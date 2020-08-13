The current recession has challenged many investors’ perceptions of what really are "safe" stocks. While technology companies such as Teladoc (TDOC) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM) have been a savior for many households during this pandemic, investors have also been reminded of the importance of the three essentials of food, water, and shelter as the basic necessities. The company that I’m focused on today, Flowers Foods (FLO), is one such company whose products are of essential nature to most American households. In this article, I evaluate what makes this company a potentially good investment, so let’s get started!

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods may not be a household name, but it produces well-recognized brands that many people consume on a daily basis. As one of America’s leading producers of packaged bakery foods, it is home to the best-selling Nature’s Own bread, the number one organic bread - Dave’s Killer Bread, and the iconic Wonder Bread. The company is headquartered in Thomasville, GA, and operates 46 bakeries around the country. Its products are accessible to more than 85% of the U.S. population, and last year, it had revenues of over $4 billion.

(Source: Company website)

What I like about the company’s business is that 98% of American households purchase bread on a regular basis. This tells me that its products are so essential that they are consumed even more frequently than other traditional consumer staples, such as cereal. While bread is generally thought of as being a commoditized product, Flowers Foods differentiates itself with premium brands that command higher margins.

This is supported by Dave’s Killer Bread being a leader and a category growth driver for the organic bread space in the past five years. As seen below, Flowers Foods commands a strong pricing premium and has gained market share every year since 2017, which suggests strong execution by management. Additionally, the company has seen especially strong market share growth so far this year, as consumers rely more on familiar brands during uncertain times.

(Source: August 2020 Investor Presentation)

One of the benefits that the company has seen during the current pandemic is a channel shift away from lower-margin food service and into higher-margin retail, which is driven by increased stay-at-home practices. This has enabled the company to introduce its brands to more households, as noted by management in the latest conference call (emphasis added by author):

“The fresh packaged bread category has certainly seen a sales lift since the pandemic began. This channel-shifting from food service to retail has been significant, fueling category growth of 14%. I'm pleased to say that we have outpaced category growth by 420 basis points and introduced our brands to 3.5 million additional households in just this last quarter. Our challenge now is to drive engagement with these consumers by increasing our brand presence, wherever and however they shop.”

I see further upside ahead for the growth of the company’s products. At present, its products have only a 33% household penetration on a national basis, whereas it is 52% penetrated in the South. This leaves a potential ~20% upside in the rest of the country.

Turning to financials, Flowers Food posted solid Q2 results, with revenue growing 5.1% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA grew more impressively, with a 21% YoY growth, which was driven by margin improvements due to a shift from food service to retail. Additionally, it was also driven by cost reduction efforts that management has undertaken, by reducing the number of existing depots and by improving the efficiency of the remaining depots that act as an intermediary between the bakeries and grocery stores. Long term, management expects 7-9% EPS growth through its focus on brands, margin prioritization, and potential M&A.

(Source: August Investor Presentation)

Key Risks

One of the key risks facing Flowers Foods is actually related to an improvement in the current pandemic through a potential vaccine or a steady easing of the infection rate. This could lead to more consumers returning to the workplace and restaurants/cafeterias, thereby shifting the company’s product mix towards lower-margin food service.

This point came up during the Q&A session of the latest conference call, during which an analyst inquired about the potential for the lower-margin food service business to pick back up when COVID-19 disappears. While this is something to watch for, it appears that management approaches the food service business from a strategic angle, as it provides overhead coverage, while allowing the company to grow its strong brands. This is what the CEO noted in response to the question during the conference call:

“We have some really good food service business that we would like to stay in. The idea here, though, is, again, just like the question related to private label, we want to be in strategic partnerships with our customers. And we're - as I said before, we're in business to make money. I don't mind keeping some food service business on, because it does provide us a lot of overhead coverage as we continue to grow the branded side of the business.”

Investor Takeaway

Flowers Foods operates as a leading producer of packaged bakery foods, as shown by its well-recognized brands that are category leaders. This helps the company to differentiate itself and charge a healthy premium over store brands. It has also benefited from the increased stay-at-home practices of consumers during the current pandemic as customers shift more towards retail and away from lower-margin food service. This gives the company an opportunity to further its brand recognition and penetration amongst its consumer base.

While I like Flowers Foods’ prospects going forward, I do believe shares are fairly valued at present. I have a Hold rating at the current price of $24.61 per share and a P/E ratio of 22. I would recommend buying shares at below the price of $22 per share, which I believe provides investors with a better margin of safety at an implied P/E ratio of 19.5. I believe this price target is reasonable for a well-positioned consumer staples stock.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.