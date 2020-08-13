On the flip side, Hang Lung Properties' Hong Kong business is still very dependent on tourists, and this could pose downside risks to the company's earnings in the near term.

Hang Lung Properties is expected to see a strong earnings recovery in 2H 2020 on the back of the repatriation of luxury spending back to Mainland China.

I am positive that Hang Lung Properties maintained its interim dividend at HK$0.17 for 1H 2020, in contrast to many companies which either cut or omitted dividends due to Covid-19.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating for Hong Kong-listed Chinese property landlord Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCPK:HLPPY) (OTCPK:HLPPF) [101:HK].

I am positive that Hang Lung Properties maintained its interim dividend at HK$0.17 for 1H 2020, in contrast to many companies which either cut or omitted dividends due to Covid-19. Hang Lung Properties is also expected to see a strong earnings recovery in 2H 2020 on the back of the repatriation of luxury spending back to Mainland China.

On the flip side, Hang Lung Properties' Hong Kong business is still very dependent on tourists, and this could pose downside risks to the company's earnings in the near term. Furthermore, Hang Lung Properties is trading at a premium to its historical P/B averages, which suggests that positives associated with its Mainland China business have been priced in to some extent. Taking into consideration the above-mentioned factors, I see a Neutral rating for Hang Lung Properties as justified.

This is an update of my prior article on Hang Lung Properties published on January 22, 2020. Hang Lung Properties' share price has increased by +13% from HK$18.24 as of January 21, 2020 to HK$20.70 as of August 12, 2020 since my last update. Hang Lung Properties trades at 0.71 times P/B, which represents a premium to its historical three-year and five-year mean P/B multiples of 0.58 and 0.59 times, respectively. The stock offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 3.7% and 3.8%, respectively.

Readers have the option of trading in Hang Lung Properties shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers HLPPY or HLPPF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 101:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $20 million, and market capitalization is above $12 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Hang Lung Properties shares listed in Hong Kong include APG Asset Management, The Vanguard Group, Schroder Investment Management, and First Eagle Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

1H 2020 Results Were Better Than Expected

Hang Lung Properties reported 1H 2020 financial results on July 30, 2020, and the company delivered better-than-expected numbers in the first half of the year. The company's underlying net profit attributable to shareholders, excluding changes in fair value of properties, declined by -11% YoY from HK$2,229 million in 1H 2019 to HK$1,989 million in 1H 2020.

It was a tale of two markets, as strength in Hang Lung Properties' Mainland China business was offset by weakness at the company's Hong Kong business. The company's Mainland China business saw segment revenue increase by +4% YoY (or +9% YoY in RMB terms) to HK$2,277 million in 1H 2020, while its Mainland China segment operating profit declined marginally by -0.6% YoY to HK$1,478 million over the same period. In contrast, Hang Lung Properties' Hong Kong business had segment revenue and operating profit decreasing -5% YoY and -10% YoY to HK$1,907 million and HK$1,563 million, respectively.

Two new properties, Kunming Spring City 66, Office Tower 2 at Wuxi Center 66 and Conrad Shenyang at Shenyang Forum 66, which commenced operations in 3Q 2019, contributed significantly to the Mainland China business' +9% YoY revenue growth in RMB terms in 1H 2020. But even if such new properties were excluded, the Mainland China business' adjusted revenue growth in RMB terms for 1H 2020 would have still been a very decent +3% YoY.

Specifically, Hang Lung Properties' retail properties in Shanghai performed very well in the first half of the year. The Shanghai Plaza 66 mall's rental revenue increased +9% YoY, and its retail sales grew by +17% YoY in 1H 2020. The Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 mall, which completed the first phase of its Asset Enhancement Initiatives, saw YoY increases of +15% and +7% for rental revenue and retail sales, respectively in the first half of the year. In the company's 1H 2020 results announcement, Hang Lung Properties attributed the strong performance of its Shanghai retail malls to "pent-up demand" and "the repatriation of luxury spending (from outside of Mainland China)."

In the Hong Kong market, Hang Lung Properties' retail malls in Causeway Bay and Mong Kok saw rental revenue fall by -13% YoY and -9% YoY in 1H 2020, as the company's shopping malls in these areas were more badly impacted by the decline in tourists arrivals in the city due to Covid-19. This was partially offset by a +1% rental revenue increase for Kornhill Plaza in Hong Kong East and a +5% YoY rental revenue increase for Amoy Plaza in Kowloon East. Both Kornhill Plaza and Amoy Plaza are community malls which largely serves the needs of residents, and they are more resilient compared to tourists-focused malls as a result.

The -11% YoY decline in Hang Lung Properties' underlying net profit attributable to shareholders in 1H 2020 is also the result of lower profit margins. This is attributable to new properties commencing operations in 3Q 2019 as highlighted above, and negative operating leverage as well.

Positive 2H 2020 Outlook

Sell side analysts expect Hang Lung Properties' revenue to increase by +3% YoY to HK$9,142 million in FY 2020, and for the company's net underlying net profit attributable to shareholders to decline by -3% YoY to HK$4,356 million this year. In contrast, Hang Lung Properties' revenue was roughly flat YoY at HK$4,184 million for 1H 2020, while its underlying net profit decreased -11% YoY over the same period. In other words, market consensus sees a strong recovery for Hang Lung Properties in 2H 2020.

Going forward, the repatriation of luxury spending, as highlighted in the prior section of this article, is expected to be the key growth driver for Hang Lung Properties' Mainland China shopping malls in the short-term and medium term. Given that travel restrictions have been imposed in most parts of the world due to Covid-19, Mainland China consumers have been spending more in the country, rather than on overseas trips.

At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on July 30, 2020, Hang Lung Properties quoted research which suggests that the proportion of Chinese consumer spending happening within Mainland China could possibly increase from the mid-20s now to 50%-55% by 2025. The company also added at the recent results briefing that a narrower price discrepancy between luxury goods sold in different parts of the world and lower import duties imposed by the Chinese government will help to encourage more Chinese consumers to buy luxury goods within Mainland China.

On the flip side, Hang Lung Properties' Hong Kong business, which still accounted for more than half of the company's 1H 2020 operating profit, remains a concern and a potential drag on its overall performance. In the near-term, Hang Lung Properties is optimizing its Hong Kong retail properties' trade mix (e.g. focusing more on food & beverage) to have a stronger emphasis on domestic consumers, rather than tourists. In the medium to long term, Hang Lung Properties expressed hopes at its 1H 2020 earnings call that "our China (business) will continue to grow" and "offset any uncertainty in Hong Kong."

Financial Position And Acquisition Opportunities

Hang Lung Properties' net debt to equity ratio or net gearing increased slightly from 17.8% as of December 31, 2019 to 20.8% as of June 30, 2020. This is still relatively low, and partly due to revaluation losses for its investment properties. At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call, Hang Lung Properties acknowledged that "the gearing level will go up further, but it will be very progressive" given new property projects in the pipeline such as Wuhan Heartland 66 and Hangzhou Westlake 66.

Despite the expected increase in gearing, Hang Lung Properties did not rule out the potential of future acquisitions in both Mainland China and Hong Kong, as long as the properties are available at attractive prices and are located in good locations.

Valuation And Dividends

Hang Lung Properties trades at 0.71 times P/B based on the company's net asset value per share of HK$29.3 as of June 30, 2020 and its share price of HK$20.70 as of August 12, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean P/B multiples were 0.58 and 0.59 times, respectively.

Notably, Hang Lung Properties' net asset value per share declined by -4.9% from HK$30.8 as of end-FY 2019 to HK$29.3 as of end-1H 2020, which was largely the result of a HK$4,642 million (approximately 2.5% of the company's total assets) revaluation loss for its investment properties. At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on July 30, 2020, Hang Lung Properties attributed the revaluation loss to the company's Hong Kong properties situated in Causeway Bay and Mong Kok which typically cater to tourists, and some of its Mainland China properties located in the northern part of the country and focused on the office segment.

Hang Lung Properties offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 3.7% and 3.8%, respectively. The company proposed an interim dividend per share of HK$0.17 for 1H 2020, which remains unchanged as compared to 1H 2019.

Market consensus expects Hang Lung Properties to pay out HK$0.76 in dividends per share for full-year FY 2020, which is the same as what the company paid out in FY 2019. This is reasonable, as Hang Lung Properties has highlighted at the recent 1H 2020 results briefing that the company aims to deliver "stable and steady" dividends and it also noted that investors should benchmark the company's dividends against absolute dollar amounts rather than in terms of dividend payout ratio.

A divided raise for Hang Lung Properties in 2H 2020 is possible, but less likely. At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call, Hang Lung Properties stressed that any upside to the company's future dividends will be dependent on whether "our China story will be strong enough to offset any slowdown or any uncertainty in Hong Kong business."

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Hang Lung Properties include a weaker-than-expected performance for the company's Hong Kong business, a sharper-than-expected increase in the company's net gearing, overpaying for future acquisitions, and a failure to raise dividends.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Hang Lung Properties shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

