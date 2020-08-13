Bringing in its low-volatility character, the leading telecom provider made it to our option portfolios as a defensive income play looking to capture dividends, time value, long volatility exposure and neutral delta.

The dividend is safe. Assuming no working capital changes occur, the adjusted free cash flow is expected to come in at a stunning $21B, which is about twice the dividend payments.

This trend is expected to continue as VZ taps the bond market to re-finance its outstanding debt, thereby bringing the interest costs down.

Over the past 4 years, Verizon has managed to pull its net debt-to-FCF ratio down from 11.3 in FY 2015 to 6.3 in FY 2019.

Verizon's (VZ) solid business model, fast pace of deleveraging, and its safe and generous dividend yield of 4.2% have grasped our attention. Moreover, VZ's operational efficiency as expressed by the Return On Invested Capital ("ROIC") is about 2 times AT&T's (T), its nearest competitor.

Thanks to its low beta and the fact that the stock doesn't have a strong relationship with the S&P 500 (SPY), we decided to implement an option strategy aiming at tripling VZ's dividend yield while mitigating downside risk.

The high likelihood of earning a 10+ % return on a bond-proxy stock along with significant break-even reduction and an implicitly long volatility hedge are factors we'd like to benefit from in this uncertain market environment.

FCF Margins Continue To Expand

Thanks to its free cash flow margin climbing to 15%, Verizon has managed to pull its leverage ratio down from 11.3 in FY 2015 to 6.3 in FY 2019 despite stagnating revenues. This trend is expected to continue as VZ taps the bond market to re-finance its outstanding debt, thereby bringing the interest costs down. Moreover, after factoring in the cash outflow of $10.2B related to dividend distributions, there will be ample free cash flow left ($8B +) to pay down the debt burden of $104.9B. VZ can thus easily fund the dividend which is currently growing at a clip equal to the inflation rate.

Please note that this calculation takes a regular $3B increase in its working capital requirements into account. Assuming no working capital changes occur, the adjusted free cash flow is expected to come in at a stunning $21B. Positive surprises in the company's free cash flow figures may lead to the Board of Members initiating a substantial share buyback program of $5+ B per annum.

(Source: Option Generator Research based on company reports)

Strong Set Of Results Despite Covid-19 Crisis

VZ's second quarter and first-half results clearly demonstrate the high cash conversion rate of its business model. Although net revenues went down 5.1% YoY, adjusted EPS - which included an unfavorable $0.14 impact from Covid-19 - decreased by just 4.1%.

(Source: VZ's investor presentation)

Thanks to beneficial working capital changes, free cash flow rose to $13.7B up from $7.9B last year. Based on these results, management re-affirmed its prior adjusted EPS growth guidance of -2% to +2% and remained optimistic about the manageable debt maturities in the near term.

Digging deeper into the EBITDA margins for its consumer and business segments, they have so far held up surprisingly well. In fact, Consumer saw its profit margin increase from 46.5% to 47.0% despite a 40 bbp headwind related to the unfavorable timing in deferral of commission expense. Conversely, Business reported a 110 bbp decrease in its EBITDA margin to 26.2%. At the end of the quarter, more than 60 percent of the company-operated retail stores were open indicating VZ has room to surprise positively.

Income Strategy: Potential To Double The 4.2% Dividend Yield

VZ's dividend yield currently stands at 4.2% which is safe considering the 9% free cash flow yield. Bringing in its low-volatility character, the leading telecom provider made it to our option portfolios as a defensive income play looking to capture the quarterly dividends, time value, long volatility exposure and neutral delta.

VZ's beta, a measure of a stock's volatility in relation to the overall market, has been 0.65 over the past 14 years. Most importantly, the negative outliers are less pronounced than the SPY's.

(Source: Option Generator Research)

A few days ago, we executed the following option trades (there's no stock leg involved). Prior to entering a specific trade setup, we have to determine what our goals are. In our case:

Benefitting from sideways price action

Implicitly long volatility hedge from month 2 onwards

Capturing positive theta, which is set to accelerate over time

Adding a delta-neutral strategy to the portfolio

Low-volatility strategy seeking to reduce risk in periods of stretched equity valuations

Doubling/tripling the dividend yield

The puts expiring next year are out-of-the-money but take the dividend amount of $1.85 plus time value into account. As a Belgian investor, selling a put to mirror a long stock position is much more tax-friendly for me and my clients.

(Source: Option Generator Research)

Based on 20% IV for the long-term options, the following returns (represented by the blue bars) are expected to appear on June 18, 2021. The red area shows the return advantage or disadvantage compared to holding VZ stock including the quarterly dividends. The returns are based on an investment equal to $11.7K (or 200 shares of VZ since we're selling two June 2021 puts).

(Source: Option Generator Research)

(Source: Option Generator Research)

(Source: Option Generator Research)

By setting different strikes or adding a call/put debit spread, you can tweak the risk-return profile to whatever bullish or bearish stance you want. In our opinion, VZ offers a fat dividend yield and moderate capital appreciation to $62 or even $65. However, if the stock goes down to $56, we still make 10% when the buy-and-hold approach produces a negative 0.5% return. Our break-even point lies at $49.2 or 13%-14% lower than the buy-and-hold investor including the dividends. A sudden spike in volatility related to a new economic shock will lower the break-even point to 20% below current market value.

As can be seen from the graph below, the strategy initially has slightly negative delta and vega. The latter will turn positive by October of this year allowing for an implicitly long volatility hedge. Based on VZ's current share price, the monthly theta number is expected to accelerate throughout the first 7 months before reaching a peak at $190.

(Source: Option Generator Research)

Looking at the chart below, it is an excellent time to put this position on.

(Source: Pro Real Time)

What About AT&T?

When mentioning VZ, investors are supposed to be keeping an eye on AT&T as well. AT&T does not fit my own personal risk tolerance and the strategy setup discussed in this article. Why? VZ is 32% less volatile than its counterpart and sees fewer outliers making it a safer investment vehicle for our income strategy.

(Source: Option Generator Research)

Fundamentally speaking, T's free cash flow generation has been less consistent than VZ's while the debt burden is noticeably larger and holds a slightly worse credit rating. In terms of capital allocation, VZ's ROIC has been trending upward (currently 17%), while AT&T's costly M&A failures have led to a stabilizing ROIC of just 7%. All of these factors justifiably result in a free cash flow yield in excess of 10%.

Conclusion

Verizon has everything in its power to significantly reward its shareholders through a combination of deleveraging, share repurchases and higher-than-anticipated dividend hikes. The company has once again demonstrated the resilience of its business model in these challenging economic times with a free cash flow margin north of 15+ % and a dividend coverage ratio of 2.1.

While the safe and generous dividend yield of 4.2% is certainly a no-brainer in our opinion, things look even brighter when implementing a 1-year option strategy. As highlighted in this article, the high likelihood of earning a 10%+ return on a bond-proxy stock along with significant break-even reduction and an implicitly long volatility hedge are factors we'd like to benefit from in this uncertain market environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ VIA OPTION STRATEGIES (SUCH AS THE ONE DISCUSSED IN THIS ARTICLE). I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.