When you stay within your paradigm you can be blindsided by stuff that is happening outside of it. And so it was with the Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The transcript produced no surprises. There was no change in CEO Darren Woods' entrenched views about the world needing more energy and that oil and gas will be the major suppliers of the energy expansion. He continues to marginalise the contribution of renewable energy, especially solar PV and wind, as he remains complacent about XOM’s role as being primarily focused on oil and gas, while its European counterparts (Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B), BP (NYSE:BP) and Total (NYSE:TOT)) all acknowledge that the game is changing and emissions need to be dramatically reduced. Exxon changed tactics slightly at its Q2 earnings call by not having Woods appear and instead the call was hosted by Stephen Littleton, VP Investor Relations, and Senior VP Neil Chapman, who oversees the upstream business. With no disrespect to the presenters, such a disastrous Q2 report would surely require the CEO to show up? At BP’s Q2 earnings call which not only addressed Q2 but had a bigger canvas, in addition to the SVP Investor Relations, the Chairman, CEO, CFO and EVP Strategy & Sustainability were present. The line taken at the XOM Q2 report was that it is facing a cyclical downturn which has been turbocharged by the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no acknowledgement that the energy industry is exiting fossil fuels and indeed the assumption was still that energy largely equates to oil and gas.

Here I present a new perspective on why viewing increased energy needs as necessarily being linked to increased fossil fuel consumption is flawed. There is a lot of discussion about COVID-19 and the oil price war; while the bigger view gets ignored, yet it is this bigger view that will decide if XOM can sustain its dividend and find markets for expanding oil and gas production. The Value Portfolio has recently highlighted shareholder-unfriendly management issues. Taken together, these considerations suggest extreme caution about investment in XOM. You are in control of your investments. Notwithstanding that there are a lot of recent Seeking Alpha articles suggesting investment in Exxon Mobil, do you need to become entangled in XOM’s problems?

The dividend is the central focus of the XOM business

A business that states clearly that the dividend is the key business attribute to be preserved risks being accused of forgetting what its core business is. Exxon had planned $33 billion of capex in 2020, but the goal is now to reduce that by ~30% to $23 billion in 2020 (with run rate in Q4 expected to be $19 billion), and cut cash operating expense by 15%. These are massive cuts, even if understandable in the time of COVID where both demand and price have fallen further and faster than ever before. What is less understandable is that management is clear that they will continue to cut capex by as much as is needed if the dividend is threatened. The goal is to protect long-term value of investments, but these kinds of cuts have to be dangerous unless you don’t expect to return to business at the scale you planned before the pandemic. There is acknowledgement that things may get worse, although there is no acceptance that the declines are anything other than cyclical events.

As for 2021, the decisions about 2021 will be made at a Board meeting in November, but already capex below $19 billion is being considered. This is a huge decrease on capex planned for the coming years. Just to be clear, already the expectation for rigs in the Permian is to fall from 30 at the start of this year to 10-15 at the end of this year. This is explained as a short-term capital management and yet in 2021 the run rate for capex will decline further. Perhaps I’m missing something here? The question as to whether the company can keep expanding its production at these capex rates was ducked. It seems almost certain that it can’t. Indeed it stretches credibility to believe commentary about maintaining production in the Permian while cutting capex even further.

In the absence of free cash flow, the other lever that Exxon has to maintain the dividend is debt. Management has substantially increased the level of debt in Q2 by $15 billion.

An interesting take on debt

In the Q2 earnings transcript much is made about how XOM is satisfied with its debt level and that there is no plan to increase the debt level.

Inspection of a recent 10-Q, Q2 filing shows that XOM's long-term debt was $26.3 billion at December 31, 2019, while it was $46.6 billion at June 30, 2020. In other words, long-term debt increased in the first 6 months of 2020 by $20.2 billion.

One might expect a good cash cushion as a result of taking on major new debt, but the details show a different picture. The cash position as at June 30, 2020, is $12.6 billion. This means that there is insufficient cash to cover 12 months of dividend payout ($14.9 billion, based on twice payout to June 30, 2020).

Given the low demand for its products and low prices, and the debt situation described above, one can understand why there are plans to reduce capex below $19 billion in 2021.

On the numbers above, the current oil and gas pricing situation, plus huge global reserves and no solution in sight to the COVID pandemic, it starts to look to be a very big call to retain the dividend at current levels.

The critical issue about Exxon Mobil’s business strategy

There is consensus that there will be increased energy needed as the Asian region continues to develop. Darren Woods' core assumption is that energy needs will be satisfied by fossil fuel expansion, as has been the case for a century. Traditional bodies such as the IEA have indicated Asia and India are the regions where fossil-fuel-based energy is going to expand, and XOM and other oil and gas majors have used the IEA to base their expansion plans upon. In 2017, the IEA posited that Southeast Asia was going to have a massive increase in energy and while renewables became major energy suppliers, there would still be huge increases in fossil fuel consumption. Fast forward to 2020 and the situation is transforming.

While China started out on its development heavily focused on fossil fuel exploitation, for a number of reasons this is no longer the case. I expand on this below concerning different plans by China and the US.

India looks set to become the first major economy to eschew fossil fuels in its development. There are several reasons for this, the first being the disastrous pollution that large scale fossil fuel deployment causes. COVID-19 economic shutdown has brought into clear focus how polluting existing fossil fuel is. Clear skies and being able to see distant mountains are potent reminders of what current ICE-based transport and electricity generation from coal means. Secondly, India has essentially no oil, so oil imports are a big drain on the economy. Prime Minister Modi has implemented dramatic plans for the Indian economy to be driven by massive expansion of renewable energy, with a goal of 450 GW implemented by 2030. India has major nation-wide plans to electrify transport. All of these initiatives suggest that XOM’s assumptions about energy expansion are inconsistent with what India is planning to do.

The key countries that IEA had projected would expand fossil fuel use are all rethinking their strategies in the light of the need to reduce emissions and the dramatic cost reductions for renewable energies.

The IEA view of the role of COVID-19 on the clean energy transition

The Exxon Q2 earnings report indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic has massively changed the situation for fossil fuels companies. COVID-19 and overproduction of oil and gas have led to record low oil & gas prices and huge surplus of oil & gas, such that the reserves are unlikely to be cleaned out before the end of 2021 even if things return to “normal” early in 2021 (which they won’t).

Less attention has been paid to the impact of COVID-19 on the recovery from the pandemic. It is becoming increasingly talked about that the COVID-19 pandemic represents a historic opportunity to reset the dial on fossil fuel consumption, and also as a way to provide new employment at a time when whole segments of the economy are gone and probably won’t come back to where the global economy sat pre-COVID.

The IEA has traditionally been a supporter of the fossil fuel industry and its predictions have been inaccurate (underestimates) about the speed of the change to renewables. For example, in its 2017 report, the IEA still predicted a major expansion of coal. Anyone who is following the travails of the coal industry understands that the question now is “how much longer will the coal industry survive?” The IEA now expects that the global coal industry will decline 8% in 2020. Even this seems optimistic when one considers that the IEA’s figures indicate Southeast Asian coal demand will decline significantly in 2020, although less than the 25% decline in the US and 25% decline in Europe.

The car industry is in turmoil, but Tesla is booming and it is now by far the most valuable global automotive company (actually it is much more than a car company). This says to me that the shift to electrification is becoming widely anticipated. Yet the oil and gas majors are still assuming that increased numbers of cars in the Asian region will be largely traditional cars with Internal Combustion Engines. Transport makes up ~40% of oil consumption, so a major change to electrification spells disaster for the oil and gas majors. This is why both Shell and BP now explicitly accept that they need to exit fossil fuels.

Discussion about US truck vehicle miles recovering back to pre-COVID levels usually assumes that this recovery will be permanent, even while a number of truck manufacturers are preparing to release fully electric big trucks in the near future. Once again this suggests that Exxon management is yet to understand that there is a permanent shift to electrification of everything to address an urgent need to decarbonise, and that COVID is almost certainly going to accelerate that transition.

Given the above, the IEA has recently enunciated a 4-point summary of where IEA thinks energy is/should be headed when the COVID-19 crisis begins to recede. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA, articulated these 4 points (that have evolved from IEA thinking since March 2020) in an interview at Fortune magazine on July 25. This represents a massive change in view by the IEA and removes a major defence for Exxon, which has used the IEA projections about fossil fuel use (especially in SE Asia) to validate its claim that oil and gas will expand to 2040.

1. Clean energy should be at the heart of the economic recovery

It is clear that Governments have no alternative to taking a major role in keeping their economies alive and charting their future course. This means unprecedented stimulus plans which amount to trillions of dollars. The IEA sees this as a historic opportunity to dramatically boost and accelerate the energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

2. A key preoccupation for IEA is emissions reductions

COVID has caused unprecedented energy demand decreases in 2020 (7 times more than the 2008 financial crisis). Oil is hit hardest, but gas and coal are also experiencing massive declines. Although the pace of growth has diminished, renewables are still growing during the COVID crisis. Overall global energy investment will decline in 2020 by 20% (~$400 billion) and this means massive decline in emissions due to less fossil fuel consumed. IEA makes the point that it is crucial that this decrease in emissions is sustained.

3. Exit strategy from the pandemic is a sustainable recovery plan

The core objectives of the recovery process are: boost economic growth, create jobs and avoid rebound in emissions. Key policy suggestions to achieve the objectives are: accelerate energy efficiency improvements, especially in the building sector; strong push for renewables (solar and wind); modernization and digitisation of electricity grids. IEA sees economic boost of 1%, 9 million new jobs and emissions put into structural decline. No doubt Exxon management will dismiss these goals as unrealistic, but my view is that these are too conservative as bigger reductions need to be made if the goals of the Paris Agreement are to be achieved.

4. Political will to make the change

The IEA indicates very recent discussions with energy ministers from 40 countries which cover 80% of the global economy, indicate buy-in to accelerate the global energy transition. Fatih Birol indicates key countries, including the US, China, India, all European countries, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia and Mexico, are keen to accelerate the clean energy transitions. Key initial outcomes include a strong European stimulus package which emphasises clean energy, China articulating that clean energy is at the heart of its 5-year planning, Japanese plans to phase out coal plants.

Fatih Birol indicated that even countries where climate change is not central to their political goals understand that the above points are a way forward to recovery. Birol also indicated that there is a political agenda being formulated here which puts pressure on recalcitrant countries.

Fatih Birol indicated two challenges: i) whatever gets built going forward has to be renewable (i.e., no new fossil fuel plants) and ii) existing processes that use fossil fuels (e.g., iron & steel, petrochemicals, cement) need to be switched to renewable solutions.

A point specifically addressed was that some oil and gas companies talk the good talk about emissions reductions, but their investment decisions remain massively in new fossil fuel developments. Birol says that these companies are coming under increasing scrutiny and that national oil & gas companies need to be included in this scrutiny.

There wasn’t a word of any of this at any recent Exxon presentation. In fact, Neil Chapman’s view of the IEA’s position was in stark contrast with what Fatih Birol indicated in his interview on July 25.

In the XOM Q2 earnings report, there were a couple of tentative questions about the energy transition, but these were dismissed without answer. I find this surprising given the IEA position above and commitment from Exxon’s European competitors to zero net emissions by 2050.

China versus the US approach to energy

John Mathews has recently published an incisive piece contrasting the Chinese and US approaches to energy and how divergent approaches have been impacted by the oil price wars and the COVID-19 crisis. Investors in XOM or indeed any of the oil and gas majors would be well advised to read John Mathews’ article because it may help give insight into why I think that Darren Woods' core view - that things will not change about future growth in demand for oil and gas - is flawed.

The regulatory landscape in the US is unclear

The Trump administration has been an explicit supporter of the fossil fuel industry and this is reflected in substantial support for his re-election from major players in the fossil fuel industry.

At a Federal level the Trump administration has been determined to reverse a large number of environmental regulations. On the other hand, California, which is the world’s 5th largest economy, is going the other way, with new rules to introduce zero emissions trucks progressively to reduce the transport emissions, which account for 40% of California’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Perhaps November will produce more clarity about whether the US will rejoin international efforts to address climate change, or alternatively continue the Federal Government’s increasingly isolated position in relation to climate change and environment. If a Democrat President takes charge, things will be different for the regulatory landscape for the oil & gas industry and it will be favourable for renewables developments.

XOM’s approach to decarbonization

Discussion of decarbonization by Exxon Mobil continues to be window dressing. For example, when talking about transport, CEO Darren Woods ignores electrification and focuses on biofuels which still produce emissions. The investments being made by XOM in biofuels are small change compared with its business investments.

The lawsuits keep coming for XOM

While XOM continues to largely ignore the need to decarbonise its business and instead expand its emissions, the lawsuits keep coming.

Rhode Island is the first state to file a climate suit to get oil and gas companies to address climate change driven by their industry. XOM is one of 21 companies named in that suit which was filed in 2018 and is proceeding. This suit emphasises the impact of storms and sea level rise on Rhode Island. It is a slow process, but it grinds on.

Now the state of Minnesota has filed a suit naming XOM, three Koch Industries entities and the American Petroleum Institute for consumer fraud of deceptive trade practices and false advertising. This action is the first to involve the American Petroleum Institute and it seeks to have the defendants fund a public education campaign which highlights the climate risk of the oil and gas industry products. Rather than seeking to have the companies accountable for climate change itself, the suit seeks to make public their knowledge of the negative impact of their business activities. It is claimed that climate change (increased temperature, extreme weather including floods) has negatively impacted the Minnesotan economy.

And local governments (Boulder, Boulder County and San Miguel County) in Colorado have received the go-ahead for climate lawsuits after industry lawyers (including from XOM) tried to prevent action in the state courts.

The litigation initiated by the US states is part of a broader international approach that seeks to have the oil and gas industry acknowledge its climate impact and take action. A recent report in Nature indicates that these actions are becoming increasingly sophisticated and coordinated.

The central investor reason for XOM investment is the dividend

When you look at investors' comments on Seeking Alpha, one sees an almost religious attachment to the dividend as something sacred that cannot be lowered. Dividends are supposed to be a way of returning the good times to shareholders. They are not set in stone and management needs to consider them as part of their management tools for effectively running the company.

I’ve been clear for some time that the oil and gas majors have been paying unsustainable dividends. True, the extravagant dividends have been a tool for keeping shareholders, but as Shell recently showed when it dropped the dividend by 66% to a more sustainable level, and BP cut its dividend in half, the moment of reckoning is at hand.

Gold and silver are booming as people are nervous about cash. Bonds are going negative, so it is starting to cost money to stay in cash.

Conclusion

I’ve written recently a lot about XOM’s outdated views about how energy and transport expansion will be managed. Here I’ve argued that by making sweeping generalisations, XOM has avoided the reality of today’s energy and transport environment. This has allowed the company to ignore major developments that impact negatively on its business plans. Investors who dispute my claims might compare the Q2 results from Exxon Mobil with those of Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY). The differences are stark and the energy future unrecognisably different between the two companies. Exxon Mobil is living a long way beyond its means and relying on oil price recovery and substantially increased markets for its planned increased output. It is clear that there are major headwinds at many levels concerning XOM’s assumptions. I don’t understand how a business that plans to keep on exploring and developing fossil fuel assets can state that these core business activities are subservient to keeping retail investors (who make up 70% of Exxon’s shareholders) happy. Surely, retail investors are smart enough to appreciate that if the core business is run down and no steps are taken to chart a different course, then the company is in trouble. Time is running out for investors to take stock of what is going on. On the other hand, when you look at investors' comments on XOM on Seeking Alpha, one sees an almost religious attachment to the dividend as something sacred that cannot be lowered.

My commentary is not directed towards traders or investors looking to profit from short-term market events. I don’t profess to understand what is happening in the markets currently as they test new highs with a disastrous COVID pandemic demonstrably happening.

My question for you as a long-term investor is whether you want to buy into XOM’s problems by becoming (or remaining) a shareholder. The risks are high and, as Shell and BP recently demonstrated, the very high dividends currently paid by the oil & gas majors are unsustainable. What is the attraction of a dividend at risk and a company failing to address the fact that its industry is in decline (not expansion)? There are safer and more attractive places to place your investment dollars.

I am not a financial advisor, but I do follow closely the energy and transport sectors as the world begins to decarbonise both areas. If my commentary helps you to understand what is happening and how it might impact your investment in XOM, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWDRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.