revenue for the year while services was 20%. We are trending toward an increasing proportion of services which we expect to continue as we gain access to additional capabilities through investments and partnerships like usage-based insurance via Motion Auto or video platform-as-a-service via Waylens.

Total services revenue for fiscal 2020 was $49 million an increase of 75%, compared with $28 million in fiscal 2019. The increase in services revenue is primarily attributable to GM ramp. The product revenue for fiscal 2020 was $91 million, an increase of 13% compared with $169 million in fiscal 2019, again, driven by GM ramp and Grab.

Moving on to slide 16. Short to medium-term opportunities. Despite the obvious pandemic influence on our top line in the fourth quarter, I'm pleased with our overall execution in the past quarter, and we see the following opportunities in the short to medium-term. Number one, win new OEMs across the globe, we reported two new wins in Q4 '20, and we need to maintain our momentum to scale the top line in the long run.

We will continue to look for opportunities, both organic and inorganic, to expand beyond our current OEM customer base. Increase our shade of wallet within our existing customer engagements. Number three, VIVID as an embedded platform with OEMs allowing them the flexibility to customize and retain customer data relationship.

Number four, In-Car Commerce, it's a huge opportunity and we are just getting started with our first customer win with a Japanese OEM and we need to maintain focus on building the ecosystem. Last, but not the least, number five is aftermarket with our all-in one VIVID solution to cater the untapped millions of cars in the aftermarket channel. Next slide, please.

Operational discipline. During the quarter, we took actions to improve efficiency and reduce our expense structure, including a single-digit percentage workforce reduction. We expect our operating expenses for fiscal '21 to reduce in the mid to high single-digit as a percentage from fiscal '20.

We will continue to work towards additional efficiencies, including reducing contractor spend, implementing labor location strategy and tightly controlling discretionary spending. As we commented last quarter, we are making progress towards implementing important IT toolset to gain efficiencies in R&D, finance and HR. Next slide, please.

Looking forward to fiscal '21, and specifically to Q1 '21. First, we would be remiss to provide an outlook without few guiding principles and a framework given the global pandemic. The following guidance assumes no meaningful change to the current economic environment:

Continued steady improvement and stability at OEMs production output, no further significant labor or COVID related disruptions to production, given that for the first quarter, we expect total revenue to be $57 million to $59 million, GAAP gross margin to be within 43% to 45%, GAAP operating expenses to be between $27 million to $29 million, GAAP net loss to be between $3 million to $1 million, adjusted EBITDA, a non GAAP measure to be within a range of breakeven to positive $2 million. Furthermore, we expect to be adjusted EBITDA and free cash positive for the whole year 2021.

With that, I'll open up the call for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Mike Bishop

Okay. Thanks, Adeel. Now we'll go to the Q&A session. Our first question comes from Josh Nichols of B. Riley. Josh, go ahead.

Josh Nichols

Yeah. Hi, thanks for taking my question. Congratulations on the two Chinese OEM wins. Could you provide a little bit more detail on when you might start seeing some revenue from those companies, and if it could be a significant contributor either this coming fiscal year or potentially in fiscal '22?

Adeel Manzoor

Hassan, do you want to take that?

Hassan Wahla

Yes, certainly. So, Josh I think the one thing about the Chinese OEMs is that they do move at a much faster pace than North American or European or Japanese OEMs. So we are expecting both of them to be launching in this fiscal year. And we'll start to see some revenue this year, and becoming more substantial next year.

Josh Nichols

Great. And then as a follow-up, clearly, you know, COVID-19, with the auto shutdowns was a significant near-term headwinds, but it looks like there's pretty good recovery based on the guidance for this coming quarter. Can you talk a little bit about what you're seeing for light vehicle production for your customers, both in North America and in Europe, and how long you think until you can get back to that like $65 million type run rate on the revenue side?

Adeel Manzoor

Hassan do you want to take the production and then I'll chime in on the run rate.

Hassan Wahla

Yeah, certainly. So based on the EDI data that we're seeing right now. You know, we are seeing things slowly coming back to normal. And, again, as far as you know, I think some of the items that Adeel mentioned, as long as the overall COVID-19 environment stays as is, there is right now some pent-up demand as well. I think on the production side, OEMs are running multiple shifts in order to catch up to the pent-up demand. But the longer-term outlook is, really depends on some of the macro factors that Adeel mentioned earlier.

Adeel Manzoor

So I think, Josh I think from a run rate point of view, if you look at Q4 backward looking, we lost more than half the quarter, right. So factories were shut down for six weeks, then factories opened up on May 18th and then you know, they start ramping up. So we still see a recovery and some stability coming back, but they haven't really ramped back up to full capacity. They're getting close to full capacity. So I think, you know, our recovery back to full normalized run rate is predicated on, production getting back to normal and also the demand environment stabilizing, right, all needs to happen.

Josh Nichols

And then last question for me. The company has been making a number of pretty interesting investments as you kind of look to tackle this $500 billion multiyear opportunity on the horizon with connected vehicles. One, when do you think that you're going to move and start to monetize some of those investments? And what is do you think is the biggest near-term opportunity if I'm thinking about, you know, later on this fiscal year or potentially next year when you guys look at your pipeline of opportunities?

HP Jin

So let me take this one. So the, as you noticed, our investment [read] [ph] around is the three growth engines are to drive the flywheel effects. In terms of you know, in the first pillar, we have a Waylens, which is a video-as-a-service platform for fleet management services. Then of course, in the second one we have Motion Auto are just using examples not often, and they are all generating revenue today.

So our idea is introduce them into the you know aftermarket solutions, then we have a partnership for the revenue share, and that thing can happen within, I think within a 12-month timeframe started generating some results. But really the material results will be further out. But we will see how it goes. Right now there's no you know, we haven't started yet in terms of monetizing, but we'd like to monetize it in aftermarket first, and then go to the big format.

Josh Nichols

Thanks, guys. I'll hop back in the queue.

Mike Bishop

All right. Thanks, Josh. Our next question comes from Ryan Sigdahl of Craig-Hallum.

AdeelManzoor

Hey, Ryan.

Ryan Sigdahl

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking our questions. Just want to start with the couple of new awards that you had in the quarter. So first, on the SAIC, is that embedded connected navigation or what services is that for? And then secondly is that across all of their platforms, including the joint ventures with VW and GM?

Hassan Wahla

Yeah. So, Ryan, I can take that. So it is an embedded connected solution. And this is for their export vehicles, right. So SAIC does have joint ventures including SGM. And we already work with SGM for Chinese domestic market and for that we have a contract with SGM. But this award is directly from the parent company, SAIC for their export vehicles.

Ryan Sigdahl

And out of their entire production, you know, I can look it up they did about $6 million total with all of those, how much it's exported?

Hassan Wahla

I'm not sure how much their total export market is, but I think as HP mentioned earlier, you know, we are looking to support their exports in Europe as well as Southeast Asia.

HP Jin

It's not that, it is just [indiscernible] million units level, but it is growing pretty fast.

Ryan Sigdahl

Good. Then just switching over to guidance. So for Q1, it implies that auto revenue down year-over-year, even though I think you said North America auto production's back up to 95% of pre-COVID, GM significantly greater penetration there. So I guess can you help me with the puts and takes there on the guidance?

Adeel Manzoor

So the year-over-year you know, if you think about, Ryan, it's not really a - I don't think we set the 95% levels, but it's getting close to you know, our full capacity but it's still ramping up. So it's not quite there yet. But if you look at year-over-year, so if we guided, you know, we guided $57 million to $59 million, midpoint is $58 million. And if you do a year-over-year compare, it's you know about $8 million year-over-year, roughly speaking, rough map.

So if you look at that, it's basically you know, there's Ford map updates that we had last year. So it's mainly the drop year-over-year is the timing of the Ford map updates. So we have Ford map updates last year, we don't have Ford map updates assumed in Q1. Still possible it could happen in Q1, but its current projection is it's not going to be in Q1. And the difference between really is really Ford map updates. And that's only partially offset by GM Ramp. So those are the two main drivers. If you normalize for that, then it's really growing year-over-year.

Ryan Sigdahl

And then just on the headcount reduction, can you bucket that kind of between different areas G&A versus R&D versus other?

Adeel Manzoor

So it's - the headcount reduction is, I would say predominantly in the engineering, but it was not limited to one function, it is scattered across multiple functions, which is G&A, R&D even sales and marketing. So it's scattered across the board.

Ryan Sigdahl

Last one for me and then I'll turn it over to someone else. But you guys have $111 million of cash on the balance sheet besides COVID quarter, I mean, you're generating cash pretty consistently here with GM ramping. You filed $100 million shelf last week. Any comments you can make to help us think about what any intentions are there?

Adeel Manzoor

Yeah, I'll take that, Ryan and that's a good question. So, I think if you look at you know, the strategy that we have laid out and we have been kind of repeating and giving you updates for the last, you know, almost a year. So we have a well-established strategy and a framework. So there are three, you know, platforms or pillars that we want to you know we are focusing and each of the investment we have made is really around those three pillars.

And as HP also said in the beginning, we need to build momentum, right. And that momentum will come from organic initiatives, be it VIVID, ADAS and other things we're doing organically or ICC, In-Car Commerce.

But at the same time, we are looking at opportunities that could further enhance or speed up our momentum with an inorganic initiative. So inorganic initiatives are also in the play. So raising $100 million or putting shelf out there, it's just being proactive, be ready, you know, one being opportunistic, right. These are interesting times. You know, and if we find an opportunity that could enhance or fuel our growth, but with a strategic fit, we want to be ready for it.

But having or said all of that, one thing I could say, Ryan is whatever we decide that the key decision-making criteria will really be the strategic fit to our strategy as HP has laid out, that's number one. Second is really, you know, the value creation for shareholders. So we will create value for shareholders. So those are the two, you know, key decision making criterias.

Ryan Sigdahl

Good. Thanks. I'll turn it over.

Mike Bishop

All right. Thanks, Ryan. And next up is Mike Latimore from Northland Securities. Mike?

Mike Latimore

Great. Hey, guys. Good to see you. So but in the services revenue were really nicely, I think Hassan you mentioned that was largely tied to General Motors, I guess, just wanted to make sure that was correct. And that's navigation services and then by going forward, is GM still the main driver of services?

Hassan Wahla

Yes, Mike. So for General Motors, all of the vehicles are connected. So we do have a larger portion of the revenue from GMS service revenue versus others. And as long as we continue to deliver connected services you know that are part of our navigation, then that trend will continue.

Mike Latimore

And is there much in the way of like professional services in that line or is in mostly kind of recurring?

Hassan Wahla

So Adeel perhaps you'd comment on that. But I don't believe these services revenue is for professional services.

Adeel Manzoor

Yeah, it's not. So I'll break it apart. My guts. I'll give you more of the current state and then I'll talk about more of the strategic orientation of where we're going, right. So I think because this is an important question, and we try to talk about services and we have been touching on services for the last you know couple of quarters.

So first off, services is an area of strategic importance for us. And one of the reasons we did okay in Q4, despite, you know, we lost six weeks of production, and the ramp up so basically, you know, we end up losing more than six weeks, right because they were still wrapping up. It's because of services, because we want to have the steady stream of revenue that ensures a stable revenue stream, which is not dependent on the new units and the production. So that's really our strategic orientation.

Now, the things that HP talked about, for example, you know, Motion Auto, which is a usage-based insurance company, that'll be pure service play, it'll be more of as you know, subscription model you know that would be into services revenue. Now, similarly, Waylens, you know the video platform-as-a-service play so that's a pure SaaS offering. So if we do something like that, that will also further enhance our services offering. So that's the most strategic priority that we've been doing. Also, organically, you know, as we are looking at new RFPs, RFQs, we are also thinking about, you know, how can we be innovative and come up with new business models, where we try to enhance our services mix. So that's really the strategic orientation.

Now short-term, certainly, you know, what you see today it's not really you know, per se, you know, pure professional services play. This is more of connected services play, where live searches and you know, over the air kind of stuff that you can provide to your OEMs. That's really the services offering we have. It's not the true SaaS model or the true professional services model. But we aspire to be there and that's a strategic priority for us.

Mike Latimore

Got it that -

Adeel Manzoor

That helps?

Mike Latimore

Yeah, and then I think I missed the exact numbers, but what was Ford and GM in the quarter? Percent of revenues?

Adeel Manzoor

Percent of revenues, so Q4, Mike, I think it'll be little - you don't want to back to Q4, because, you know, Q4 was an unusual quarter, right. So I think it's better if you think about, you know, where it was a quarter ago, so a quarter ago, so Q4, I'll give you the Q4 number stats first.

The Q4 GM was 52% and Ford was about 32%. But that is an unusual quarter, because as I said, you know, GM has what Hassan said, GM has higher mix of services that more stable steady state revenue stream compared to Ford, therefore, the drop in GM was not as much as Ford.

Now, if you go quarter ago, quarter ago was, Ford was close to 50% and GM was in the high 30s. So we expect the mix to shift over time as GM ramps up. But Q4 should not be, for your modeling purposes, don't back to what you see in Q4.

Mike Latimore

Got it. Then just last one, your Road Intelligence deals. You said you're looking at other ones there. Are you looking at deals with a similar structure to what you did with Grab? Or is there other kind of ways to collaborate and balance deals?

Adeel Manzoor

Hassan, do you want to take that?

Hassan Wahla

Yeah, yeah, certainly. So in the case of Grab, it was a transaction where we transferred some of our IP as well. And now Grab is running our full stack in their environment. I think moving forward, we're looking at more service oriented. So Road Intelligence as-a-service. So it's easier for us to get the services up and going in a shorter timeframe. And we're able to span this across multiple customers without really having to do the type of integration that we did with Grab.

Mike Latimore

And still focused internationally or something in the Americas too?

Hassan Wahla

Our focus is global. So we're focused on ride hailing, you know, as well as any other areas where Road Intelligence information is needed.

Mike Latimore

Got it. Great, thanks.

Mike Bishop

Great. All right. Thanks, Mike.

Adeel Manzoor

Thank you, Mike.

HP Jin

Thank you.

Mike Bishop

At this point, there are no further questions. And so I want to thank everybody for participating in the call today, and we look forward to updating you again next quarter. Thanks for your continued support and this concludes to Telenav fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2020 conference call.