Pricey valuation keeps us on the sidelines but we would look to buy shares on a meaningful correction.

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) produces and distributes pet foods across North America under various brands. The company is known for its focus on all-natural high-quality whole ingredients including farm-raised chicken and beef prepared to exceed standards for cat and dog nutrition. The company provides branded refrigeration display units to partner retailers that highlight its premium appeal. The stock has been a big winner, up over 70% year to date supported by strong trends in sales including resilient momentum despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The company recently reported its latest quarter earnings which beat expectations with improving profitability. While some valuation concerns keep us on the sidelines, we believe Freshpet is one of the best growth stories in the market and will look to pick up shares on any future correction.

(Source: finviz.com)

FRPT Q2 Earnings Recap

Freshpet reported Q2 earnings on August 3rd with GAAP EPS of $0.00 that beat by $0.07. Revenue of $80 million climbed by 33% year over year and was also ahead of the market estimate by $2.9 million. Operationally, the company highlighted how growth in the quarter significantly exceeded the broader pet food category. Sales through e-commerce channels grew 201% y/y in Q2.

(Source: Company IR)

The story here was that while there was some initial sales impact at the end of Q1 from the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company saw accelerating momentum through Q2. Freshpet reported an adjusted gross margin of 49.1% for the quarter, up 60 basis points year over year, benefiting from sales mix while balancing some higher beef pricing pressures. Cost and expenses as a percentage of revenues fell in the quarter, driven by some lower marketing spending. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $11.2 million from $1.2 million in Q2 2019. Also, a positive net income of $0.2 million reversed a loss of $5.7 million last year.

Indeed, strong sales growth and rising operating income have been a trend over the past year supporting the positive outlook. Revenues over the trailing twelve months at $281 million have more than doubled in the past two years. It's worth mentioning the company has a strong balance sheet position with no long-term debt. Liquidity is robust ending the quarter with $128 million in cash, and equivalents along with an undrawn credit facility.

Data by YCharts

Updated Full-Year 2020 Guidance

During the conference call, management maintained a positive outlook while raising full-year sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance. Freshpet now expects 2020 revenues of above $320 million representing 30% year-over-year growth. Adjusted EBITDA above $46 million, if confirmed, would represent an increase of 58% compared to last year.

(Source: Company IR)

Some of the trends the company is watching regarding its outlook consider improving trends into early Q3. Freshpet is resuming adding new branded fridge placements at new retail locations that add to distribution reach. The company added 253 net new stores in Q2 to its network. Management also thinks a recent summer advertising push can drive growth in the second half of the year. From the earnings conference call:

All this combined to drive this strong top line we saw in the quarter and give us confidence that we will see continued strong performance in the back half of the year. We are particularly bullish on the back half of the year, as we have advertising on the air for most of the summer, for the first time ever with high viewership and low media rates, and that is continuing to drive strong consumption gains.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

For pet owners who may or may not be patrons of Freshpet's products, it's important to maintain a level of objectivity. Some investors may have overlooked FRPT a few years ago, naively dismissing the market potential and growth opportunity. Personally, I don't see the allure of feeding my canine these types of premium meals and snacks. That being said, it's clear there is a real demand, and Freshpet has cemented itself as the leader in this important pet food segment.

(Source: Company IR)

The reality is that Freshpet is delivering on one of the oldest and most tried and tested business models of all time; "if you build it, they will come." In this case, securing the retail shelf space with the branded refrigerators while expanding production capacity simply adds to the sales potential. The company intends to spend around $575 million between 2021 and 2025 on new kitchens which are the pet food production facilities.

(Source: Company IR)

Management explains that the next facility should be operational by Q1 of 2021 representing about $600 million in total sales capacity in contrast to the guidance for $330 million in sales this year. By the end of 2022, total capacity with new facilities can reach $1.3 billion. From the conference call:

Once that facility is fully operational by Q1 of 2021, we’ll have almost $600 million in total capacity, making 2021 the first year in quite some time, but we have the ability to grow without worrying about capacity. We intend to take advantage of that capacity. Also, we are breaking ground next week on Kitchens 3.0 in Ennis, Texas. This facility will be built in two phases and is targeted to be operational by the third quarter of 2022. Once fully operational, it will take our total capacity to about $1.3 billion.

The next phase in the growth story will likely be a shift towards more recurring and higher earnings as the operating leverages scale amid its brand awareness. It's likely loyal customers will continue to buy the products while the added visibility captures market share at the margin from traditional brands.

According to consensus estimates, revenue is expected to average about 25% over the next five years and reach $1 billion in 2025, more than triple the $322 million estimate for this year. In terms of earnings, the growth should accelerate even faster from a consensus estimate of $0.22 per share this year to $1.47 by 2023.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Again, the valuation remains a concern with the stock currently trading at a sales multiple of 13x based on full-year 2020 consensus revenue and a forward P/E multiple of 380x. Keep in mind that this is in the context of exceptional growth with revenues on track to climb 30% this year and an outlook for earnings to double in 2021. If we get into 2022 and 2023 and the company is still growing revenues above 20% per year, it's likely the stock will continue to command such a valuation premium. In this case, the stock can continue to climb higher building on its leadership position. Longer-term opportunities like expanding internationally or other areas of pet products remain a possibility. By all accounts, Freshpet has proven to be capable of navigating different market conditions with a strong management team.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Monitoring Points

Any stock trading with this type of premium has entered the speculative arena simply in that the valuation brings to require a near-perfect execution of long-term growth estimates to justify the current valuation. The main risk here is that the brand loses momentum and sales sputter. The need to move more product as the production capacity expands could pressure margins if Freshpet goes in the direction of discounting.

Customers shifting to lower-priced options or losing loyalty would force a reassessment of the growth prospects. Competitors are well aware of the market trends and we expect more options in this category to crowd the field over the long run. While the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have been mitigated by significant government stimulus measures supporting consumer spending, it's possible a deeper cyclical downturn down the line could pressure organic growth and limit market opportunities for Freshpet.

Takeaway

In our opinion, the pricey valuation for shares of Freshpet is justified given the exceptional growth and improving earnings outlook. The expectation for the company to expand production and continue growing its distribution channels with new fridge placements will likely continue the sales momentum.

We balance our overall positive view of the company against our sense that the current share price has likely already captured much of the positives in the long-term outlook. We rate shares of FRPT as a hold but would look to buy shares on any correction under $85.00 as representing an improved reward-risk setup. This is a quality stock that should be on your radar.

Add some conviction to your trading! We sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks/ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content at the Conviction Dossier.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.