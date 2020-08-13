It is extremely likely that the company will demand an absurdly high valuation given its present value, and investors should almost certainly avoid this IPO.

Xpeng aims to compete against Tesla, and it has released a new car which has been well-received, but competition is fierce in the Chinese EV market.

Xpeng Inc. (XPEV), a Chinese electric car company which is viewed as a rival to Tesla (TSLA), has released preliminary details about its IPO which could occur later this month. The company is using a placeholder value of $100 million, though PYMENTS reported that the company estimated a valuation of nearly $4 billion last November.

This IPO follows on the Li Auto (LI) IPO last month, which saw the company raise over $1.1 billion, as well as the general success of the electric vehicle (EV) market. This is epitomized by Tesla, whose share price has risen by over 222% since the beginning of the year. While automobile sales in general have declined due to COVID-19, EVs have performed relatively well and will continue to grow more popular in the years to come.

Xpeng looks to take advantage of this growth, and, in fact, aims to compete directly against Tesla itself. But this booming market is highly competitive, and the company faces some major financial challenges. While we will have to wait until it announces its planned price, the odds are that Xpeng will demand a figure which investors should absolutely stay away from.

The Chinese EV Market

A simple way to describe Xpeng’s business approach is that it intends to out-Tesla Tesla. In its F-1 report, Tesla states that it pursues “the mid- to high-end segment in China’s passenger vehicle market,” where EVs have been more popular and which represents over 30% of the Chinese passenger vehicle market. It was one of the first companies to use Tesla’s open source patents back in 2014. On a less positive note, Tesla sued Xpeng in 2019, alleging that an Xpeng engineer who had worked for Tesla stole Tesla’s Autopilot source code and sold it to Xpeng upon joining. The lawsuit is still in progress as of the time of writing.

Of course, Xpeng aims not to just imitate Tesla but to surpass it. The company’s first vehicle, the G3 SUV, was one of the top-three best-selling electric SUVs in 2019. Its next EV is the P7, a sedan which aims to compete against the Tesla Model 3. The company has delivered 1,641 P7 units in July 2020, and car reviewers have observed that the P7 is a legitimate competitor to the Model 3.

But just because the P7 is comparable to the Model 3 does not mean that Xpeng is comparable to the much larger Tesla. Furthermore, the Chinese EV market features many other competitors which are significantly larger than Xpeng. There are major global manufacturers like BMW (BMWYY) and Volkswagen (VWAGY), as well as larger Chinese auto companies like BAIC (BCCMY) and BYD (BYDDF). It is difficult to see how this startup will continue to compete against these larger companies, as it lacks a clear advantage or niche.

Xpeng proponents might observe that the Chinese EV market will continue to grow over the next decade and beyond, and that there will be room for multiple companies to compete. But there are things which can derail that growth, with the most probable and dangerous cause being further trade escalations between the US and China. Xpeng does not export any vehicles, nor does it have plans to. But the company does warn that tariffs among other economic conditions could cause “significant increases in freight charges and material costs.”

In summation, while the potential for the Chinese EV market looks good, it is difficult to see what Xpeng can do to stand out against larger competition.

Xpeng’s Financial Troubles

In addition to the competitive threat from Tesla and other Chinese EV manufacturers, Xpeng faces some major financial difficulties. Its F-1 reveals that Xpeng’s revenue in the first half of 2020 declined about 20% compared to the same period in 2019, though there is the impact of COVID-19 to consider. The bigger problem is that Xpeng has yet to turn even a gross profit, let alone a net profit. In 2019, the company had a gross loss of $79 million and a net loss of $522 million. Furthermore, the company lost $504 million in cash from operations during that same time frame.

The good news is that Xpeng’s profitability and cash flow numbers were better in the first half of 2020, with a gross loss of just $5 million and a net loss of $112 million. In addition, the company, as of June 30, had over $150 million in cash and $941 million in liabilities.

Its debt ratio is 0.71, compared to 0.78 for Tesla.

That Xpeng is trending in the right direction, especially in these difficult economic circumstances, is a good sign. Tesla was able to see its share price explode, in part because it was finally able to achieve profitability over the past 12 months, and the same would happen for Xpeng. Bloomberg observes that the Chinese EV market is recovering after a rough June caused by economic troubles. But given the turbulent economic conditions as well as Xpeng’s lack of history, it is probably better to see if the company can continue to sustain this growth and positive trendlines.

A High-Risk Company

The fundamental problem with Xpeng is that it is difficult to figure out its niche and what it has over its competitors in the Chinese EV market. And while its profitability numbers are heading in the right direction, there is a great deal of competition from larger, more established companies. And there are the usual caveats for America investors dealing with Chinese companies, whether we are talking about the fact that investors will be buying depository shares or questions about the truth of the company’s numbers epitomized by the Luckin Coffee (LK) earlier this year.

While we do not know what Xpeng values itself at, that $4 billion figure from last November is far too high. To put that in perspective, Tesla, after its incredibly rise throughout this entire year, has a P/S ratio of about 10, already a ludicrously high number for the auto manufacturing industry. If we take Xpeng’s 2020 first-half revenue, double it, and then use an assumed market cap of $4 billion, the end result is a P/S ratio of 11.2. If we use enterprise value, we would get similar results to Tesla, as both companies have a comparable debt ratio.

There is no way that Xpeng should have similar results to a company which has sales in China and the U.S., is the largest EV seller in China, and is actually profitable. A $4 billion valuation for this company is simply ludicrous, and yet, Xpeng will demand such a valuation in its IPO. Unless the company slashes its price drastically, this is an IPO that investors should absolutely ignore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.