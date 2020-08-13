While the majority of US airlines lost more than 80% of their revenues in Q2, SkyWest (SKYW) was able to offset some of its losses that were caused by the pandemic and experienced only a 53% decline of its revenues in Q2. Thanks to its unique business model and a solid B2B offering, SkyWest will be one of the first airlines to recover from the current crisis, along with Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE). At this time, the company has more than enough liquidity to survive the pandemic, and it can always get additional funding from the Treasury if cash becomes a problem. While we continue to hold a bearish view on the airline industry, we believe that SkyWest is a solid long-term investment at the current price. Recently, we decided to open a long position in SkyWest, which is something that we discussed in our latest article about the airline.

Great Airline Recovery Play

In comparison to the majority of its competitors, SkyWest has a greater chance to recover from the pandemic faster, thanks to its unique market positioning. The major difference between the company and its peers is the fact that SkyWest operates flights for other airlines. By providing B2B services for companies like American Airlines (AAL), Delta (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL), SkyWest doesn’t need to deal with ticket sales and marketing. The only thing that the company cares about is the number of daily departures and block hours, since it gets paid based on those metrics. By providing such a B2B offering, SkyWest is able to spend less on its operating expenses, since there’s no need to hold a huge sales department. The ability to minimize its costs is one of the main reasons why the airline is poised to survive the ongoing crisis.

Thanks to its unique business model, SkyWest’s revenues in Q2 declined only by 53% Y/Y to $350 million. In comparison, airlines like American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta, Alaska Air (ALK) and JetBlue (JBLU) saw their revenues decline by 86.44%, 87.06%, 88.29%, 81.6% and 89.79% Y/Y, respectively, in the second quarter. At the same time, SkyWest’s net loss for the period was only $26 million.

SkyWest has a solid balance sheet, which will help it to weather the storm. At the end of Q2, the company had $762 million in cash reserves, which is an increase from $578 million at the end of March. The airline expects to receive an additional $131 million in Q3 under the CARES Act, and it has the option to draw $66 million from its credit facility, if needed. While SkyWest has $3.3 billion in debt, it also has more than $1 billion in unencumbered assets and the option to receive an additional $497 million loan from the Treasury in exchange for warrants. The airline also expects its monthly cash burn rate by the end of the year to be $16 million, which was below its previous estimates of $30 million. Considering this, we believe that the company will not face a liquidity crunch anytime soon.

The biggest downside of SkyWest is its lack of diversification and high reliance on a small number of companies. The airline’s major clients are American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta. Considering that American Airlines and United Airlines are in a very tight spot right now, as they burn the most amount cash among the major US peers, SkyWest faces a risk of not getting its contracts extended with both of those airlines in the future if the air travel market takes longer than expected to recover. At the same time, COVID-19 will continue to pose an existential threat to SkyWest and all the other airlines if it’s not contained. The upcoming second wave of the pandemic could once again decrease the demand for air travel, and SkyWest will have no other option but to get the additional liquidity by accepting loans, which will increase its debt load.

The good news is that SkyWest received 25 used E175 planes, and United Airlines financed the order. At the same time, it already received six used E175 planes and is about to receive one new CRJ900 plane, all of which are also financed by Delta. Thanks to this, SkyWest will be able to decrease its expenditures this year and save more cash, while at the same time expanding its fleet.

It also seems that the recovery is full steam ahead. While in Q2, the company’s block hours were down 66% Y/Y, in Q3, they are expected to be down only 40% to 45% Y/Y. The Street also expects SkyWest to reach a breakeven point already in Q4, and the overall and Wall Street analysts are becoming more bullish on the company.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

When compared to other airlines, SkyWest has the greatest margins on a TTM basis among its peers and is the only company to have a positive P/E ratio. Considering this, we believe that the company is a solid recovery play from the airline industry, thanks to its unique business model and a solid balance sheet. We were right back in May when we said that SkyWest has more chances to recover from the pandemic in comparison to others, and after Q2 results, we concluded that it’s safe to purchase the stock at the current price. While the overall airline industry is full of companies that are unlikely to survive the pandemic, SkyWest is not one of them. By having one of the greatest margins in the industry at the moment, SkyWest became our third long position from the airline industry after Southwest and Spirit Airlines.

Source: Capital IQ

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKYW, LUV, SAVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.