Pacific Drilling (PACD) has recently reported its second-quarter results, providing a chance to see how things are going at the company, which may become an M&A target during the current restructuring season.

It reported revenues of $38.9 million and net loss of $87.4 million. During the quarter, the company had negative operating cash flow of $26.5 million. Not surprisingly, its cash position deteriorated from $274 million at the end of the first quarter to $246 million at the end of the second quarter.

Due to the poor outlook for the offshore drilling market and the significant debt burden of $1.14 billion, Pacific Drilling announced its intention to restructure its debt: “While we expect to have sufficient liquidity runway to carry the company up till the fourth quarter of 2021, given current market conditions, we have concluded that our capital structure is not sustainable or competitive […] Any agreement with our creditors may include full equitization of our first and second-lien bonds, which would put our common shareholders at risk of losing all of their interest in the company”.

Source: Pacific Drilling Q2 2020 report

Put simply, the company will try to eliminate almost all of its debt besides the $50 million credit facility. Of course, this means that common shareholders will get nothing in the upcoming restructuring. The problem is that it may not help unless the offshore drilling market rebounds in a timely fashion (more on this later). Let’s look at the revenue statement:

Source: Pacific Drilling Q2 2020 report

Pacific Drilling has three main cash outflows: operating expenses, G&A and interest expenses. What happens if we eliminate interest expenses through a restructuring that involves complete equitization of debt? The company is still losing money because its revenue is lower than its operating and G&A expenses.

This means that while eliminating interest expenses is an important step forward, the solution to Pacific Drilling’s problems is to increase the revenue from its operations. Unfortunately, that is easier said than done. The latest fleet status report (I wrote about it here) showed that Pacific Drilling is set to have only three active rigs in the near future: Pacific Santa Ana, Pacific Khamsin and Pacific Sharav.

Pacific Santa Ana is currently on standby, and the company indicated that it may return to work in Q1 2020. The current contract of Pacific Khamsin ends in September 2020. During the earnings call, Pacific Drilling stated that it was in discussions to find work for Khamsin in early 2021. Pacific Sharav has a contract, but it starts in the second quarter of 2021. In this situation, the company’s cash burn will intensify in the remainder of this year.

In the earnings call, the company provided valuable commentary about the current state of the market: “Today we have 22 opportunities in the pipeline with 17 scheduled for second quarter 2021 and beyond […] With respect to the overall work in the opportunity pipeline today, the total offer term equates to 18 rig years, with an average of 300 days per opportunity.”

Put simply, there is not much work around. It starts in April of 2021 or later, and it is mostly shorter-term (less than one year). In these conditions, the drillship market is set to be oversupplied as rigs that roll off current contracts will start hunting for these jobs. This is a scenario for depressed dayrates well into 2022. In my opinion, this is a very important thing to consider for those who try to find “survivors” in the current market situation.

In this situation, Pacific Drilling’s best chance is to restructure its debt as soon as possible in order to eliminate the interest burden and decrease its cash outflow. However, the company will not be viable in the current market environment even after this exercise is completed.

If current debtholders agree to become the new shareholders, they will have to search for an opportunity to save what’s left of their stake. I believe that the best solution is to join a bigger, restructured driller, since a company with three active rigs at low dayrates (Pacific Sharav is booked at a dayrate of $180,000 from Q2 2021 to Q3 2022, and follow-up contracts for Pacific Santa Ana and Pacific Khamsin are set to be similar due to oversupply of rigs and lack of contracts) is simply not a viable business.

To sum it up, current Pacific Drilling shareholders will be wiped out in the upcoming restructuring, while new shareholders will find themselves in a fight to save what’s left of their money, as the company’s survival as a business is not guaranteed in the current market environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.