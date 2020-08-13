The announced 4-for-1 split might have contributed up to $50 in the recent rally.

In a matter of months, Apple (AAPL) has gone from a company impacted by lower sales in China due to COVID-19 to a stock now up over $100 from the pre-virus all-time highs. Not only is the stock running hot, but now Apple is rallying on a stock split that offers no financial benefits to shareholders. My investment thesis can't remain Bullish on the tech giant as Apple becomes the most expensive stock in the mega-cap space.

Stock Split Hysteria

Apple surprised the market with an announcement of a 4-for-1 stock split. As the stock topped $400, Apple will be more affordable to retail investors in a split that returns the stock price to $100 per share.

The issue is that companies with stock prices in the $1,000s never made sense because the amounts are harder to track. Not to mention, retail investors previously had restrictions on buying fractional shares that made a stock like Tesla (TSLA) trading above $1,500 difficult to own. With brokerage firms now offering fractional shares, the move isn't as needed to attract retail investors.

While Apple soared following the strong June quarter results and the stock split announcement, the impact of the split wasn't easily discernible. Now, with Tesla announcing a big split and the stock soaring 13%, one can assume a large portion of the Apple surge was for this reason as well.

Apple closed at $384 prior to earnings after the close on July 30. The stock ended up $40 to $424 on July 31. Apple now trades at $452. One assigning a similar 13% gain to the stock as with Tesla would assign $50 upside attributed to the stock split, and possibly more over the longer period.

The troubling part is that the vast majority of investors understand that stock splits add no value. The market is clearly playing the thesis that more people will buy shares after the split. The move isn't normal, leading to not-so-normal valuations.

In fact, going back to the previous Apple 7-for-1 stock split on June 9, 2014, the stock continued to run after the split. The company announced the stock split on April 23 and saw a 25% gain through the split date. As the below chart shows, Apple continued to run higher into the end of the year. It eventually went from $92 on the day of the split to a high above $130 the next year before cooling off.

Not Normal

By all accounts, Apple had a blowout FQ3. The company saw iPhone, Mac and iPad sales smash analyst estimates. The tech giant originally expected some sales weakness, but the company clearly benefitted from work-from-home and virtual school trends.

While other stocks are still down awaiting the economy to normalize, Apple has already seen the boost. The stock already trades at levels not warranted by normal valuations.

Over the course of a couple of years, Apple has gone from a clear value play due to a large net payout yield (dividend yield + net buyback yield) topping 12% to one where the yield is down to only 4.6%. The stock valuation has gotten so stretched that the company's large net cash balance is no longer much on an asset sitting below $100 billion with the stock valuation at an incredible $1.9 trillion.

If the lower net payout yield wasn't a big warning, the forward P/E ratio should wake investors up. Apple now has the largest forward P/E ratio in the large-cap tech space that includes Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Yes, Apple has seen a boost in revenues and EPS estimates, but the numbers are still far below the growth needed to support a forward 1-year P/E ratio of nearly 30. The company has a big catch-up trade along with 5G iPhone demand here in FY21, but analysts aren't expecting any long-term boost to growth rates, with a revenue forecast in the 4-5% growth rate leading to 7-8% EPS growth.

Stocks with a $300 billion revenue base and a $1.9 trillion market valuation just aren't normal to trade at 30x EPS estimates and nearly 4x the annualized growth rates over the next five years.

In fact, the lower impact from share buybacks is going to keep Apple from deriving the EPS growth to warrant excess earnings growth of the past few years. My previous estimate of gross profits of $127 billion in FY22 might be pulled forward into FY21, but the company isn't going to see a dip in the share count. The lack of additional share count reduction leaves my EPS targets more in line with analyst estimates of FY21/FY22 EPS estimates in the $15-16 range without much upside now.

Going back to the last stock split in 2014, the stock only traded at a forward P/E of 10x based on FY15 earnings of $9.22 per share. The vast different in the P/E ratio this split suggests Apple won't have the same post-split rally.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Apple trading above $450 is no longer normal. The company has already seen business normalize, and the stock has more than accounted for the rebound in business. Investors should look at any further rally into the August 31 stock split as the ultimate time to exit Apple.

The stock has far outrun any legitimate valuation metric, and price targets like the $600 from Dan Ives of Wedbush could push Apple towards $500 before the split. Use such a rally as an opportunity to exit the stock at the top.

