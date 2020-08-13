British housebuilder Bellway (OTC:BLWYF, OTCPK:BLWYY) recently issued a trading update and I don’t think it bodes very well for the U.K. residential housebuilding market.

Possible End to Help to Buy is a Threat

The U.K. government has a scheme called Help to Buy which provides assistance to certain housebuyers to buy homes, to offset the perceived lack of affordability. The logic of this defeats me, as it expropriates money via tax and then – after losing some by way of administration costs - further fuels demand in an overpriced market, without doing anything to improve supply. I’d rather leave it to the market. For financial more than ideological reasons, the U.K. government is keen to end the scheme.

The company called out the importance of the scheme in supporting its recent sales, more so in the COVID-19 environment and beyond than was the case before.

Help-to-Buy has therefore been an important selling tool in assisting the Group to maintain its reservation rate, with 57% of customers accessing this scheme in the period since 23 March, an increase compared to the full year average of 40% (2019 – 35%).

This points to the fact that mortgage lenders have been tightening lending criteria, excluding more people than before from access to the regular mortgage market without special schemes like Help to Buy. The reason they have been doing that is because of the worsening economic environment and that is something which I expect to remain in place regardless of whether or not the government does decide to end Help to Buy.

Ending Help to Buy would be bad for Bellway, that’s clear from the trading statement, but even if Help to Buy is extended, its figures suggest that buyers are increasingly struggling to afford homes under standard lending criteria. That cannot be good for the housing market, in terms of completion numbers but also in terms of selling prices. It’s one possible harbinger of a price reversal.

The U.K. government, which as its shambolic COVID-19 preparation and response has shown seems to spend taxpayers’ money without a well-considered long-term strategy, has announced a two-month extension to the scheme in most areas. However, for now, it maintains that the scheme as it stands will end early next year (albeit replaced rather than scrapped entirely). That surely is a negative consideration for shares like Bellway, given that almost three out of five of their customers are now using this scheme in buying one of their houses.

I feel the company alluded to concerns over the property market in their discussion of COVID-19 in the trading statement. Talking about land they were considering buying as house plots before the pandemic, they said,

Management will continue to assess whether these sites remain financially viable as there becomes more clarity with regards to the economic outlook.

In other words, the economics of a site which would have worked in January now require re-assessment of whether they would still work. That discreetly signals fears of a housing pricing correction, although it noted that so far, selling prices remain firm.

Sales show some weakness, not yet having recovered fully. The company said that private sales demand has continued to improve over recent weeks, but reservations in July averaged 140 per week, a 13.6% drop on the same period last year. Whether this is just part of the ramp-up to normal sales level or not remains unknown. Time will tell.

It’s worth noting that there remains a fundamental shortage of housing on the supply side in the U.K., so I do not expect housebuilding to see a prolonged downturn. My concern is about softer pricing on the demand side.

Bellway Remains a Good Operator

As I outlined in my Seeking Alpha piece Bellway: One Of The Better British Builders For The Patient Investor, there is a lot to like about the way in which Bellway is run. That remains true and there was also good news in the trading statement. For example, the company has returned to building up its land bank, but with tightened criteria and more flexibility, for example, holding the right to withdraw from the land contract should there be a deterioration in market conditions. The company rightly says that such a cautious and disciplined approach to land buying should enhance value, whilst offering it protection in the event of an economic downturn.

The strength of the company can be seen in its ongoing financially sound management, reporting net cash of £1 million and zero debt, but with an undrawn £845 million agreed and accessible if it needs it.

In the present environment, the Board’s reported keenness to resume dividend payments “as soon as there is more certainty with regards to the economic outlook” also sounds somewhat ominous for anyone hoping for a return to dividends in the near future. Previously, I stated that the postponed interim dividend could yet be paid later in the year but it has now been decided that it won’t. The company continued to pay dividends albeit much reduced even in the depths of the financial crisis and the dividend has historically been a very attractive part of the investment case for Bellway. So while I see the financial prudence in the current dividend policy, I do think the possibility of a sustained dividend suspension could weigh on the shares.

Conclusion: Bellway is a Good Choice in a Toughening Market

I remain positive on Bellway and see it as a long-term hold. Indeed, at 2,372p versus 2,578p when my recommendation was published at the start of July, it is now more attractively priced, although I continue to believe that one needs to be willing to hold the shares in the long term for the return to be realised.

However, the company’s operating environment is now showing signs of tightening. Additionally, the risk of a prolonged dividend suspension may sour sentiment on the company. So, despite my continued faith in the company and its management, there may be increased turbulence ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.