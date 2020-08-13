WFC is such a stock. Many investors think its recent scandals have decimated the franchise, but the franchise remains strong.

One way of finding value is to look for stocks that have their own bottom-up improvement stories.

This is a difficult time for investors in bank stocks. While the recession we are currently in is more severe than the one following the 2008 financial crisis, banks as represented by the KRE Regional Banking ETF (KRE) are 'only' down by 27% from the level they traded pre-lockdown.

That discounts a bad year, maybe a bumpy medium term, but not disaster, which is definitely the territory bank share prices entered in 2008-9. Banking majors, such as Bank of America (BAC) and JPMorgan (JPM) have given a similar performance to the regional banks over the course of the pandemic so far. Note though that Wells Fargo (WFC) has underperformed strongly.

Source: Bloomberg

The two big uncertainties for the sector are:

The depth and duration of recession, which for banks poses the question 'how big is the giant wave of NPLs coming our way going to be?'

The duration of extent of the latest bout of monetary easing, with rates at zero.

These form powerful headwinds for banks. They reduce net interest income and operating margins, and crushing the bottom line as their reduced operating margin is claimed by fast-expanding loan loss provisions. T

These drivers of weak bank profitability will not unwind at the same time. When the economy has stabilised and a recovery has started, non-performing loans (NPLs) will stop rolling onto bank balance sheets and LLP charges should fall rapidly. But rates won't snap back unless the economy really powers back. That's possible, but should not be your central assumption until firm evidence of this emerges. This gives banks a weakened longer-term revenue outlook for now, even if LLP costs return to the very low levels that prevailed before the pandemic.

Why an investment in WFC might make sense within a challenged bank sector

With banks sharing the same macro challenges, one strategy investors can adopt is to add positions in stocks that offer bottom-up opportunities that may provide 'alpha' against the generally unclear top-down outlook for the sector.

I recently wrote about Wells Fargo. The article went down well with some investors, who remember the bank's glory days and think it can get some of the way back. Others contributing in the comments section debate were far more sceptical. For them, it is almost as if WFC faces a marginal existence in the US Banking industry, deserted by customers and investors alike. "A dog with fleas" came up once or twice.

Valuation case is obvious and simple

The valuation argument I made was pretty simple. However you look at it, there is a clear case for WFC to catch up with major bank peers (BAC and JPM) and then participate in further upside as the sector comes back after the pandemic. All this might give investors a double from the current levels.

The stock is on 3-4x pre-provision earnings, when it used to trade on 9x. It is on 6.6 normalised earnings, and used to trade over 13x. WFC trades on 0.55x BV in a zero rate environment, when cost of equity could be in single digits. This means the market thinks it will never make its cost of equity again.

I argued that the bank's management, which has expressed confidence there is a lot of room for operational improvements, needs to give the market quantified cost and revenue targets for the medium term, and satisfy the Fed that it has improved its governance procedures sufficiently to get the asset cap imposed in 2018 lifted. That will in itself allow an improved revenue outlook.

No matter, say the bears, forget this stock. The comment below is a good example of this particular view.

Source

Not only does the bank have its customer accounts scandal to get over, it has - on this view - become less responsive to customers due to an overly active compliance response.

What I'd like to look at in this article are some key aspects of WFC's customer business: the deposit base, and its Community Banking division, which is where the trouble has occurred in terms of customer mistreatment in the accounts scandal.

The deposit base

The balance sheet is, of course, capped in its ability to grow as a rod and carrot mechanism for the Fed to see its consumer practices fully reformed after the accounts scandal.

But away from the asset cap, there have been structural improvements since 2008. The main one of these is in the proportion of WFC's funding that comes from customer deposit accounts. Back in 2008, deposits accounted for 60% of WFC's funding. In the last quarterly report, this had increased to 72%, and the balance sheet is 50% bigger than it was in 2008.

Source: WFC Annual and Quarterly reports

There has been a nice improvement within the deposit base during this time, too. Non-interest-bearing deposits make up 30% of the deposit base vs. 19% in 2008.

Source: WFC Annual reports

This gives WFC a cheaper funding mix, and greater sensitivity to interest rate movements than historically because more of its funding does not reprice with rates. Overall, this is better for margin.

If you accept that the deposit base is a barometer of the health of a banking business like that of WFC, then you have to conclude that things are in pretty good shape in this bank.

Why make a comparison with 2008? Because it shows WFC has managed long-term improvement, and the share price is back to the levels we saw early in this process of change.

Source: Google

Community Banking

The accounts scandal broke in 2016. It affected the Community Banking division, with Wells Fargo employees opening new accounts for customers without their consent, which were then used to "cross-sell" other products, such as insurance and debit cards.

Estimates made in 2017 placed the number of fraudulent accounts opened around the three and a half million mark.

It is data like this that underpins the idea that customers stampeded the exists and WFC must be in a state of perma-decline.

The cornerstone of the customer relationship in a retail banking business is the deposit account. It is a source of inexpensive funding for the loan book, and an "activity centre" for transnational fees as customers move money between accounts, and into savings products. How have deposits performed in Community Banking since the accounts scandal erupted?

They are up 20%, with an average 4.9% growth per year. Deposits in the Wholesale and Wealth Management divisions of WFC have performed less well, though the bank's deposit base is fine overall in terms of stability.

Source: WFC Annual Reports

The Community Banking deposit growth rate is healthy for a huge bank in a lowish GDP growth environment. And during the COVID-19 crisis, the consumer and small banking deposit base has shot up from $780m in the chart above at end 2019 to nearly $860m at 2Q. Some of this is temporary, reflecting the high savings rate as consumption fell in the US economy, but it underlines the fact that Wells Fargo remains "trusted" among its customer base in this key division.

Other metrics are also developing positively in Community Banking, for example, the Digital Active Customer count has grown 12% over the last three years to 31.1 million in the second quarter this year.

Source: WFC Quarterly Supplement

Home lending originations were also moving well by end 2019, and held up reasonably well in the second quarter this year when the economy was in contraction.

Source: WFC Quarterly Supplement

The revenue and cost picture in Community Banking was pretty stable through 2017-19, so the period post the accounts scandal breaking. Recent pressure reflects sharply lower net interest margin and one-off operational "losses" in the shape of customer remediation and exceptional benefits related to COVID-19. This does not reflect pressure on the franchise.

Source: WFC Quarterly Reports

For the WFC bears, the problem is that that this bank, while rightly castigated for its mistreatment of customers and being still in a process of reform off the back of this, has not seen material attrition in its core retail franchise and certainly nothing it can't come back from.

Conclusion

The powerful retail banking franchise that has been the core of Wells Fargo since it was listed in 1980 remains solid, even if it has lost its sheen. It should form the basis for a return to double-digit ROE over the medium term.

Investors can buy the bank at low multiples of book, and consensus 2022 earnings here.

The normalisation of valuation metrics should provide additional upside against the bank sector as it recovers when the economy comes back.

