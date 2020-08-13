Ample liquidity instills confidence that the DPS will perhaps be increased in 2020. The prospects of the DPS cut are almost zero.

The Dividend Aristocrat has been coping with the crisis and charting the course towards recuperation.

The previous time I covered Leggett & Platt (LEG), a high-yield Dividend Aristocrat, was a few weeks ago, when I concluded that its thorough cost-cutting efforts would likely protect FCF and the dividend in 2020 despite the raging economic recession and a steep decline in sales.

LEG presented its Q2 results on August 3. The top line was below the level Wall Street would like to see, but adjusted profit appeared to be remarkably strong, as it even surpassed the consensus estimate. The same day, it declared the quarterly dividend: the amount payable was unchanged, $0.4 per share. It means LEG has one quarter left to increase its DPS and secure the Dividend Aristocrat status, thus charting the straight course to the title of a Dividend King in 2021.

The top line

A record 30% dip in revenues sent LEG almost one year back regarding the top line expansion, as the last time its total revenues were close to $4.27 billion was in 2018.

Data by YCharts

Completely expectedly, the most afflicted segment was Specialized Products, which encompasses the Automotive, Aerospace Products, and Hydraulic Cylinders groups that are most exposed to the ripple effects of the coronavirus-induced industrial downturn. Specialized Products' Q2 sales virtually cratered; more specifically, the division delivered GAAP revenues of only $140.8 million, 47% lower than in the same quarter of 2019. During the earnings call, CEO Mitch Dolloff clarified that April was the most challenging month, when SP’s sales tumbled 63%.

The silver lining is that in May and June, volumes were less depressed, as factories of the automotive original equipment manufacturers in Europe and North America were restarted in May, and the repercussions of the coronavirus lockdowns were partly alleviated. So, LEG noticed a steep sequential increase in demand, e.g., according to the CEO's words, segmental sales even climbed 13% during the first weeks of July.

The lackluster demand hampered the Aerospace Products group, which has a broad line of offerings, including titanium, nickel, and stainless steel tubing. The aerospace industry bears the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis, as almost nullified air traffic upended capital spending plans of the principal players in the sector. And the prospects of the recovery are still clouded. At least, Mr. Dolloff is not bullish on the short-term prospects of the group. During the call with analysts, he said the following:

We expect that Aerospace demand will remain weak for some time given the many challenges in the industry.

The Hydraulic Cylinders group (LEG acquired Precision Hydraulic Cylinders in 2018) was another laggard, which posted an almost 45% reduction in sales (see page 8 of the Form 10-Q), which fell from $24.4 million in 2Q19 to $13.5 million in 2Q20. We cannot say precisely what was the essential culprit of a precipitous decline in its Q2 revenues, as LEG did not shed light on which end-markets were especially depressed and not provide any specific figures (was it the materials handling market, construction, highway and off-highway vehicles, aerial work platforms or agriculture?) My best guess is that demand for top-grade cylinders for mobile equipment used in agriculture was relatively strong, while sentiment in others was pronouncedly somber, which ultimately led to such a devastating sales slump.

While the most exposed to the repercussions of the global economic downswing segments and groups were distressed, the consumer durables segments Bedding Products (the principal revenue-generating division) and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products were also battered but fared better than SP.

Bedding Products was down ~28%, while sales of FF&TP dipped by 22%. The most significant contraction was reported in the home furniture, 42%. But although April and May were murky, the demand has been gradually recovering, which indicates LEG had reached its sales nadir. The CEO shed light on market dynamics:

Demand in the U.S. bedding market continues to be strong, sales in both U.S. Spring and ECS were positive year-over-year in June and through the first three weeks of July.

Eyes on cash flow and dividend sustainability

Not coincidentally, the sharp reduction in the Q2 sales took a toll on margins and cash flow. The 1H20 GAAP earnings slumped to $39.6 million vs. $147.4 million in 1H19, while the Q2 net result was below zero. This led to a steep decline in the half-year net operating cash flow, which fell to $122.5 million from $203.7 million in 1H19. The reduction could have been much deeper, but the company had quickly adapted to the new reality and addressed the issues by rapidly slashing costs and scaling back capital spending. So, it invested only $34.8 million, and the inorganic H1 FCF to Equity equaled to $87.7 million. Thanks to proactive efforts to contain costs and scrupulous inventory management, LEG remained FCF positive even despite lackluster sales and the raging economic crisis. Its half-year dividends paid added up to $105.6 million, which means the dividend coverage was not perfect, but still, the bulk of shareholder rewards were financed with FCF. I believe this is an achievement worth appreciating. At the same time, according to my estimations, Cash Return on Total Capital stood at 16.7%, which is a decent result.

Moreover, the company has no issues with debt servicing and repayment thanks to ample liquidity, e.g., a $208.8 million cash pile. As CFO Jeff Tate clarified during the call:

Regarding our uses of cash, we continue to expect our capital expenditures to approximate $60 million for the year. Dividends should require approximately $210 million for the full year. Our scheduled debt repayment for the remainder of the year are $25 million, and we’re limiting our acquisition activity.

The C-Suite did not mention if the dividend would be increased in Q3, and the analyst community did not ask that question. But the CFO made the following remark:

... we remain committed to maintaining our strong balance sheet, investment-grade credit rating, and our position as a dividend aristocrat.

Considering that sales are rebounding from the nadir, I reckon there is still a possibility that LEG’s DPS will be increased by a low-single digit rate this year.

Valuation

LEG has a C+ Value Grade, which means it is not a pure value play. At the same time, such metrics that factor in the debt burden like EV/EBITDA (Forward) and EV/EBITDA (Last Twelve Months) are below the sector medians, which means the stock is reasonably valued.

Final thoughts

In the wake of unprecedented pressure, LEG undertook rapid and precise efforts to protect margins, fortify the balance sheet, and support cash flows. Most importantly, despite the precipitous decline in sales, it did not eliminate or cut the dividend, and that is worth appreciating.

Though LEG still cannot relatively precisely forecast its 2020 sales ("given continued macroeconomic uncertainty related to the effects of COVID-19," see page 3 of the company's Q2 results SEC filing linked above), Wall Street is generally optimistic about the company’s 2H20 prospects, expecting low-single digit growth in Q3 and Q4. As its flagship segment has demonstrated healthy revenue dynamics since the beginning of summer, I reckon this pace of growth is doable. But it is worth remembering that Hydraulic Cylinders and Aerospace Products will likely continue lagging behind regarding sales.

Since my previous note published in July, the yield has shrunk to ~3.88%, as the price of the stock rose by over 15% despite the GAAP EPS miss, but I still believe LEG is a Dividend Aristocrat worth considering for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.