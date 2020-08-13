Northwest Territories Gold Mines: 2020 Exploration And Development Prospects

The territory is very friendly to the gold mining industry, and several interesting projects are in exploration and development phase.

The region has had some successful gold mines in the past, but currently no producing gold mines are present.

The Northwest Territories is one of the remote northern territories of Canada and the largest by population of the three Canadian territories. The Northwest Territories used to be the largest Canadian territory until it was subdivided into two territories in April 1999, with the new territory being named Nunavut. Nunavut is now currently the largest Canadian territory by landmass, whereas the Northwest Territories is the third-largest behind Quebec.

The mining industry is currently the most significant contributor to the Northwest Territories' economy. Therefore, the province is very friendly to the mining industry as far as regulations are concerned. The Department of Industry, Tourism, and Investment is responsible for administering exploration regulations within the region. According to one gold company, drill permits get issued in record time, and there's strong community support for mining. Presently, the Northwest Territories is more well-known for diamond mining, but there are some gold exploration and development prospects that aim to change that.

Public Gold Mining Companies in The Northwest Territories

Currently, there were no producing Northwest Territories gold mines, but there are several gold mining companies with exploration and development prospects. If I've excluded any noteworthy companies from this list, please let me know about them in the comments section.

Fortune Minerals (OTCQB:FTMDF) GoldMining Inc. (OTCQX:GLDLF) Gold Terra Resource Corp. (OTCPK:TRXXF) Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCQX:MIMZF) Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA)

Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals is the owner of the NICO deposit located 99 miles northwest of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. The property has been in Fortune's possession since 1996, when the company discovered it. Its business model is to build a vertically integrated company that mines, processes, and produces high-value metals for industrial applications such as electric batteries and other electronics.

Currently, Fortune is through almost every phase of permitting the project. The company is in the process of arranging financing for the project, and once that is obtained, it will begin construction.

The project currently has proven and probable reserves of 1.1 million ounces of gold, 82 million pounds of cobalt, 102 million pounds of bismuth, and 27.2 million pounds of copper.

Fortune Minerals currently trades with a market cap of about $20 million.

GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. is the owner of the Yellowknife Gold Project located starting 17 km north of Yellowknife and ending 100 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The property is located in the Yellowknife greenstone belt and is made up of orogenic geology, meaning it's composed of many different types of rock.

The Yellowknife Greenstone belt has produced over 15 million ounces from various mines historically. There is also a past-producing mine, the Discovery Mine, on the property, which produced 1 million ounces from 1950 to 1969 at an average grade of 28 grams per ton.

The property currently has measured and indicated resources of 1.06 million gold ounces and an additional inferred gold ounces of .74 million.

The company currently has an extensive portfolio of projects that it has been acquiring over the past 5-10 years. GoldMining Inc. currently trades with a market cap of $230 million.

Gold Terra Resource

Gold Terra Resource Corp. is the owner of the Yellowknife City Gold project in Northwest Territories, which sits just 5-10 miles from Yellowknife. Gold Terra has been exploring the property since 2013.

The company believes that it has several high-grade deposits on its property. Its property lies along the same "structural break" as the Con and Giant mines, which were large historical producing gold mines.

As of November 2019, the project has inferred mineral resources of 735,000 gold ounces. The company expects to update its mineral resource by year-end 2020 after extensive drilling throughout the year.

The company currently trades with a market cap of $57 million.

Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Nighthawk Gold is the owner of the Indin Lake Gold Property located in the Northwest Territories and is three times the size of the Timmins camp in Ontario.

Within the Indin Lake Gold Property, there are several different high-grade gold projects that the company is focusing on. Here's a map that lays out the property and where each project is located on the property.

As of July 2020, the Colomac Gold Project within the Indin Lake Gold property had an indicated resource 1.67 million gold ounces and an inferred resource of .37 million gold ounces. Colomac is the primary focus of the company right now. The company's main objective is moving Colomac towards a PEA-stage project. Based on metallurgical testing done so far, it believes recovery rates will exceed 90 percent.

Currently, the company trades at a market cap of $57 million.

Seabridge Gold Inc.

Seabridge Gold Inc. is the owner of several major Canadian projects. This includes the Courageous Lake Project located in the Northwest Territories. The project is a 52-km-long land position focused on the Matthews Lake Greenstone Belt. When operational, it will be an open-pit mine.

The project currently has a measured and indicated resource of 8 million ounces and an additional 3.4 million ounces in the inferred category. There are 6.5 million ounces in the proven and probable reserves category.

Here's an image showing the results from the latest pre-feasibility study.

At current gold prices, the project has an NPV of $1,285 million and a payback period of 4.2 years. The projected mine life is 15 years, and production is expected to be 385,000 ounces per year.

Seabridge is the owner of several larger projects like Courageous Lake. When you pair Courageous Lake with its other projects, including its KSM project, you can see it is trading at a significant discount to its current market cap. This is appropriate given that none of its projects are producing yet. However, it does leave room for share appreciation over time.

Seabridge Gold currently trades at a market cap of $1.2 billion.

2020 Resources and Reserves - Northwest Territories Gold Mines

Courageous Lake - Seabridge Gold: 6.50 million proven and probable Indin Lake - Nighthawk Gold: 2.04 million measured, indicated, and inferred Yellowknife Gold - GoldMining Inc.: 1.1 million measured and indicated NICO Project - Fortune Minerals: 1.1 million proven and probable Yellowknife City - Gold Terra Resource Corp.: .74 million proven and probable

Conclusion - Northwest Territories Gold Mines

The Northwest Territories is another Canadian territory that shows promise when it comes to gold mining. Historically, there have been some successful gold mines in the region, and it looks like there are projects in the pipeline that could bring some success back to the territory.

Of the prospects mentioned above, the most investable is Seabridge Gold. Regarding the others, it's difficult for me to invest in gold mining prospects that are early in the exploration phase. I am a finance guy by trade, so I like to invest in projects that have pre-feasibility studies or preliminary economic assessments. At the very least, I want to see a well-explored property with proven and probable reserves that will support the economics.

I don't doubt that some of these prospects will make it to the production stage and even be profitable as operations and for their investors. However, as an investor, the uncertainty around these exploration projects is too high at this point. There's not only uncertainty surrounding the deposit they are exploring, but there's also uncertainty around the timing of when production will begin - which is sometimes years, and even decades, away. Therefore, as more uncertainty is removed over time, it's more likely I would be an interested investor. There are too many other economically attractive prospects that have larger reserves with more predictable production timelines.

This concludes my review of gold mines in the Northwest Territories. If you want to check out gold mines in Canada's other two territories, you can read about Nunavut and Yukon's gold mines.

If I've left any noteworthy gold mines off the list, please let me know about them in the comments section.

