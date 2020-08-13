The company is well-positioned to capitalize on increased infrastructure spending and improve its profitability.

Arcosa returned 28% since I first covered the stock back in May 2019 and this is only the beginning.

Investment Thesis

Arcosa (ACA) has had an amazing run since I first wrote about it, back in May 2019. Over the last year alone, the stock appreciated nearly 40%, compared to 15% for the S&P 500.

Arcosa is very well-positioned to capitalize on an increased infrastructure spending in the U.S., while it would also benefit from an increased industrial activity in the country or a rebound in commodity prices.

In anticipation of the increased construction and energy spending, Arcosa management has been pivoting the company towards these two segments while also executing on a turnaround plan in its Transportation division. Thus on a free cash flow basis, Arcosa still appears conservatively valued, in spite of its recent stellar performance.

Focus on the right segments

With three large divisions - Construction, Energy and Transportation, Arcosa is well-positioned to be a major player in U.S. infrastructure, as pressure for increased government spending has been increasing in recent years.

Just a month ago, $1.5tn of infrastructure investment bill was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The bill dedicates nearly $500 billion for surface transportation needs, $130 billion for school infrastructure, $70 billion to improve the electric grid, $100 billion on housing, $100 billion to expand broadband internet and $30 billion on healthcare facilities.

The bill will have an impact on Arcosa's Construction and Energy divisions:

Construction will benefit from investments in surface transportation, as well as housing due to its specialty materials segment

Energy unit will benefit mostly through its utility structures segment;

In this context, Arcosa's management decision to pivot towards the construction segment and building materials makes a lot of sense.

Since 2017, the company's revenue coming from the Construction division increased from 19% to 30%, on the back of two major acquisitions of ACG Materials and Cherry Companies.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Q SEC Filings

Although Construction margins fell following the ACG acquisition, they have been slowly recovering since then and during the last quarter the division became the most profitable one.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Q SEC Filings

Arcosa's management has also started to expand into adjacent segments in its Energy business unit, such as traffic and telecom structures, which would also benefit from increased spending over the coming years.

Source: Arcosa Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

Arcosa's low debt levels and healthy balance sheet have allowed the company to go ahead and deploy capital in these key segments in the midst of the pandemic when many businesses focused on shoring up their liquidity and cut discretionary spending.

Source: Arcosa Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

With such a strong focus on Construction and Energy, Arcosa's Transportation division remains the only one which the company would most likely be looking to divest in the future as conditions normalize.

If you ask me a couple of years from now, should we see some changes in the portfolio divestitures? I think you should expect us to be working on them. At the same time, with conditions as they are, it's not easy to find buyers of things that we can find a better place where they fit better.

In a nutshell, Arcosa's focus on Construction and Energy markets over the recent years was a spot management decision as infrastructure spending in these areas is about to get a boost from more government spending.

Free Cash Flow volatility

One of the problems of valuing Arcosa is the company's very volatile free cash flow, even if one adjusts for advance billings received over the years.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Q SEC Filings

However, once we map the cash flow impact of changes in net working capital, the chief culprit for this volatility becomes apparent.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Q SEC Filings

Even though change in net working capital requirements has been a tailwind for the business and resulted in a cumulative additional cash flow of $194m since Q3 2017, its volatility makes it much harder to forecast FCF going forward.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Q SEC Filings

Net working capital improvements were also behind Arcosa's high free cash flow during the second quarter of this year.

In the second quarter, we generated $56 million of free cash flow versus the use of $5 million a year ago. Our free cash flow was nearly twice our net income. An impressive result as we are successfully reducing the working capital requirements of our business and focusing on margin expansion. Source: Arcosa Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Therefore, if we exclude the overall positive effect of changes in working capital requirements, then Arcosa's cash flow is much more stable.

Source: author's calculations based on data from 10-Q SEC Filings

Arcosa Valuation

Based on the analysis in the previous section and the guidance provided by Arcosa management, I create three free cash flow scenarios for the year ahead - low, mid and high.

Low Scenario

During the last conference call, Arcosa's CFO made the following comments regarding the company's free cash flow for FY 2020.

But when you put it all together, we expect free cash flow to be right around if not higher than 100% of our net income for the year. That follows a year last year, when we had more than 200% free cash flow conversion.

Thus based on the lowest EPS estimate for FY 2020 of $2.50 and a 100% free cash flow conversion ratio, we can expect free cash flow for FY 2020 of $120m.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Mid Scenario

Assuming flat quarterly free cash flow and no working capital changes going forward, we can expect annual free cash flow of around $150m.

High Scenario

The final scenario is based on the high-end EBITDA guidance for FY 2020 of $300m, provided back in 2019.

Source: Arcosa Investor Presentation

For this scenario I assume the following - flat depreciation and amortization expense of $99m, a tax rate of 21% and low end of the expected Capex spend of $75m, based on the guidance provided in Q2 2020.

Source: Arcosa Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

Based on these assumptions, Arcosa's free cash flow for FY 2020 would come at around $180m.

Discounted Cash Flow

Based on equity risk premium of 6.0% and normalized risk-free rate of 3.0%, a daily beta since Arcosa's spin-off from Trinity Industries of 1.2, we arrive at a cost of equity of 10.2%.

The only thing left is to establish a reasonable growth rate. Based on recent increases in infrastructure spending, the overall industry is expected to grow at around 3.9% annually.

The US infrastructure industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period (2018-2022). The total output value of the infrastructure construction market reached US$326.6 billion in 2017 up from US$321.2 billion in 2012 - and will rise to US$396 billion in 2022 (in nominal value terms), corresponding to a 3.9% annual average growth rate. Source: businesswire.com

However, Arcosa could easily outpace this growth due to the following:

Firstly, the company's strong execution on working capital improvements is likely to continue into the future.

The fundamentals of the business remain strong. We expect to continue to make working capital improvements. Source: Arcosa Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Secondly, Arcosa has an opportunity to improve its margins over the long term, as the company pivots toward construction materials;

At the moment, Arcosa is still a tiny player within the space in North America.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

As such, it has an opportunity to improve margins as it continues to scale up.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

Moreover, Arcosa could also improve its profitability as it focuses on specialty materials, such as gypsum, and reducing the relative revenue share of its lower margin aggregates business. The latter is illustrated from the large difference in operating profitability from the two product segments in one of Arcosa's peers - Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP).

Source: Eagle Materials FY 2020 Annual Report

Finally, Arcosa has the opportunity to increase free cash flow by increasing leverage, which is currently at much lower levels than its peers in both Construction and Energy sectors.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo!Finance

Based on all that, it's much more likely that Arcosa's free cash flow will grow at a higher rate than the industry.

Thus, if we assume a terminal growth rate only 1% higher than the industry expected growth rate, we get the following results:

Source: author's calculations based on constant growth in perpetuity

With ACA currently trading at $46, the downside for the company appears limited, while in a moderate free cash flow growth scenario for FY 2020 and a 5% long-term growth rate, the share price should be worth at around $59 or 28% higher from current levels.

Conclusion

Arcosa is very well-positioned to capitalize on any future increased infrastructure investments. With its low leverage and cash flow generating ability, Arcosa management has plenty of dry powder to continue to expand its Construction and Energy divisions - both organically and through bolt-on acquisitions.

On top of that Arcosa's free cash flow would most likely continue to benefit from increased working capital efficiencies and higher profitability in the construction materials space. In the absence of material external shocks, this would most likely lead to a significantly higher free cash flow in the coming years, which would drive a higher share price.

