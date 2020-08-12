Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 12, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mitchell Chan - Chief Financial Officer

Bing Yao - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jörn Drappa - Chief Medical Officer and Head, R&D

Bill Ragatz - Vice President and Head, Commercial

Conference Call Participants

Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim

Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley

Paul Choi - Goldman Sachs

Laura Chico - Wedbush

Ram Selvaraju - H.C. Wainwright

Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Viela Bio Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to Mr. Mitchell Chan, Chief Financial Officer at Viela Bio. Please go ahead.

Mitchell Chan

Thanks and welcome everyone to our second quarter 2020 earnings call. The press release reporting our financial results is available on the investor and media page of our corporate website at www.vielabio.com.

Joining me on this call today are Bing Yao, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jörn Drappa, our Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D; and Bill Ragatz, Vice President, Head of Commercial.

As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook in addition to regulatory, product development and commercialization plans and research activities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to materially differ from those forecasted. A description of these risks can be found in our most recent Form 10-Q on file with the SEC. Like many of our peers in the biopharma sector, we continue to closely monitor the situation around the COVID-19 pandemic including the associated restrictions on travel and work that have been implemented as well as potential impact on our business and clinical trial. The full extent to which COVID-19 may impact us will ultimately depend on the future development, which, of course, are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. This includes new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the coronavirus and the actions to contain COVID-19 are treated impact, amongst others.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Bing Yao, our CEO.

Bing Yao

Thank you, Mitch. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. It has been quite a busy and productive time at Viela since we reported our first quarter earnings mid-May. Just several weeks after that call, on June 11, we announced our first U.S. FDA approval of UPLIZNA, also known as inebilizumab, which is now available for adults with NMOSD who are anti-AQP4 antibody positive. This, of course, would not have been possible without the investigators and patients who participated in the N-MOmentum trial. Shortly after the approval, we deployed a talented and experienced commercial team under the leadership of Bill Ragatz, who will provide further detail on launch progress during today’s call. With the approval coming at the tail end of the second quarter, I’m pleased to see that our launch is off to a solid start. While ensuring brand awareness and patient access are our top priorities, we are also preparing to initiate Phase 3 trials with itolizumab in myasthenia gravis and IgG4-related disease, both of which are severe autoimmune disease with limited treatment options.

Turning towards the rest of our pipeline, in May, we reported positive interim data from our Phase 1b study of VIB7734. Since then, we have obtained additional efficacy and biomarker data on cohort 3, which confirmed highly efficient PDC depletion in tissues and clinically meaningful reduction in CLASI scores. These results informed our selection of SLE as an indication for further investigation in Phase 2 trial. Jörn Drappa, our Chief Medical Officer, will provide further detail on this trial and will be available to take your questions later in the call. At this moment in time, we remain fortunate that the COVID-19 pandemic has had limited effects on our operations. While we are eager to get back to our offices in Gaithersburg and the Rockville, we have extended our work-from-home policy and are encouraging our employees to do their part by closely following health authority guidelines. As you may recall, we made the decision to temporarily pause new patient enrollment in some of our trials in order to prioritize patient health and that of the investigators at our clinical trial sites. We have resumed enrollment in our Phase 2 trial in kidney transplant rejection with VIB4920, and we are planning to resume others in Q3 and Q4 of this year. Even so, COVID-19 remains a serious public health concern and how it will affect us in the long term is still unclear.

Given our deep understanding of the immune system and our commitment to the patients, we felt it was our duty to investigate ways our product candidates might serve those affected by the coronavirus. To that end, we plan to initiate a Phase 1b trial with VIB7734, which has clinically demonstrated our ability to regulate key inflammatory mediators. The trial will be in patients with COVID-19-related acute lung injury. Jörn will also touch on this trial later during today’s call. Looking toward our objectives for the rest of the year and beyond, we are grateful to our investor base for their strong support. We recently raised gross proceeds of approximately $169 million in our underweight and public offering, which will support our clinical and commercial execution, while extending our cash runway into 2023.

With that, I would like to hand the call over to Bill Ragatz, Vice President, Head of Commercial, to provide an overview of our product launch. Bill?

Bill Ragatz

Thanks, Bing. As you just heard, this is an exciting time at Viela and for NMOSD patients. Before I get started, I want to acknowledge our launch teams who have been doing an incredible job in driving education and awareness of UPLIZNA. Despite a very trying external situation with patient visits being down and most offices operating remotely, which has made communication and coordination within the office more challenging, the launch is progressing as expected, with policies being created and formal reviews ongoing, and we will continue to adapt to the changing external environment.

For those unfamiliar with NMOSD, this is a progressive, debilitating and potentially fatal neuro inflammatory condition. Patients experience unpredictable attacks or relapses that affect the optic nerve and spinal cord, which can lead to permanent blindness and paralysis. Despite the relative rarity of this disorder, significant unmet needs remain, and we believe UPLIZNA could potentially help thousands of patients with NMOSD in the U.S. as well as globally, if approved outside the U.S. UPLIZNA is the first and only B-cell depleter approved for adults with NMOSD who test positive for the AQP4 antibody, an antibody commonly associated with this disorder. AQP4 positive patients represent about 80% of the NMOSD population. We believe UPLIZNA has a strong product profile with several factors that make it very attractive as a potential first-line treatment in this patient population.

Beginning with efficacy, in our N-MOmentum trial, 89% of patients treated with UPLIZNA as monotherapy were attack free at the end of the randomized control period, and patients on UPLIZNA had an overall reduction in hospitalizations. Importantly, UPLIZNA has a favorable safety profile and does not have a black box warning. Another key characteristic of UPLIZNA is its dosing schedule. With UPLIZNA, patients are dosed on day 1, get another dose 2 weeks later and then come back every 6 months, which is typically in line with the frequency in which many NMOSD patients see their doctor.

Finally, UPLIZNA is a B-cell depleter, a mechanism with which NMOSD treating physicians are familiar with, and UPLIZNA has been engineered for efficient B-cell depletion via CD19. No other NMOSD treatment option can offer this full set of benefits. We know that a successful launch is contingent on having all the necessary pieces in place. When formulating our strategy, we prioritized 3 components; education, access and structure. While each plays a different role in the launch, all are essential in fulfilling our vision for UPLIZNA and delivering on our promise to patients. It starts with understanding your customers in education. We have already established solid relationships with top experts and efficacy groups in addition to having conducted extensive market research projects to better understand how health care providers, payers and patients think about NMOSD and how they manage this condition. This strong baseline understanding has allowed us to create impactful educational programs that are able to be deployed in both face-to-face and virtual settings. This is very important given the changing external situation and that different parts of the country are opening up at different speeds. For example, our peer-to-peer programs, which are traditionally conducted face-to-face, are now also being conducted virtually along a broader array of health care providers to understand the benefits of UPLIZNA line from an NMOSD expert.

We are also working closely with several patient advocacy organizations to provide virtual education initiatives about NMOSD to their members via social media channels. For every launch, gaining access is critical to success. Our payer team has been able to meet with most of the top payers already to share information about the burden of NMOSD and provide our clinical presentation of UPLIZNA, with the remainder of these payers being primarily scheduled before the end of the month. We have already filed for our HCPCS code, and we are expecting to hear back from CMS around the end of the third quarter. Overall, we are progressing as planned on an access front. To help patients gain access to UPLIZNA, we have established our hub, Viela VIPs. The Viela VIPs is a support program for patients, caregivers and health care professionals offering educational resources, financial assistance and insurance information hto help them with one-on-one support. Viela Bio is committed to patient access and will continue to partner with payers to establish coverage for patients given the strong value proposition UPLIZNA provides.

Last but not least is structure. We needed to have the right people in place and a culture to support the success of the team. As this is our first product launch, we have the unique opportunity to handpick a team dedicated exclusively to NMOSD. We put an emphasis on experience, prioritized in rare and neurological diseases. We assembled seasoned teams, including market access and sales representatives, along with the medical affairs MSL team, averaging over 15 years of experience. We instilled an aligned vision and a strong sense of collaboration among the teams while providing each with a set of specific goals to support our launch. We believe that focusing on these three pillars has allowed us to be well set up for a successful launch. Though its early days in the launch, based on the strong efficacy and safety profile as well as twice a year maintenance dosing, we believe UPLIZNA will be an attractive first-line treatment option for NMOSD patients.

Our aim is to help prevent future NMOSD attacks, which may lead to permanent disability, and we believe that UPLIZNA will provide significant value the NMOSD community in this regard. Prior to FDA approval, we conducted market research with over 75 academic and community-based neurologists who treat NMOSD to better understand their perceptions and behaviors when managing this disease. In this study, we learned that nearly all the participants view the efficacy and safety profile of UPLIZNA positively with 99% neurologists responding favorably to the efficacy profile and 97% responding favorably to the safety profile.

Additionally, based on the same research, we learned that over 50% of neurologists already consider themselves to be very or extremely knowledgeable about B-cell depletion as a means to treat NMOSD with more neurologists selecting B-cell depletion as the most important mechanism of action in NMOSD. At the outset of our launch, we are focusing on NMOSD patients who are newly diagnosed and those who are experiencing inadequate response to their current maintenance regimen regardless that they are being treated in an academic institution or in a community-based setting. From the market research study referenced on the prior slide, most neurologists are looking to decrease their utilization of off-label NMOSD agents and specifically prefer to use an approved agent in a first-line setting. Also, half physicians would consider changing their patients NMOSD treatment regimen, even if they do not have an attack. In fact, 79% of neurologists said they would use UPLIZNA for patients who were having tolerability issues, 76% was used in patients who are having long-term safety concerns with their existing regimen and 75% would use in patients who are having compliance concerns with their current regimen.

Adoption is one of several important factors that we will be measuring over the coming quarters to track our success. This slide outlines what we have defined as key launch metrics around 4 areas for us: referrals, including the number of referrals and the conversion of referrals to new patient starts; prescribers, the number of unique prescribers and the mix between academic and community-based neurologists; patients, the number of patients on UPLIZNA and whether they are new or have been previously treated on another immunosuppressive agent; and payers, understanding the coverage and policies. These will be the key indicators of our commercial success. While our immediate focus is on the successful commercialization of UPLIZNA in NMOSD, we continue to evaluate its broader potential within the auto antibody pathway.

With that, I would like to hand the call over to Dr. Jörn Drappa, our Chief Medical Officer, to provide an overview of the current and future development plans of this program as well as an overview of the rest of our pipeline.

Jörn Drappa

Thank you very much, Bill. On Slide 13, I would like to start by covering the life cycle indications for UPLIZNA. We are now getting close to starting two Phase 3 trials in myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related disease, respectively. We currently project that patients screening for these 2 trials will start in the third quarter. Myasthenia gravis is an autoantibody-driven neuro-inflammatory disease who pathogenesis has many similarities to NMO spectrum disorder. In this disease, auto-antibodies against the acetylcholine receptor or a muscle specific kinase impact the neuromuscular junction, meaning the transmission of signals between nerves and muscles. This can result in a variety of motor dysfunctions ranging from eye muscle dysfunction all the way to respiratory failure. Our trial will test whether depletion of CD19 positive cells can meaningfully improve the patients and physician assessed outcome measures in this disease.

IgG4-related disease is a group of diseases characterized by infiltration of IgG4 producing CD19 positive B cells into various organs and tissues, causing tumor like swelling and subsequent fibrosis resulting in organ dysfunction commonly involved organs includes the pancreas, bile duct, kidneys, orbits and salivary glands. We believe that depletion of CD19 positive cells has the potential to interrupt or reverse the accumulation of CD19 positive cells in this disease. There are currently no approved treatments for IgG4-related disease and therapy largely relies on chronic administration of corticosteroids. Our trial will test whether CD19 positive cell depletion can stop or reverse organ dysfunction and prevent disease recurrence or flares in the absence of concomitant steroid treatment. The third trial in highly sensitized patients awaiting kidney transplant remains on voluntary hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This patient population on dialysis is particularly fragile and highly susceptible to infections, and we will only resume enrollment when the pandemic is under much better control than it is today.

On Slide 14, moving on to VIB7734, this is our monoclonal antibody targeting plasmacytoid dendritic cells. We have an ongoing Phase 1b trial, the design of which is shown on the top panel of this slide, and we reported interim results from cohort 2 in May. Since then, we have obtained additional results from cohort 3. The primary endpoint of this trial was safety. Important secondary endpoints included pDC depletion and target tissues, meaning in skin biopsies and improvements in a lupus specific skin score, the CLASI. Our data showed that treatment with VIB7734 resulted in a rapid and profound depletion of pDCs, both in the peripheral blood and in skin biopsies taken after treatment. We also observed clinically meaningful improvements in the CLASI by a variety of measures, including a 4-point reduction, a 7-point reduction and a greater than 50% reduction. All trial participants have now completed their follow-up visits and final safety results will become available in the next couple of months. We intend to report detailed results at an upcoming conference and in publications that are in preparation at this time.

Moving on to Slide 15, based on these results, we have decided to advance VIB7734 into further clinical development, including a Phase 2 trial in systemic lupus erythematosus. SLE was selected as the lead indication for the following reasons. pDCs are believed to be central to the pathogenesis of SLE. They have been shown to accumulate in inflamed tissues in lupus and they’ve also been shown to redistribute from the peripheral blood into affected tissues during lupus flares. The cartoon on the right side of this slide summarizes some of the ways that pDCs drive inflammation in lupus. Some of these mechanisms are mediated by Type 1 interferon signaling pathways, whereas others are thought to be independent of the inteferon pathway. This, in combination with preliminary clinical results, we and others have generated targeting pDCs in SLE, strengthen our conviction that this is an attractive mechanism in lupus. It’s important to understand that there remains a substantial unmet need in lupus. There’s been only 1 treatment approved in the last 6 decades. And despite progress in the management of lupus, there is still substantial morbidity and mortality associated with this disease. Our team is currently in the process of designing the Phase 2 study, and we aim to initiate the study early next year.

Moving on to the rest of our pipeline, this slide shows a summary of the pipeline. I’ve already covered inebelizumab and 7734 lupus. For VIB4920, our CD40 ligand antagonist, there are 3 ongoing clinical trials in Sjögren’s, RA and kidney transplant, respectively. As being mentioned, we put a voluntary hold on enrollment to these trials in order to protect patients and trial staff in the setting of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am pleased to report that we have now resumed screening and enrollment into the kidney transplant trial, and we are in the process of restarting the RA in children’s trials as well. We have modified our protocols and study procedures to enable remote assessment and site monitoring wherever possible. We’ve adjusted data collection procedures, added COVID-19 screening and designed and implemented epidemiology data-driven criteria for safe start depending on local circumstances. I currently expect that some of the sites may start to come back online in the third quarter and others in subsequent quarters.

I would like to emphasize, however, that the safety of patients and staff will always be our number one consideration. At the bottom of the pipeline chart, you will notice a new trial of VIB7734 for the prevention of acute lung injury in patients with COVID-19. Bing has already briefly alluded to this. A growing body of evidence suggests that the lung inflammation observed in patients with severe COVID-19 is in part driven by exuberant immune response to virus. It has been shown that in patients with severe lung inflammation in the selling of infection with coronaviruses, a slow initial ramp-up in innate defense mechanisms, including Type 1 interference, is followed by a protracted and uncontrolled upregulation of innate immune responses that itself leads to tissue damage. In other words, severe lung injury, in many cases, is not the result of direct cytopathic effects of the virus, but the results of an exaggerated hyperinflammatory response. There is a growing body of evidence that plasmacytoid dendritic cells may play an important role in this hyperinflammatory response. In NMO models of coronavirus induced lung damage, it has been shown that pDCs are present in large numbers in the lung, they secrete large amounts of pro-inflammatory cytokines and activate inflammatory macrophages that are believed to be a key mediator of tissue injury. Blocking Type 1 interferons or depleting PDCs and inflammatory macrophages in these animal models led to a dramatic reduction in lung injury and mortality.

Based on this rational, we are planning a Phase 1 study of a single dose of 150-milligram subcu of VIB7734 in patients with COVID-19, who are at risk for severe lung injury. These are patients who are hospitalized with severe symptoms, but not yet in need of intubation. The objective is to assess whether treatment with 7734 can prevent or ameliorate acute lung injury in these patients. The study will involve 48 patients, and its primary endpoint will be the prevention of death or critical illness as defined by the absence of respiratory failure, shock or multi-organ failure. The study will be conducted in collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic hospital system, and enrollment is expected to start this month with an initial data readout in the first quarter of 2021.

With that, I would like to turn it over back to Mitchell Chan, our Chief Financial Officer.

Mitchell Chan

Thanks, Jörn. Please turn to Slide 18. I would like to refer you to our press release issued earlier today for a summary of our financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, and take this opportunity to briefly review a few items. For the quarter, our R&D investment totaled $25 million as we continue to advance our R&D pipeline. For SG&A, we invested $14 million in the quarter – in the second quarter, which included our U.S. commercial launch for UPLIZNA and NMOSD. In all, our total operating expense for the second quarter was roughly around $40 million. Together with our other income, our operating loss for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $38.9 million, which translates to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.74 for Q2 2020. As mentioned, in June 2020, Viela completed an underwritten public offering of its common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $169 million. As such, for cash, we ended the second quarter with approximately $448.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. We expect our cash run rate to extend into 2023. The ongoing global pandemic remains a challenge for many around the world. Viela will continue to monitor the potential impact of the global pandemic, if any, on our business and as such, we will not be providing sales or earnings guidance for the rest of 2020. With a healthy balance sheet, however, Viela is in a strong and flexible position to execute our U.S. commercialization plan for UPLIZNA, while unlocking the full value of a robust R&D pipeline.

With that, I would like to hand it back over to Bing.

Bing Yao

Thanks, Mitch. Thank you again for joining our call today. Overall, we had one of our strongest quarters to-date, marked by our first FDA approval and a successful public offering. As we look towards the remainder of the year, our central focus will be the commercial launch, but we have many priorities and upcoming milestones on the clinical front. For inebilizumab additional indications, we plan to initiate Phase 3 trials in IgG4-related disease in myasthenia gravis. For VIB4920, our plan is to resume patient enrollment in the Sjögren’s syndrome and RA trial and continue patient enrollment in the kidney transplant rejection study. For the VIB7734, we are preparing for a Phase 2 trial in SLE, and we plan to initiate a Phase 1 trial for COVID-19-related acute long injury. For preclinical program, our plan is to submit IND for VIB1116 by year-end. We look forward to providing updates on these programs throughout the remainder of the year.

And with that, I would like to open the call to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Seamus Fernandez with Guggenheim. Your line is now open.

Seamus Fernandez

Great. Can you guys hear me?

Bing Yao

Yes.

Seamus Fernandez

Okay, great. So just wanted to get a sense of – I know you guys were focused on the quarter. But is there any way you could just give us a sense of how the patient uptake is tracking through July and if you have patients on therapy now or those that were on the early access program have converted over to paying patients? Any color in that regard would be very helpful. And then separately, Bing, I just wanted to get a sense and Jörn, in terms of the preclinical data that you saw with VIB7734. Just hoping to get a sense of when we might see that as an official publication. I know a lot of this is coming on very quickly, so just helpful to know if you might see the publication for [indiscernible] coming soon. And then finally, will we – in terms of the high dose for VIB7734, when might we see the high-dose data officially published? Thank you so much.

Bill Ragatz

Thanks, Seamus. I will start here with the commercial question and then turn it over to my colleagues to answer the rest of it. So far, for the launch, I think it’s going largely as planned. I mean clearly, we are in a very difficult external situation with lots of uncertainty there. But so far, our teams have done a very nice job of dealing with that uncertainty and being able to meet with our customers. We have been very pleased with the number of customers we have been able to meet already. We have been able to meet with most of our top customers either live or virtually and has had really good discussions with them. Our Viela VIP program, our hub, has been open has been available since the day of launch and have been processing patient referral forms. Those include both of the OLE patients being converted over to commercial, along with other patients who are not part of that, and we are going very well that way. I mean we are very pleased with the uptake so far. Good discussions. People, I think, are seeing the value of inebilizumab based on the complete product profile that we have.

Jörn Drappa

With respect to the 7734 data, I am not quite sure whether I understood what preclinical data you are referring to. The clinical data on 7734 for the Phase 1b study, we are currently writing this up. So we have just recently gotten the data from cohort 3. The final safety data is still outstanding because the last patient [indiscernible] that has just recently occurred a week or 2 ago. We hope to submit an abstract, a late breaker for ACR. But as you know, late breakers are never guaranteed. There’s a lot of competition, so whether or not that’s at ACR or at a subsequent meeting, I cannot promise. At the same time, in parallel, we are preparing a manuscript that will detail both a lot of the preclinical experiments that led to the development of 7734 as well as the clinical results from the Phase 1a and Phase 1b study. So that’s going to be in the manuscript, and our team is in the process of writing that up right there. Did I answer your question?

Seamus Fernandez

That’s perfect. Yes. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jeff Hung with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Jeff Hung

Hey, thanks for taking the questions. Can you provide an update on your seeking compendia listing for UPLIZNA and what the compendia listing would be for? And then for Bill, any further clarity on the specific pricing? Thank you.

Bill Ragatz

So from a compendia side of things, we were able to submit our compendia within a couple of days or weeks afterwards from both a pricing and scientific perspective. So that is now available to our payer customers for them to review as part of their evaluation of UPLIZNA for policy and for coverage sake. From a price side of things, we have announced our price shortly after approval of $131,000 a dose, making it $262,000 for maintenance dosing, which we think really extenuates the value that it has to the marketplace in terms of efficacy, safety, dosing and more importantly, the indication that it has. So that has been relatively well accepted by our customers, and we are looking forward to continuing discussions on that front with our customers as well, too.

Jeff Hung

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Paul Choi with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Paul Choi

Hi. Thanks everyone, and very good afternoon. A few for me, please. Bill, can you maybe comment on what you are seeing with regard to the number of patients who are taking – planning on using – taking or planning on using loading doses versus just switching over to maintenance dosing? And then second, can you maybe help us think about some milestones for lives covered in terms of access? I know you talked about CMS being in the 3Q time frame, but just any milestones that you can lay out for us in terms of covered lives over the course of 2020.

Bill Ragatz

Yes, definitely. Good questions for sure. So as we look at policy, and really start thinking about how that’s going to impact us, our J-code should come at about the end of the third quarter, we are able to submit that before the end of the second quarter, which gets us into that window. It’s been received, so things seem to be progressing very straightforward on that side of things. From a policy side of things, those are ongoing. We know that a lot of P&T committee meeting are meeting during the third quarter. Some have happened already. We haven’t heard all the outcomes yet. But what we have seen from a coverage is very much in line with what we expected. We have not seen any step edits or anything odd that way. This is largely in line with what you see in the label and what we have from the inclusion/exclusion criteria perspective from the clinical trial.

Paul Choi

And on the loading dose question?

Bill Ragatz

On the loading dose question, yes, sorry about that. So as you know, our label is to have that dose at day 1 and day 15. What we are seeing is for patients that have come to the system so far, that is what we are fulfilling on that they are getting the 2 doses. So still obviously very early, but that seems to be the way, again, how we are indicated and how it’s being used right now.

Paul Choi

Okay, great. That’s helpful color. And then two for Jörn, Jörn, with the MG Phase 3 about to kick off in Q4 here, can you maybe provide a little more clarity on the patient population, it wasn’t quite clear to us from the slides. Will you be stratifying for MuSK or just focusing on a MuSK only population? And then second, on 7734, given that the majority of patients were cutaneous and you are deciding to go ahead into Phase 2 with SLE, can you maybe just give us some color on what gives you confidence to expand broadly into the SLE population? Thank you very much for taking our question.

Jörn Drappa

Sure. Thanks. So starting with MG, that’s going to enroll a broad swath of the MG population, both receptor and muscle specific kinase. They will be stratified and analyzed separately, though. So there will be independent analysis for the acetylcholine receptor population and the muscle specific kinase population. Also, the endpoints will be different: for the acetylcholine, it will be a 12-month endpoint; and for the muscle specific kinase, a 6-month endpoint. But – so they will both be studied, but independently, so that we can evaluate for the subpopulation, whether there’s any differential in efficacy. Then with respect to 7734, I don’t think there is any good reason to believe that the fundamental pathogenesis is different between patients who have cutaneous disease with SLE, subcutaneous lupus with SLE versus those who have cutaneous lupus but not meeting the diagnostic criteria for SLE. We have both of these in our Phase 1b trials. So approximately half of the patients with cutaneous lupus did meet the diagnostic SLE criteria and the other half did not. And we did not really observe a big difference in between these two populations. So I think the way I see our results as well as the prevailing thinking in the field and the evidence is that antagonizing pDCs and interfering with both type 1 interferon mediated as well as type 1 interferon independent pDC biology is probably applicable across a much broader swath of the signs and symptoms that can constitute SLE.

Paul Choi

Great. Thank you for taking our questions.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Laura Chico with Wedbush. Your line is now open.

Laura Chico

Alright. Thanks very much for taking questions. I guess one on the IgG4-related disease opportunity, and this might be splitting hairs a little bit, but you have made a change in the language from Phase 2b to Phase 3. Apologies if I missed it, but wondering if you could just elaborate on how you are thinking about the study design there. Has something changed? And could you just elaborate on the regulatory path forward for IgG4 in terms of what would be necessary to secure an indication claim there? And then I have just one follow-up.

Jörn Drappa

Yes. So to a certain extent, it’s semantics. The bottom line is that the trial will be – is designed and will be conducted with the type of rigor that is required for being acceptable potential for submission. So it’s going to hinge on how good the results are. So the data supports a really convincing efficacy and safety. We believe that the study design will potentially support a submission. We have had the appropriate discussions with regulatory agencies in the United States and in other parts of the world, and so as usual, the guidance from regulators is that they can never promise approval based on a single trial, but it’s going to be a review issue, and it’s going to depend on the data. So we will conduct the trial with the required rigor to make it a potentially submittable pivotal trial.

Laura Chico

Okay, that’s helpful Jörn. And maybe one quick follow-up then and I am sorry for the confusions it’s all on my part. But the 7734, the data that is still ongoing is purely safety, and we are not anticipating these numbers to change at all with regards to the efficacy that you’re reporting tonight is kind of my clarification. And then with regards to the 7-point change, the CLASI score in cohort 3. Could you just confirm, is that statistically meaningful as well? I presume yes, but just wanted to make sure.

Jörn Drappa

Yes. So we did see a dose dependent response. The magnitude of the response was larger in cohort 3 than in cohort 2. So if we just look at cohort 3 for all ways to look at the CLASI, be it a 4-points decrement, a 7-point decrement or greater than 50% improvement, these were all clinically meaningful, and I would characterize it as fairly dramatic differences.

Bing Yao

I just want to add to that, but the study is not powered for statistical significance.

Laura Chico

Understood.

Jörn Drappa

It was a small study that had about 4 placebo in each cohort and 8 active, so no formal statistics there. With respect to the efficacy results, they are not expected to change. So you are right, primarily what’s now still being put together as the final safety. But the CLASI numbers should not change, and we are still generating additional biomarker and things like immunogenicity, exploratory analyses and all of that is still ongoing, but the CLASI numbers are not expected to change.

Laura Chico

Okay. Maybe if I could just sneak one on 7734 in COVID. The standard of care is dynamic in the space to say the least. So I am just kind of curious, how do you think about what might be an appropriate placebo response in COVID? Thanks very much.

Jörn Drappa

Yes. It’s a great question. So I think the answer is different for different subpopulations, right? So, the population that we are targeting are patients who are hospitalized, who have severe symptoms, especially respiratory symptoms, but are not yet required to be intubated. So you are correct that the numbers are dynamic and outcomes have somewhat improved, but we are still seeing a fairly substantial proportion of patients who are in the hospital with severe COVID, either become intubated or even die at the end of the day. So unfortunately, that has not dramatically improved, although it has improved somewhat. So we believe that with this 48-patient study, we should at least see a directional signal as to whether there is an incremental improvement in those patients who have received 7734 compared to those who have not. And of course, we are looking for a really clinically important and meaningful effect size. So we’re not looking for a small improvement in this study. We’re looking for a clinically significant and large improvement. So that’s the nature of the small study.

Laura Chico

That makes sense. Thank you, Jörn.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ram Selvaraju with H.C. Wainwright. Your line is now open.

Ram Selvaraju

Hi, thank you so much for taking my questions. First for Bill, I was wondering if you could elaborate on what the nature of the virtual education platforms is that you’re using in support of the UPLIZNA rollout? And what kind of participation – interest in participation you’re getting so far? And also, if you expect any particularly problematic or challenging prior authorization requirements, no matter who the payer might be, what might some of those be going forward? And what strategies can you employ to potentially address those as expediently as possible? Thank you.

Bill Ragatz

Very good question So from a virtual perspective, we are actually using a number of different platforms right now and just checking out kind of how the results have been. We are doing Linkedin Live, we have done Facebook live. We have done Adobe Connect, we have done Zoom. All of them seem to work fairly well, and have gotten fairly good responses from our audience. We see very good engagement across the board from the participants that are invited to these programs. So while we continue to monitor this and see if there are ones that stands out above the rest right now, right now, the content really seems to be driving this and the content seems to be very well accepted regardless of what platform we’re using. In terms of access and prior authorizations, we have done our homework prior to the launch to really make sure we understood how we think payers are going to react to inebilizumab and the value proposition of inebilizumab. We are not expecting any onerous prior authorizations to be in place. I think our team has done a very good job of talking about the value we provide across efficacy, safety, dosing and indication here. So that is not a major concern for us. Clearly, it’s something that we will continue to watch and monitor and react appropriately with clinical data to support our position. But right now, we don’t see that as a problem for us, and we hope that, that won’t be a problem for us in the future.

Ram Selvaraju

Okay. And then just a couple of quick ones for Jörn, could you elaborate on the specific gating items that you need to see before you resume the kidney transplant desensitization trial with UPLIZNA?

Jörn Drappa

Yes. I think we want to see minimal community-based transmission. We want to see a complete resumption of elective procedures in hospitals. I think we want a fairly high level of disease control in order to proceed in this particular – particularly sensitive population. So I think of all the trials that are – that were on hold or remain on hold, this is likely going to be the last one to be resumed. I would not expect it to resume this year.

Ram Selvaraju

And then with respect to the IgG4-related disease indication, just wanted to drill down a little bit on the Phase 3 trial design. Can you comment on whether you would use the IgG4-related disease responder index as the primary efficacy endpoint or one of the principal efficacy endpoint in the Phase 3? And are you going to exclude patients taking prednisone entirely or use a prednisone cutoff, dosage cutoff? Thank you.

Jörn Drappa

So with respect to the first question, our primary endpoint in this trial is time to flare, very similar to what’s been used in the NMOSD study. We will use the index as a secondary and additional endpoint. With respect to steroids, we actually require patients to be treated with steroids initially. We want those patients who are at the highest risk of disease flare. Those typically do receive steroids, and then there is a prescribed taper of steroid taper. So after a certain period of time has elapsed, these patients will be completely off steroids. And then we will compare the time to flare in between the active and the placebo cohort.

Ram Selvaraju

Okay. And then just lastly on 7734, do you have any interest in focusing on lupus nephritis within SLE or is that really not going to be a focus here? It’s really more broadly on the SLE population generally?

Jörn Drappa

Yes. So for various reasons, it is very difficult to study lupus nephritis and systemic lupus together in 1 study. The problem is that these 2 populations have very different standard of care treatment regimens. And also the outcome measures are completely different, so whereas for SLE, we typically have these composite endpoints such as [indiscernible]. For lupus nephritis, the accepted endpoints relate to kidney function, creatinine clearance and other objective measures. So you can’t really do these two things in 1 trial. We looked at that and explored the possibility, but didn’t at the end of the day think it would be likely to be successful to try to do this in one sell-through. So for the initial Phase 2 Trial, we will focus on SLE, excluding active proliferative nephritis.

Ram Selvaraju

It doesn’t exclude the possibility of doing lupus nephritis in the future though, right?

Jörn Drappa

Correct. It does not preclude the possibility that there is a substantial unmet medical need in lupus nephritis. But this would have to be a separate study, and we have not currently made any decisions regarding that.

Ram Selvaraju

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Yatin Suneja with Guggenheim. Your line is now open.

Yatin Suneja

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a couple on UPLIZNA, could you maybe talk about how should we really think about the pace of conversion for EAP patients to the commercial drug? I don’t think you have sort of commented on the size of it. But if you can help us understand the size and the pace with which you can convert this patient to commercial drug that will be great? And I have a couple of follow-ups.

Bill Ragatz

Great. Good question here. OLE conversion is something, obviously, we are focusing on. But like the overall launch, we are expecting this to be a slow ramp-up over time. With the 6-month dosing period, clearly, you are not going to have everyone who is even available to switch immediately post launch, plus we want to – we need to make sure that they have coverage. Our goal is to make sure that every patient who is on UPLIZNA from the OLE will be able to continue on that. And we have to go through benefits and investigation, go through the hub and make sure that we understand what the policy is going to be around that. We have not had challenges as far as coverage on the patients that have gone through when we are starting that process already although, again, it is very early in the process. We will continue to monitor that and change them over to commercial drug as appropriate when they come off their last dose of trial therapy.

Yatin Suneja

Got it. And then for patients that you are able to capture through the hub or that are coming to the hub, could you give us a sense of a lead time within which you are making the drug available? Just trying to get a sense from the time somebody showed up into the hub, by the time they receive the drug, what is that duration currently? And where do you want to be in the future once you are sort of ramped up?

Bill Ragatz

Yes. That’s a great question. And obviously, it’s very early right now. So we really don’t have data to kind of say it’s any specific date. We are expecting to be very long at this point, though, knowing that payers do not have policies in place, so this is really all done through exceptions. And while the hub has done a great job of turning forms over very quickly, it then goes back to the physician’s office to fill out all these forms and answer all the additional questions that people have. One of the challenges with COVID-19 and these offices operating more remotely is these people are not in the same place at the same time. Traditionally, if someone had a question, they could go right down the lines of different offices and get them all answered here. Now it’s a game of telephone where someone answers part of it and the have to hand it off and that kind of elongates the process. So we don’t have a good dig right now, but obviously, that will – something we’ll be monitoring and trying to shorten in the future.

Yatin Suneja

Okay. And just final question. This is mostly COVID related and its impact on sort of the prescriber having, I think your competitor did make a point on – Alexion, specifically did make a point that given that NMO is more of an event-driven, their launch is progressing well when they compare it to myasthenia gravis. I’m just trying to get a sense from you, given that the disease is so severe, if an event happens, you need to have a therapy on board. So is there – are you seeing similar dynamic in your launch that if somebody is eligible to get the drug, they will get the drug even in this COVID environment.

Bill Ragatz

Yes. It’s a great question. We did some advisory boards before launch to understand how neurologists specifically, we’re looking at that. And 1 of the things we learned is they do prioritize NMOSD as one of the most important conditions they deal with. They see this as a very serious condition. They know that attacks can come out from nowhere and can be potentially permanently disabling. So they are trying to see their patients on a regular basis. They are encouraging patients to stay on their therapies and continue their therapies, not take medication holidays here. So I think that NMOSD has been less affected by – than most other conditions out there, but I wouldn’t say it has had no effect whatsoever, but definitely lessened than what they’re sharing with us from their other conditions they’re treating.

Yatin Suneja

Got it. Thank you very much Just final question for Mitch. This is on the financial. Can you maybe help us model the expense going forward? I think you guys are owed a – you owe a milestone on approval. Is that going to come in Q3? And what about the G&A? It seems like it came a little bit lighter than we were hoping or I was. Just help me model the expenses, please.

Mitchell Chan

Yes. No, absolutely. I think as we heard from the call, I think we are not going to provide guidance for the rest of 2020, just given the pandemic environment. We want to maintain flexibility as we kind of anticipate the restarts of these clinical trials here. Regarding the milestone payment, the payment was made. Right now, we have not recorded the expense line items. We actually are sitting on our balance sheet at this moment in time. So it will be amortized over the period, over the next few years. So it was not captured in the P&L directly at this moment. But the payment was made so hopefully that kind of helps. There’s a SG&A, we continue to be very mindful. We want to flex out where we can. We want to make sure the commercial launch is successful. But again, right now, the idea here is to monitor the pandemic very closely. But again, the – across the United States it’s not affecting every city, every state equally. And in fact, every day, every week, it changes quite rapidly. We’ll continue to monitor the situation. And hence, the guidance for the rest of the year will be a challenge. Hopefully, that helps.

Yatin Suneja

Yes thank you so much for taking my questions.

Operator

Thank you. I am not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Bing Yao, CEO, for closing remarks.

Bing Yao

I want to thank everyone for joining our call today. Have a good evening. Please reach out to us if you have additional questions. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.