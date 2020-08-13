The performance of the tax-loss harvesting strategy can be substantially affected by the rate of investor contributions into and out of the portfolio.

Tax-loss harvesting employs a strategy of selling positions in securities with losses with the goal of generating capital losses that can be used to reduce taxes.

Tax-loss harvesting employs a strategy of selling positions in securities with losses with the goal of generating capital losses that can be used to reduce taxes. The Internal Revenue Code permits capital losses to be netted against capital gains in the year when they occur. Unused losses can be carried forward indefinitely, deductible against future net capital gains plus an additional $3,000 deductible against ordinary income per year.

Since long-term capital gains are often taxed at lower rates, a tax-loss harvesting strategy can improve a portfolio’s performance by shifting the realization of losses toward the short term. This effectively reduces the amount of highly taxed short-term capital gains as a fraction of the total capital gains.

In the past, a hurdle to benefiting from the realized losses has been transaction costs. However, with the decimalization of prices, reduction in commissions/fees from broker dealers and custodians, and the competition from high-frequency traders, trading costs have fallen sharply, reducing those hurdles. In addition, financial technology has greatly improved, and custodians are required to track cost basis, making reporting much easier. As tax-aware investing has become more cost-effective, it has become more important for investors.

Shomesh Chaudhuri, Terence Burnham, and Andrew Lo contribute to the literature with their study “An Empirical Evaluation of Tax-Loss Harvesting Alpha,” published in the June 2020 issue of the Financial Analysts Journal. They evaluated the magnitude of the benefit of tax-loss harvesting (tax alpha) using historical data from the Center for Research in Securities Prices monthly database for the 500 securities with the largest market capitalization from 1926 to 2018. The base case in their analysis uses a 1% per month addition to the portfolio. What follows is a summary of their findings.

Given long- and short-term capital gains tax rates of 15% and 35%, the tax loss harvesting produces a tax alpha of 1.10% per year when unconstrained by the wash sale rule. Transaction costs reduce that to 0.94%. When constrained by the wash sale rule, the gross tax alpha decreases from 1.10% to 0.85% per year, or 0.69% net. To avoid the wash sale rule, an investor would have to buy a different security with similar characteristics and high correlation of returns. Honoring the wash sale rule would introduce some tracking error between the portfolio and the benchmark. The tax alpha varies strongly across different time periods. During the 1926-1949 sub-sample, the average annualized alpha was 2.29% per year. Conversely, during the 1949-1972 sub-period, the average annualized alpha was a modest 0.57% per year. Finally, the 1972-1995 and 1995-2018 periods fall between these extremes with annual alphas of 1.04% and 0.83% per year, respectively.

Because the alpha from tax-loss harvesting comes from the ability to use capital losses to offset capital gains derived from other activities, the tax alpha is highest in periods when investors are least likely to be able to use the capital losses to reduce taxes. The performance of the tax-loss harvesting strategy can be substantially affected by the rate of investor contributions into and out of the portfolio. As capital flows into the portfolio, new shares need to be bought, generally at a higher cost basis, providing more opportunities to harvest losses and generate tax credits. Tax alpha increases monotonically with the tax rate. The tax alpha increases with a higher contribution per month. Using a higher (lower) than 1% contribution rate would increase (decrease) the tax alpha.

Summarizing, Chaudhuri, Burnham, and Lo demonstrated the value added of an efficient tax-loss harvesting strategy. They added: “an actual implementation would only harvest losses if they exceeded a threshold defined by market frictions, especially in illiquid markets.”

Tax loss harvesting provides benefits whether investing in individual stocks, mutual funds, or ETFs (if harvesting a loss in an ETF, be sure to consider the trading costs, which can be considerable, especially in less-liquid markets). With the benefits of tax-loss harvesting in mind, the following implementation suggestions are offered.

Year-Round Harvesting

Many investors seek to harvest capital losses at the end of the year. This is a mistake, as harvesting is a full-time job for several reasons.

An investment might have a loss that could be harvested at a given point during the year, but that investment might recover by year-end, removing the loss-harvesting opportunity. It can be important to realize any short-term losses before they become long-term. Short-term losses are first deducted against short-term gains that would otherwise be taxed at the higher ordinary income tax rates. Long-term losses are first deducted against long-term gains that would otherwise be taxed at the lower capital gain rate. For example, before any tax-loss harvesting has occurred, imagine a taxpayer has realized short- and long-term gains and unrealized short-term losses. These losses can be harvested and will reduce the short-term gain that would have otherwise been taxed at higher ordinary tax rates. If the losses were not harvested until they became long-term, they would reduce long-term gains that would have otherwise been taxed at the lowering long-term capital gains rate. Investors who tax-loss harvest reset the cost basis to a new lower level. The tax rate differential then provides the opportunity to arbitrage the tax system.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.