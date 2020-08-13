The fifth rate regulatory period and its impact on Manila Electric's distribution tariffs represent key regulatory risks for Manila Electric in the medium term.

Manila Electric's 1H 2020 results were not as bad as expected with core net income down -14% YoY, but an extension of lock-down measures could pose downside risks to earnings.

I maintain my Neutral rating on Philippines-listed electric utility Manila Electric Company (OTCPK:MAEOY) [MER:PM].

Manila Electric's 1H 2020 results were not as bad as expected with core net income down -14% YoY, but an extension of lock-down measures, considering the high daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Philippines, could pose downside risks to the company's earnings. Separately, the fifth rate regulatory period and its impact on Manila Electric's distribution tariffs represent key regulatory risks for Manila Electric in the medium term, which cannot be ignored.

With Manila Electric's forward P/E at a discount to its historical average, some of the negatives have been priced in, which justifies a Neutral rating for the stock.

This is an update of my prior article on Manila Electric published on May 10, 2020. Manila Electric's share price has increased by +5% from PHP258.00 as of March 9, 2020 to PHP270.80 as of August 12, 2020 since my last update. Manila Electric trades at 14.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a discount to its historical three-year and five-year mean forward P/E multiples of 17.9 times and 19.2 times, respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 5.6%.

Readers have the option of trading in Manila Electric shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker MAEOY, or on the Philippines Stock Exchange with the ticker MER:PM. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in the Philippines, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Philippines Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $1.5 million, and market capitalization is above $6 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Manila Electric shares listed in the Philippines include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Artemis Investment Management, and Geode Capital Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

1H 2020 Results And FY 2020 Outlook

Manila Electric announced the company's 1H 2020 financial results on July 27, 2020, and its financial performance was not as bad as feared notwithstanding the negative impact of Covid-19. The company's core net income, excluding non-recurring items, decreased by -14% from PHP12.3 billion in 1H 2019 to PHP10.6 billion in 1H 2020, while its revenue declined by -14% from PHP165.0 billion to PHP142.3 billion over the same period.

Due to reduced power demand and lower fuel prices as a result of lock-down measures initiated in the Philippines to contain Covid-19, Manila Electric suffered from a -18.3% YoY fall in generation & other pass-through charges to PHP105,266 million in 1H 2020. This was partially offset by a +2.8% growth in the company's distribution revenue to PHP33,365 million in the first half of the year.

Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that Manila Electric's distribution revenue grew (albeit marginally), despite a 7% decline in energy sales volume from 22,823 GWh in 1H 2019 to 21,139 GWh in 1H 2020. This was mainly attributable to Manila Electric's favorable sales mix, as the company saw higher distribution revenue contribution from the residential segment (relatively higher average tariffs compared with other segments) vis-a-vis the commercial and industrial segments.

A greater number of people in the Philippines either cut back on outdoor activities or worked from home, which led to increased power demand for the residential segment. Manila Electric's residential segment's sales volume as a proportion of the company's total sales volume expanded from 31% in 1H 2019 to 39% in 1H 2020.

Looking ahead, market consensus expects Manila Electric's core net profit to decline by -13% YoY to PHP20,775 million in FY 2020, which is close to the company's FY 2020 core net income guidance of PHP21 billion. The key downside risk to Manila Electric's revenue and earnings in 2H 2020 is an extension of lock-down measures in the Philippines.

Manila Electric noted at the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on July 27, 2020 that "more businesses were allowed to operate with less restrictions on mobility" with an easing of lock-down measures. The company also added that "BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) and finance activities resumed on-site operations up to 50% capacity", while "export-oriented companies, like semicon and electrical machinery, were allowed to operate between 50% up to full operational capacity."

But the Philippines initiated a new two-week lock-down in Manila (the Philippines' capital) and its surrounding areas (involving an estimated 27 million people) in early August, as daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 spiked. To keep the economy running, it is speculated that the lock-down for Manila will not be extended beyond August 18, 2020.

Daily Confirmed Cases Of Covid-19 In The Philippines

Source: Worldometer

Regulatory Risks In The Medium Term Can't Be Ignored

As I highlighted in my past articles on Manila Electric, the company's tariffs for its power distribution business are required to be reset every four years as per the Performance-Based Regulation in the Philippines. The fourth rate regulatory period, originally supposed to come into effect for the July 2015-June 2019 period, eventually lapsed after being delayed for years. The fifth rate regulatory period (whose timeline is yet to be determined) and its impact on Manila Electric's distribution tariffs (market expectations of downward revisions) represent the key regulatory risks for Manila Electric in the medium term.

At the company's 1H 2020 results briefing on July 27, 2020, Manila Electric provided certain updates on the fifth rate regulatory period.

Firstly, Manila Electric has yet to be notified by the authorities of any upcoming hearing with regards to the reset of the company's power distribution tariffs.

Secondly, the Energy Regulatory Commission is in the process of establishing new rules for the fifth rate regulatory period. Earlier, two of the five commissioners for the Energy Regulatory Commission were slated for retirement by mid-2020, and this could have caused a delay in the progress of Energy Regulatory Commission's work on setting new rules for the fifth rate regulatory period. In late-July 2020, Ms. Floresinda G. Baldo-Digal and Mr. Marko Romeo Lizada Fuentes were appointed as the new members of the Energy Regulatory Commission to replace the retiring members.

Thirdly, Manila Electric noted at the company's recent 1H 2020 earnings call that the Energy Regulatory Commission's new rules are expected to cover "guidance on how over or under-recoveries will be treated" and "the period that was missed because of the absence of the reset (the fourth rate regulatory period)." This implies that the worst case scenario for the reset of Manila Electric's power distribution tariffs could see more cost items or categories being excluded from the calculation of the tariffs, and also compensating for the tariff reduction that should have happened in the fourth rate regulatory period (if it had not lapsed).

Valuation And Dividends

Manila Electric trades at 16.8 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 14.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of PHP270.80 as of August 12, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 17.9 times and 19.2 times, respectively.

Manila Electric offers a historical FY 2019 dividend yield of 5.9%, and a consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 5.6%. The company declared an interim dividend per share of PHP4.697 for 1H 2020, which represents a -14% YoY decline in absolute terms (as compared to 1H 2019 dividends per share of PHP5.464) and a dividend payout ratio of 50% (same as that for 1H 2019).

Market consensus expects Manila Electric's dividends per share to decline by -5% YoY to PHP15.120 in FY 2020, which implies a dividend payout ratio of 80%. Manila Electric's dividend policy is to pay out at least 60% of the company's earnings as dividends every year. In the past four years between FY 2016 and FY 2019, Manila Electric's dividend payout ratio (excluding special dividends) has ranged from 70% to 80%. The company has a strong balance sheet to support future dividend payouts, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.6 times and a net gearing ratio of 0.2 times as of June 30, 2020.

Sell-side analysts could be too optimistic with expectations of a 80% dividend payout ratio for Manila Electric this year. At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on July 27, 2020, Manila Electric noted that "there is a chance that we could improve on that 60% (dividend payout ratio) for the full year" if "the second half (financial results) is better than the first half."

Manila Electric's Historical Dividend Payment Track Record

Source: Manila Electric's FY 2019 Results Presentation Slides

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Manila Electric are an extension of lock-down measures in Manila and other parts of the Philippines, a larger-than-expected reduction in tariffs for the company's power distribution business, and a lower-than-expected dividend payout ratio for FY 2020 and beyond.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Manila Electric shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in the Philippines) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

