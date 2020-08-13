The stock is already pricing in a lot of negativity. Cisco is an attractive investment.

Cisco repositions for the decade ahead into rapidly expanding markets, such as the cloud and cloud security.

Investment Thesis

Cisco's (CSCO) guidance was not as strong as investors had wished for at negative 10%.

Having said that, Q1 2021 is likely to the trough for Cisco and its pipeline of innovation, improving economy, together with easy comparisons with this year's performance, should all lend themselves towards Cisco's growth rates reporting sequential improvement over the twelve months ahead.

In other words, given that Cisco is valued at less than 13x cash flow multiple, I argue that Cisco is already pricing in a lot of negativity. Here's why:

Struggling to Reignite Growth; Repositioning For The Decade Ahead

Source: author's calculations; **mid-point company guidance

Cisco's Q1 2021 guidance points towards negative 10% y/y growth rates. Many investors' first reaction is that management is lowballing their estimates to later impress Wall Street. While that may be the case for the quarter ahead, it has not been the case for a while.

To illustrate, in Q3 2020 Cisco guided that Q4 2020 should come in at the midpoint of 9.5%; and that's pretty much what Cisco reported for Q4 2020.

In a carefully worded speech, Cisco's CEO Chuck Robbins noted that the underlying economy drove a slowdown in enterprise and commercial orders. Robbins declared that customers are simply delaying their orders as they wait for clarity on the economic recovery.

Repositioning for the Decade Ahead

Next, Cisco's pre-prepared remarks were focused on reinforcing the message that Cisco is able to use its experience to 'thrive in any environment'. In essence, that 'resiliency, agility, and innovation' is what Cisco offers.

In other words, Robbins wanted to drive home the message to doubters that Cisco's not too big, unwieldy and bureaucratic to pivot for the decade ahead. Indeed, Cisco's management dropped the word 'innovation' 10 times during the earnings call.

Looking ahead to its future prospects, Cisco will be accelerating its transition towards rapidly expanding markets, such as cloud security, cloud collaboration, the future of work, and application insights and analytics.

Profit Margins Took a Hit; While Software Margins Shine Brightly

Cisco has a lot of inbuilt operating leverage. This means that given its high-cost structure, that when revenues grow, its margins expand. Conversely, as its revenue contracts, its profit margins compress.

For Q4 2020 we can see this effect taking place, as non-GAAP gross margins came in at 65.0%, down 50 basis points from the same period a year ago when Cisco reported 65.5%.

Having said that, during the most recent quarter, Cisco's non-GAAP Services gross margin benefited from the 31% y/y growth from its Software unit, within its Services category.

This translated into non-GAAP Services gross margins expanding from 67.9% all the way up to 69.8% -- 190 basis point expansion y/y.

Moving on, long time followers of Cisco will no doubt remember that Cisco has been making a strong push towards deriving an increasing portion of its software revenue as a subscription. Indeed, during Q4 2020 this hard work paid off as we can see below.

Above we can note that for Q4 2020 Cisco's subscription revenues reached a new high of 78% of software revenue -- an 800 basis point expansion y/y, as well as, a 40 basis point expansion sequentially from Q3 2020.

Cisco Moves Along the Correct Path

Source: SA Premium Tools

The important characteristic to focus on above has less to do with the exact amount of analyst expectation for its revenue growth rates, but more to do with the overall trend.

Accordingly, we can see that analysts were largely expecting Q1 2021 to be somewhat unappetizing at approximately negative 9% -- compared with Cisco's guidance for negative 10% (at the midpoint).

However, the back end of calendar 2020 and into calendar 2021, aligning with Cisco's fiscal Q2 2021 through fiscal Q4 2021, there should be a slow and steady ramp-up in Cisco's growth rates.

This trajectory is most likely helped by the easy comparisons with lapping fiscal 2020. Furthermore, as the economy starts to pick up some steam this should also help Cisco, as demand for its products and services will operating and benefiting from a more favorable environment.

However, arguably the most important aspect, is that analysts following the company largely expect that next quarter to be Cisco's worse quarter and that after Q1 2021 there should be a slow and steady ramp-up.

Put another way, at this stage Cisco just needs to tick along and execute in line with present expectations for the stock to be a rewarding investment.

Appealing Margin of Safety

Note: author added After Hours movement

Cisco's past twelve months have not been a rewarding investment. Even though the stock has bounced back from March lows, together with all other stocks, investors are still at a loss over the past year (including dividends).

Meanwhile, taking a step back, Cisco's cash flow from operations for the year was $15.4 billion leaving Cisco trading for under 13x cash flows from operations. Note, this is not an earnings multiple, but a clean tangible cash flow multiple.

The Bottom Line

Cisco's results and guidance were not welcome by investors. Looking back over the past twelve months, Cisco has been a challenging investment, returning negative rates (including its 3% dividend yield).

I make the case that at 13x cash flows from operations, Cisco's stock is already pricing in too much negativity. Cisco's guidance for next quarter is likely to be as rough as it is going to get before Cisco starts to report sequential growth. Investors should remain patient here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.