All things considered, larger-capitalized agency mREIT peers (including AGNC) navigated the COVID-19 pandemic well. This will positively impact both BV and earnings during the remainder of 2020.

AGNC’s overall performance basically matched my expectations (some could argue a very minor outperformance). My current price target and recommendation are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section.

I will also provide my thoughts about AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios as of 6/30/2020 and discuss trends that have occurred during July 2020 impacting the sector.

On 7/27/2020, AGNC reported results for the second quarter of 2020. AGNC reported comprehensive income of $921 million and a non-tangible BV as of 6/30/2020 of $15.86 per common share.

Introduction/Recap:

On 7/27/2020, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) reported results for the second quarter of 2020. AGNC reported net income of $718 million, other comprehensive income (“OCI”) of $203 million, comprehensive (total) income of $921 million, a non-tangible book value (“BV”) as of 6/30/2020 of $15.86 per common share, and a tangible BV as of 6/30/2020 of $14.92 per common share. As of 3/31/2020, AGNC had a non-tangible and tangible BV of $14.55 and $13.62 per common share, respectively.

In PART 3 of my prior AGNC I/S article, I projected the company would report the following amounts in relation to the second quarter of 2020: 1) net income of $600 million; 2) OCI of $250 million; and 3) comprehensive income of $850 million. In my prior AGNC BV article, I projected the company would report a non-tangible and tangible BV as of 6/30/2020 of $15.75 and $14.80 per common share, respectively.

As such, as a whole, AGNC’s reported non-tangible and tangible BV basically matched my expectations (at or within a 1% variance; very minor outperformance). I also continue to believe AGNC will have one of the largest quarterly BV percentage increases in the broader mREIT sector).

This article will take a look at each of AGNC’s income statement accounts and compare them to my previous projections. First though, let us take a look at how some mREIT companies have performed during the second quarter of 2020, regarding BV fluctuations, versus my projections and other sector peers.

Agency mREIT Sector Q2 2020 Comparative BV Results:

Through 7/28/2020, two other mREIT companies that I currently cover recently disclosed to the public actual (not estimated) BV per share amounts as of 6/30/2020. I believe providing these quarterly BV fluctuations are beneficial for comparative purposes. As such, the following were the recent BV fluctuations for AGNC and two other agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) companies during the second quarter of 2020 (in order of largest to smallest percentage increase/smallest to largest percentage decrease):

1) AGNC (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q2 2020 non-tangible and tangible BV increase of 9.0% and 9.5%, respectively (my previous projections provided above; nearly an exact match [variance at or within 1%]).

2) New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) (multipurpose mREIT): Actual Q2 2020 BV increase of 0.6% and a 6/30/2020 BV of $10.77 per common share. My previous projection was a 6/30/2020 BV of $10.75 per common share ($0.02 per share variance; basically an exact match [variance at or within 0.5%]).

3) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q2 2020 BV increase of 0.1% and a 6/30/2020 BV of $11.11 per common share. My previous projection was a 6/30/2020 BV of $11.00 per common share ($0.11 per share variance; nearly an exact match [variance at or within 1%]).

So, through 7/28/2020, AGNC, NRZ, and ARR all reported a BV that was nearly an exact match (at or within a 1% variance) or basically an exact match (at or within a 0.5% variance).

As readers can see, some mREIT peers can have modestly-notably different results in any given quarter. Since I began covering the mREIT sector through Seeking Alpha in 2013, even with similar types of quarterly interest rate/yield movements, results can notably vary from one quarter to the next. In some cases, this even occurs when peers have very similar types of investments. This is due to the underlying subtle, yet numerous types of identifiable differences from mREIT to mREIT when one takes a “good look under the hood”. This is the main reason why it is so hard for analysts to project the quarterly BV fluctuations within the mREIT sector in any given quarter.

Regarding my personal performance, I project/provide ALL my quarter-end BV fluctuations for the entire mREIT sector PRIOR to any company reporting quarterly results. Also, once my quarter-end BV projections are “established”, I DO NOT subsequently go back to revise estimates after sub-sector peers start to report (nor should ANY analyst to remain creditable; some institutional analysts do this which is unfortunate). Simply put, it is not easy to provide this type of accuracy which is why myself, along with Colorado and his team making up the REIT Forum, are the only analysts on Seeking Alpha (or any other web-based platform) who provide this type of continuous, labor-intensive service for readers/subscribers.

Within the next section of this article, I will summarize my prior articles’ account projections and compare each amount to AGNC’s actual results. If an account had at least a modest variance between projected and actual results, I will also provide an explanation on the variance. I will list AGNC’s accounts in the same order as projected within my income statement and EPS projection article (see link provided above).

AGNC Actual Versus Projected Results:

To highlight my projected account figures versus AGNC’s actual reported results for the second quarter of 2020, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) from a three-months ended timeframe. I provide AGNC’s last five quarters so readers can better compare and contrast each quarter’s results.

Table 1 – AGNC Three-Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Q2 2020 Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

First, let us compare AGNC’s interest income account. My projection for this account was $545 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest income of only $429 million. As such, AGNC’s interest income was a modest underperformance when compared to my expectations. This was mainly due to AGNC’s constant/conditional prepayment rate (“CPR”). This directly impacts AGNC’s premium amortization, net sub-account.

Within AGNC’s press release for the second quarter of 2020, management disclosed the company had an average actual CPR of 19.9% during the second quarter of 2020. When calculated, this was an increase of 7.7% when compared to the average actual CPR during the first quarter of 2020. In comparison, I projected AGNC would report an average actual CPR of 17.0% during the second quarter of 2020. When calculated, this was a variance of 2.9% which directly results in higher premium amortization expense (contra income account) during the quarter. This quarter, AGNC’s lifetime CPR forecast as of 6/30/2020 was 16.6% which was much closer to my estimate of 16.0%. I currently believe AGNC’s investment portfolio is at or near the “plateau” when it comes to CPR percentages. This is important to mention regarding future performance.

Second, my projection for AGNC’s interest expense account was $160 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest expense of $134 million. I consider this as a very minor outperformance. More importantly, when calculated, this was a decrease of ($292) million when compared to the prior quarter. As such, this was a (68%) reduction in interest expense which is notable (and was largely correctly previously projected). AGNC continued to benefit from the continued decrease in repurchase (“repo”) agreement rates. AGNC’s weighted average interest rate on the company’s repurchase loans was 1.80% during the first quarter of 2020. This weighted average rate decreased to only 0.76% during the second quarter of 2020 which should be considered a very large quarterly move. In comparison, I projected a weighted average repo rate of 0.85% during the second quarter of 2020. As such, a slightly lower quarterly average (part of this was due to some debt extinguishments that occurred during the quarter). The relationship between repurchase loan rates and the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) was originally discussed within my income statement projection article (see links provided above).

For readers mainly focused on dividend metrics, AGNC reported net spread + net dollar roll (“NDR”) income (when excluding any “catch up” premium amortization) of $323 million or $0.58 per common share for the second quarter of 2020. When compared to the prior quarter, this was an increase of $0.01 per common share. In comparison, I projected AGNC would report net spread + NDR income of $318 million or $0.56 per common share. As such, I would classify this as a minor-modest outperformance (towards the top end of my previously projected $0.535 - $0.585 per common share range). A detailed “breakout” of this calculation/metric was provided within the following article:

AGNC Investment's Q2 2020 Income Statement And Earnings Projection - Part 2 (Includes Dividend Sustainability Metric And Recommendation)

Simply put, I continue to believe there is strong underlying support regarding the “prospects” of a monthly dividend per share rate increase at some point during 2020.

Third, my projection for AGNC’s sales on investment securities account will be discussed when reviewing AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio, as a whole, later in the article.

Fourth, my projection for AGNC’s derivative instruments and other securities account was a net loss of ($310) million. In comparison, AGNC reported a net loss of ($385) million (which included an extraordinary event [loss on extinguishment of debt]). Due to the complexities involved within this particular account when it comes to valuation fluctuations, there is typically a larger variance when discussing AGNC’s derivatives portfolio versus most other accounts. As such, I would consider this as nearly an exact match (look at the volatile “swings” in this account quarter-to-quarter). I would also point out valuing AGNC’s hedging portfolio involves projecting four material derivative sub-accounts (currently “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS, interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities) and several other minor derivative sub-accounts. In addition, AGNC’s derivatives portfolio had a combined net notional balance of ($58.6) billion as of 3/31/2020 (excluded TBA MBS) which increased to ($59.6) billion as of 6/30/2020. While no one has a “crystal ball” per se regarding future events, being able to project all these derivative sub-accounts, before any sector peer provides quarterly results, takes a great deal of expertise in my opinion. This includes fully understanding how to value all these derivative instruments and correctly deciding on specific assumptions that one believes coincided with management’s overall risk management strategy during any particular quarter.

I projected AGNC would report a quarterly net valuation gain (loss) of $70, ($370), ($15), and $5 million regarding the company TBA MBS, interest rate payer swaps, interest rate payer swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities, respectively. These projections were provided in the linked article above. In comparison, AGNC reported a net valuation gain (loss) of $220, ($379), ($14), and ($64) million regarding the company TBA MBS, interest rate payer swaps, interest rate payer swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities, respectively. As such, AGNC’s swaps and swaptions were basically an exact match, the company’s TBA MBS were a modest outperformance (maintained a larger net long balance and “migrated” to lower coupons which enhanced valuations), and its U.S. Treasury securities were a minor underperformance (moved to a larger net (short) balance versus my expectations). Additional discussion regarding AGNC’s derivatives portfolio will be provided later in the article.

Fifth, let us discuss AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio. Regarding AGNC’s “gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net” (see boxed blue reference “3”), “unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair market value (“FMV”) through net income, net” (see boxed blue reference “5a”) and “unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net” (see boxed blue reference“5b”) accounts, I projected the company would report a net realized/unrealized gain of $150, $400, and $250 million, respectively. In comparison, AGNC reported a net realized/unrealized gain of $153, $679, and $203 million, respectively. Due to the sheer size of AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio as of 3/31/2020 and 6/30/2020 of $71.8 and $77.1 billion, respectively, I believe a combined $235 million variance is a minor variance (especially considering the sheer volatility in MBS/investment pricing during March-April 2020; including a historically above average “rotation” of assets through specific specified pools and coupons). A detailed analysis regarding AGNC’s fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio is provided in the next section of the article.

Finally, my projection for AGNC’s compensation expense (formerly management fees) and operating expense accounts was $15 and $10 million, respectively. In comparison, AGNC reported compensation expense and operating expenses of $13 and $11 million, respectively. As such, no surprises in these accounts.

Now, let me briefly highlight some quarterly compositional changes that occurred within AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios.

MBS Portfolio Considerations:

AGNC slightly increased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio while very slightly decreasing its off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position during the second quarter of 2020 (still above historical trends though). As such, AGNC’s non-tangible “at-risk” (total) leverage remained relatively unchanged at 8.8x as of 6/30/2020 versus 8.9x as of 3/31/2020. This fractionally lower leverage was mainly due to the increase in the value of AGNC’s investment portfolio (higher equity valuation directly equates to lower leverage). To show the underlying compositional changes to AGNC’s combined on- and off-balance sheet fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio during the second quarter of 2020, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – AGNC Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (6/30/2020 Versus 3/31/2020)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and percentages)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, when comparing AGNC’s portfolio as of 6/30/2020 versus 3/31/2020, the company had a net par value increase (decrease) in its 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 2.0%, 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, and 5.0% coupon of $5.9, $0.8, ($0.5), ($0.2), ($0.1), less than ($0.1), and less than ($0.1) billion, respectively. When all 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value increase of $5.9 billion. AGNC had a combined net par value increase in the company’s 20-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings of $1.6 billion. AGNC had a net par value increase (decrease) in the company’s 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon of $8.3, ($5.4), ($3.1), ($2.3), and ($1.2) billion, respectively. When all 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value decrease of ($3.7) billion.

As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically fixed-rate agency MBS portfolios with higher coupons “mitigate” the severity of valuation losses in a rising interest rate environment. This strategy also partially offsets any notable rise in borrowing costs. This trend occurred throughout 2018 and most of 2019. However, typically fixed-rate agency MBS portfolios with lower coupons “enhance” the amount of valuation gains in a decreasing interest rate environment (generally less prepayment risk when all other characteristics are held constant). As shown in Table 2, AGNC increased the company’s 15- and 30-year fixed-rate holdings with a 2.0% and 2.5% coupon (basically all were TBA MBS) while decreasing its exposure to the 3.0%-4.5% coupons. That said, a good portion of those decreases were actual prepayments. Now let us analyze AGNC’s derivatives portfolio as of 6/30/2020.

Derivatives Portfolio Considerations:

During the second quarter of 2020, AGNC slightly decreased the company’s hedging coverage ratio. To show the compositional changes to AGNC’s derivatives portfolio during the second quarter of 2020, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 – AGNC Derivatives Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (6/30/2020 Versus 3/31/2020)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, AGNC had a hedging coverage ratio of 70% as of 3/31/2020. AGNC’s hedging coverage ratio slightly decreased to 66% as of 6/30/2020. When I projected AGNC’s quarterly valuation fluctuation within the company’s derivatives portfolio, I assumed management would decrease its hedging coverage ratio to 60%-65% as of 6/30/2020; mainly through a reduction to its net (short) interest rate payer swaps position. While this specific reduction occurred within AGNC’s interest rate swaps, the company also increased its U.S. Treasury securities net (short) position to a greater extent versus my expectations (as discussed earlier) which directly led to a slightly higher ratio.

As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically a derivatives portfolio with a higher hedging coverage ratio mitigates the severity of BV losses (or enhances BV gains) in a rising interest rate environment. However, this particular strategy is detrimental to BV in a declining interest rate environment. Of course, other factors are at play but I am keeping it brief/simple for purposes of this discussion.

For example, such a high hedging coverage ratio “paid off” for AGNC during the fourth quarter of 2019 as mortgage interest rates/longer-term U.S. Treasury yields net increased (along with a notable decrease in spread/basis risk which has been discussed in prior mREIT articles “as it was occurring”). This directly led to AGNC’s impressive quarterly BV gain (which even exceeded my already high expectations). However, having such an elevated hedging coverage ratio came back to “bite” AGNC during the first quarter of 2020; even as management quickly lowered most of the company’s derivative instruments in March 2020.

When all other factors are held constant, lowering one’s hedging coverage ratio would lead to a less severe valuation loss in a decreasing interest rate environment versus raising a company’s hedging coverage ratio. So, generally speaking, AGNC made the correct decision to lower the company’s hedging coverage ratio in the second quarter of 2020 (albeit the size of the decrease was not that large). This mitigated some additional net valuation losses as mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields net decreased during the quarter. I anticipate AGNC will continue to, at the least, maintain a more “historically lower” hedging coverage ratio over the foreseeable future as opposed to the recent higher hedging coverage ratio used during 2017-2019 (typically between 80%-100%) as the risk of rapidly rising mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields is now subdued. For some context, the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate was increased by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) 8 times by 25 basis points (“bps”) during December 2016-2018.

Conclusions Drawn:

Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of “update/follow-up” articles showing how my previously disclosed quarterly projections “stacked-up” to AGNC’s actual results (continue to be the only contributor/team to provide this type of projection analysis/insight via either subscriber-based or “free to the public” articles). I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request.

When all accounts are combined, I projected AGNC would report comprehensive income of $850 million during the second quarter of 2020. In comparison, AGNC reported comprehensive income of $921 million. When including projections within AGNC’s equity section of the balance sheet (some minor accretive equity repurchases), this ultimately led to the company reporting a non-tangible and tangible BV of $15.86 and $14.92 per common share versus my projection of $15.75 and $14.80 per common share, respectively. As such, AGNC’s quarterly BV increase was nearly an exact match; at or within 1% (some could argue a very minor outperformance).

Moving to the third quarter of 2020 (through 7/29/2020), I am projecting AGNC’s BV has increased 0.5% - 3.5% as a minor-modest “positive” relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations has occurred over the past several weeks. Simply put, this makes sense as there was an extremely severe negative relationship between these metrics as volatility “spiked” during March 2020. This volatility was the direct result of market “panic” when it comes to the spread of COVID-19 (speculation of a global slowdown and credit freeze). As volatility has notably subsided, this relationship has “reverted back closer to the mean” per se over the past several months (especially when it comes to agency MBS).

Moving to dividend metrics, I currently believe AGNC will declare the following monthly dividends for the remainder of 2020:

Dividend for August – December 2020 (Paid in Each Subsequent Month): $0.12-$0.14 Per Common Share (80% Probability)

Currently, I believe the probability of a December 2020 monthly dividend per common share increase (from a $0.12 base) modestly-notably increases when compared to July 2020. This is an unchanged assessment from last quarter (indicating this prediction was notably “ahead of the curve” when compared to market sentiment; a positive trait when considering stock price valuations [hence my large AGNC position back in late March at $7.115 per common share; see stock disclosures below]).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 8/7/2020; $15.95 per common share), a HOLD when trading at less than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article.

As of 8/12/2020, AGNC’s stock price closed at $13.65 per common share.

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a BUY.

As such, I currently believe AGNC is undervalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for AGNC is approximately $15.95 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $14.35 per share. Put another way, the following are my AGNC CURRENT BUY, SELL, or HOLD per share recommendation ranges (the REIT Forum subscribers get this type of data on all 21 mREIT stocks I currently cover each week):

$15.95 per share or above = SELL

$14.36 - $15.94 per share = HOLD

$12.76 - $14.35 per share = BUY

$12.75 per share or below = STRONG BUY

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS/investment price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the eight Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during December 2016-2018 (a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to 2014-2016), the three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the more dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events, and the recent very quick “plunge” in the Fed Funds Rate to near 0%. This also considers the previous wind-down/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the prior “easing” of this wind-down that started in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which partially reduced spread/basis risk when volatility remains subdued). This also considers the recent early Spring 2020 announcement of the start of another round of “quantitative easing” that includes the Fed specifically purchasing agency MBS (and “rolling over” all principal and interest payments into new agency MBS) which should bolster prices while keeping long-term rates low.

Finally, I believe my/our historical “track record”/accuracy regarding projected CURRENT BVs has surpassed most (if not all) professional analysts within the mREIT sector on a consistent basis. I believe this should “count for something” when it comes to overall reliability and value.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 3/18/2020, I once again initiated a position in AGNC at a weighted average purchase price of $7.115 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position had a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/6/2020, I sold my entire NRZ position at a weighted average sales price of $17.555 per share as my price target, at the time, of $17.50 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 17.7% and 41.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 20 months.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, 10/12/2018, 6/6/2019, 7/23/2019, 9/5/2019, 3/16/2020, and 4/6/2020 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, $17.235, $16.315, $15.325, $12.435, $8.55, and $3.645 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $7.735 per share (yes, my last 3 purchases were proportionately large). This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017 and 4/6/2020, I increased my position in CHMI-A at a weighted average purchase price of $25.145 and $10.945 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI-A position had a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 6/8/2020, I sold my entire CHMI-A position at a weighted average sales price of $24.273 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 34.3% and 49.4%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 1.7 years. This calculates to a weighted average annualized total return of 29.7%.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. On 4/17/2019, I increased my position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $13.165 per share. When combined, my TWO position had a weighted average purchase price of $13.825 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/3/2020, I sold my entire TWO position at a weighted average sales price of $15.355 per share as my price target, at the time, of $15.25 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 11.0% and 25.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 13 months.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 3/22/2019 I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. On 5/12/2020, 5/27/2020, and 5/28/2020, I increased my position in GPMT at a weighted average purchase price of $4.745, $5.144, and $5.086 per share, respectively. When combined, my GPMT position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.233 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) at a weighted average purchase price of $17.105 per share. On 4/17/2019 and 6/3/2019, I increased my position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $16.22 and $15.52 per share, respectively. When combined, my MITT position had a weighted average purchase price of $15.946 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 5/11/2020, I sold my entire MITT position at a weighted average sales price of $2.115 per share as my price target, at the time, was surpassed (as MITT’s estimated BV as of 4/30/2020 was even lower versus my previously projected (75%) quarterly BV decrease [6/30/2020 versus 3/31/2020]). This was my first “realized total loss” within either the mREIT or BDC sector since I began writing here on Seeking Alpha in 2013. With that said, my proportional allocation in MITT (versus the rest of the mREIT sector) was small.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $17.545 per share. On 9/10/2019, I increased my position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $16.785 per share. When combined, my ARR position had a weighted average purchase price of $16.975 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/20/2020, I sold my entire ARR position at a weighted average sales price of $21.045 per share as my price target, at the time, of $20.90 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 24.0% and 31.0%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 6 months.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.49 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/14/2020, I sold my entire IVR position at a weighted average sales price of $17.965 per share as my price target, at the time, of $17.95 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 16.0% and 25.0%, respectively. I held this position for approximately 8 months.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) at a weighted average purchase price of $3.475 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s (AI) Senior Notes Due 2023 (AIW) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.13 per share ($25 being par). On 3/10/2020, 3/13/2020, and 3/19/2020, I increased by position in AIW at a weighted average purchase price of $23.50, $19.75, and $9.31 per share, respectively. When combined, my AIW has a weighted average purchase price of $14.804 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded.

On 3/31/2020, I initiated a position in AI’s Senior Notes Due 2025 (AIC) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.00 per share ($25 being par). On 3/10/2020 and 3/19/2020, I increased by position in AIC at a weighted average purchase price of $23.72 and $8.71 per share, respectively. When combined, my AIC has a weighted average purchase price of $16.182 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded.

On 1/2/2020, I initiated a position in AI at a weighted average purchase price of $5.57 per share. On 1/9/2019 and 3/16/2020, I increased my position in AI at a weighted average purchase price of $5.59 and $3.25 per share, respectively. When combined, my AI position has a weighted average purchase price of $4.027 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 3/18/2020, I initiated a position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) at a weighted average purchase price of $5.05 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 4/6/2020, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series B preferred stock, (CHMI.PB) at a weighted average purchase price of $10.65 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 6/19/2020-6/24/2020, I sold my entire CHMI-B position at a weighted average sales price of $22.045 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 107.0%. I held this position for approximately 2.5 months.

Final Note: All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day at the latest) via either the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha or, more recently, the “live chat” feature of the Marketplace Service the REIT Forum (which cannot be changed/altered). Through these resources, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures and/or the live chat feature of the REIT Forum, at the end of June 2020 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 85.5% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 89.1% out of 55 total past and present positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out). I have only 1 realized “total loss” in any of my past/sold positions (disclosed above; MITT). Both percentages experienced another minor-modest increase, when compared to April-May 2020, as a direct result of the recent partial market rally to counter previous fears/panic surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, in early April 2020, I initiated several new positions and increased several existing positions at attractive-very attractive prices versus pricing as of 6/30/2020. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility. Starting in January 2020, I have transitioned all my real-time purchase and sale disclosures solely to members of the REIT Forum. All applicable public articles will still have my sector purchase and sale disclosures (just not in real time). Please disregard any minor “cosmetic” typos if/when applicable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, AI, AIC, AIW, ANH, CHMI, GPMT, NLY, NYMTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am currently long AGNC, AI, AIC, AIW, ANH, CHMI, GPMT, NLY, and NYMTN.



I currently have no position in ARR, CHMI.PA, CHMI.PB, CIM, DX, EFC, IVR, MFA, MITT, MORT, NRZ, NYMT, ORC, PMT, REM, REML,TWO, or WMC.



CO Wealth Management is currently long AGNC, AGNCO, ARR-C, NLY-F, NLY-G, NLY-I, and NRZ.