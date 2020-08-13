In this situation, it appears that the positives are canceled out by the negatives and thus a neutral rating is appropriate.

Whilst their leverage is high, thankfully it does not pose a risk to their ability to remain a going concern thanks to their adequate liquidity.

These mostly stem from issues forecasting their future free cash flow due to their lumpy and uncertain capital expenditure, plus uncertainties regarding the recovery from this economic downturn.

This has still left their distribution yield a high 6%, but unfortunately investors should not expect anything more due to several uncertainties.

Introduction

When Capital Product Partners (CPLP) released their results for the second quarter of 2020, they reduced their distributions by a massive 71%. Following their unit price plunging throughout 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic spiraled into a full economic crisis, they still offer a high distribution yield slightly over 6%. Whilst they have paid significantly higher distributions in the past, it appears prudent for investors to remain conservative and thus not expect anything more due to various uncertainties.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Image Source: Author.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

When looking at their historical cash flow performance during 2017-2019, it can be seen that their average distribution coverage was 119.41%. On the surface, this seems very positive since their distributions per unit were significantly higher during these years at between $0.315 and $0.56 per unit versus their current $0.10 per unit. Although when the analysis is expanded to the first half of 2020, the situation suddenly changes due to their capital expenditure surging from vessel purchases and thus totaled $175m.

These purchases effectively wiped out the entirety of their total free cash flow during 2017-2019 of $156m, and thus creates the first primary uncertainty to assess their future income prospects. How frequently will these occur? Will they sufficiently add to their earnings to offset the additional debt and thus keep leverage under control? Whilst different investors are entitled to their own opinions, I prefer to see distributions being covered by free cash flow after these types of purchases for organizations with economically-sensitive earnings.

The next primary uncertainty stems from the impact that their cash flows will suffer from this Covid-19 inspired economic crisis. This has significantly depressed containership demand, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Capital Product Partners’ Second Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation.

Whilst there has been a degree of optimism in recent weeks and months that the worst has passed, in reality global cases of Covid-19 are still elevated and the length of time for a full economic recovery remains uncertain, especially given the trade tensions between the United States and China. When discussing the impacts from this pandemic and resulting economic crisis, their management was surprisingly straight to the point with the following comments from their second quarter of 2020 conference call.

So, unprecedented situations, and that dislocated completely where the partnership stood, as well as its prospects going forward. I mean we're talking about the recovery in the container market, but still, when, I think, we were discussing at the beginning of the year, we were thinking of fixing our 9,000 TEU containers at $40,000 for five years. Now we fixed one at $17,000, the next one at $30,000, and it's for a year or two. So, I think we shouldn't underestimate the current situation and what it meant in terms of our ability to execute on the MLP business model.”

-Capital Product Partners’ Q2 2020 Conference Call.

Image Source: Author.

The single most significant change to their capital structure is clearly their equity decreasing 56.10% from $933m to only $410m, which largely stems from their spin-off and merger of their tanker fleet to form Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) in early 2019. This change also creates further uncertainties and since their net debt is currently approximately equal to that of 2017, it will be important to consider their leverage and liquidity.

Image Source: Author.

When the additional net debt from their vessel purchases during the first half of 2020 is combined with these tough operating conditions, their leverage has increased from moderate to high. This is primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA now exceeding 3.50, which is further supported by their gearing ratio sitting above 40% and interest coverage of 2.55. Overall, this level of leverage is still towards the low side of the high territory and whilst it certainly increases the general investment risks, it should not threaten their ability to remain a going concern provided that their liquidity at least remains adequate.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully, their liquidity is adequate and thus this mitigates the risks posed by their high leverage to their ability to remain a going concern. Whilst a current ratio of 0.73 is rather low, their relatively high cash balance and resulting cash ratio of 0.51 ensures that this does not pose any issues; since they can produce free cash flow excluding any large vessel purchases, this reduces any material reliance on their credit facility. One final factor that will likely continue weighing on their ability to provide any materially higher distributions is their wave of upcoming debt maturities, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Capital Product Partners’ 2019 20-F.

Conclusion

On one hand, their depressed unit price could potentially offer a contrarian income investment opportunity for the daring investor with a high risk tolerance. On the flip side, there are numerous uncertainties that are quite off-putting, such as assessing their future free cash flow potential and the recovery from this Covid-19 economic crisis. Given this situation, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate since both of these factors outweigh each other.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Capital Product Partners’ Q2 2020 6-K, 2019 20-F (previously linked) and 2017 20-F SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.