But there's a problem. The company recently had to suspend its dividend, and as a rule, I don't buy stocks that don't pay dividends.

Southwest Airlines should be able to weather the storm better than most, if not all, other domestic airlines.

While I don't fret much over missing out on the massive upside in FAANG stocks or watching AT&T's (T) stock price stagnate around $30, I currently have my eyes on a sector the pandemic beat up pretty good - the airlines.

Because I think airline stocks can rebound significantly over the next 5-10 years (and even sooner than that), I'm thinking about getting in.

This exposes a specific as well as broader, more theoretical conundrum.

The first (and probably only) airline I'd like to buy is Southwest Airlines (LUV). That's the specific conundrum.

Theoretically and strategically, am I making a mistake going long a stock that suspended its dividend, even if I'm fairly confident it will reinstate and ultimately grow it alongside long-term upside in its stock price?

I expect a considerable portion of that upside to come prior to and on the heels of the dividend reinstatement announcement, which, if all goes well, should come by September 2021. Under provisions of the CARES Act, Southwest can't pay a dividend or buy back shares until then.

I listened to the company's most recent conference call on Seeking Alpha and liked just about everything I heard. Of course, Southwest suspended its dividend and share buybacks till further notice. Here's what CEO Gary Kelly had to say about that on the call:

So the - as I'm sure you know, the terms of the government loan are pretty onerous including a significant file of warrants. So yes, I think we would much rather avoid those. And I think what's near and dear to shareholders' hearts is it puts restrictions on dividends which I object to, and share repurchases. I object to that as well.



We're not paying dividends and share - buying back shares now. But obviously, we'd like to have that flexibility in the future, and I'm sure you would too. So there's a lot of reasons why we'd like to avoid that. And if our competitors have it, absolutely, I think it puts them at a disadvantage.

Here's more on the government loan situation in an exchange between Kelly and EVP/CEO Tammy Romo and UBS analyst Myles Walton:

Myles Walton



Thanks. Good afternoon. Maybe just a clarification first and then another question. On the clarification side, with the Cares loan, is this a situation where the treasury is allowing you to finalize the loan if you wanted to and then defer the draw so you don't have to issue warrants?



Tammy Romo



We are in discussions with the treasury now. We have signed the term sheet, as you all know, but we're really still in discussions to finalize that. It may be that we have to take a small percentage of the loan on September 30, but we're just - we're - it's just a little too early to say for sure because we haven't finalized that yet with treasury.



Gary Kelly



But we're not obligated too.



Tammy Romo



We're not obligated. We have on September 30. There may be some small draw required on September 30, but we would have until later, close to the end of March, to draw down on that. So still working through all that.



And we should obviously have that process worked through in the coming weeks.



Gary Kelly



But again, our intent right now is to take zero and not have the any government loan, just to be clear.



Tammy Romo



That's right. That's right.



Gary Kelly



And so until September 30, that is our option.

Kelly wanted to make it abundantly clear ("we're not obligated to" and "our intent right now is to take zero") that Southwest does not intend to take the government loan. Because if it did, the company would likely have to keep the dividend restriction in place past September of next year.

If any company has positioned itself to come out of this mess with its dividend reinstated and healthy, it's Southwest. In May, UBS made the case for Southwest on the basis of its balance sheet. S&P recently labeled Southwest bonds investment grade. It doesn't have much company. S&P didn't give any other domestic airline that distinction.

Here's Southwest's assessment of its balance sheet from the call via EVP and CFO Tammy Romo:

We ended second quarter with cash and short-term investments of $14.5 billion, and we currently have a cash balance of $14 billion. Since our last earnings call, we have raised more than $10 billion to further bolster our cash reserves. In addition to financing and sale-leaseback transactions, we raised $2.2 billion through a common stock offering and have received $2.9 billion in payroll support program proceeds. And the remaining $326 million is expected by the end of this month.



We also paid back our $1 billion revolver and paid off our $3.7 billion one year secured term loan which released $4.5 billion in aircraft collateral. We now have approximately $12 billion in unencumbered assets with approximately $10 billion in aircraft...



Savings of over $2.7 billion, the cash saved through the suspension of dividends and share repurchases and reduce capital spending, we have reduced our 2020 cash outlays by over $7 billion versus plan...



Our average core cash burn takes our spending and incorporates the benefit of operating revenues net of trip cancellations. For second quarter, our average core cash burn was $23 million per day with a rate of $16 million per day in June, a little ahead of the guidance due to solid cost control and revenue trends holding up well for the vast majority of the month. Our current estimate for core cash burn for July is approximately $18 million per day, with third quarter estimated to be similar to second quarter's $23 million per day...



In closing, we have the U.S. industry's strongest balance sheet... We are in a net cash position of over $4 billion with a leverage of 49%, and our goal remains to protect our balance sheet and investment-grade rating.

As comforting as the cash position is, that cash burn number looks scary. But Romo clarified it on the call in response to an analyst question:

Really, just to kind of start off with, our core cash burn, as I mentioned, is really intended to be our ongoing spend. So we include - our operating expenses are a good proxy for our cash expenses.



And then we include our kind of normal amortization of debt. So we do factor that in as well. So really, it's just, for the most part, our operating expenses, cash operating expenses less our revenue, and we adjust that for the amortization of debt and interest and so forth.

During normal times, using pre-pandemic revenue forecasts, Southwest would have, in Romo's words, "easily beat our second-quarter daily cash burn number."

Also scary how Americans across the country view the prospects of taking a flight in the near term:

Overall, more than half of Americans said they are "very uncomfortable" or "uncomfortable" with flying when asked in May and July 2020. Only 15% continue to book air travel for this year.

So, it's a terrible picture for the airlines. However, if I'm sure of anything, it's that the government will continue to bail them out for as long as they need it. While this might not play well on Main Street, there's nothing like a company in a relatively strong position financially receiving a bailout.

Well-positioned to begin with, Southwest will take favorable government aid and, as Kelly stressed and hopefully sticks to, eschew federal loans with "onerous" terms. Onerous being, in part, the dividend and buyback restrictions.

Southwest's route map also puts it in the best scenario out of a handful of bad-to-worse scenarios.

With the exception of beach destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean, Southwest only flies domestic routes. It's almost a given that domestic travel will come back first. In fact, once travel comes back in a meaningful way, it's logical to think domestic short haul might come roaring back as travelers slowly dip their toes back in the water.

This, along with its already relatively strong balance sheet, puts Southwest on a much more clear and certain (as certain as things can be these days) road to recovery than its competitors, particularly those that rely on international journeys and premium class business travel.

Should Southwest Be An Exception?

Do I take Kelly on his word and ability to execute and buy LUV now, building my position over the next year in anticipation of stock appreciation and dividend reinstatement? Or do I hold hard and fast to the "no dividend, no buy" rule, even though special circumstances exist?

LUV has had a nice start to August, up 15% for the month as of Wednesday's close.

I'm not sure if buying Southwest now and waiting on the dividend is a shrewd or merely undisciplined move.

If the stock does what I think it does and ends up, say, north of $70 in a couple of years, I will have both sides of what we spend so much time debating - stock price appreciation and a steady flow of income once Southwest gets out of the woods and settles into the new normal with a presumably stable and growing dividend.

If you recall, prior to the pandemic, Southwest declared 174 consecutive quarterly dividends, was on an eight-year streak of raising its dividend, and produced 26% dividend growth over the last five years. That's exactly the type of stock that fits nicely in a broad DGI portfolio.

