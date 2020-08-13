Iberdrola is already richly valued but valuations are on the low side for the British company.

There are more risks for BP as a relative new-comer compared to Iberdrola but these are not insurmountable.

Using Iberdrola as a benchmark and confirming from a study, the returns derived from renewables are not necessarily low and are also less volatile than those from oil.

There is a market for renewals and the two companies have earmarked capEX to drive carbon-reduction projects.

Iberdrola and BP are two European companies operating in the energy sector, each with its own green targets aimed at being carbon neutral by 2050.

Four years after the Paris agreement on carbon emissions and climate change, oil majors have elaborated their decarbonization strategy.

In this thesis, my aim is to analyze the strategy of one of them, BP PLC (BP) through a comparison with Iberdrola S.A (OTCPK:IBDRY), a Spanish electric utility with a view to demonstrate feasibility of the British company's aggressive strategy to incorporate more renewables as part of the energy mix.

Now, this utility with global operations, planned to spend €34 billion ($38.4 billion) during the 2018-2022 time periods for growth, with $15 billion of the total amount allocated for renewable energy projects.

Figure 1: Main features of Iberdrola

Source: Table prepared from iberdrola.com and SeekingAlpha.com

As for BP, it is a new-comer (only in relative terms) in the renewables arena as its current investments in green energy suggest.

Figure 2: Main features of BP

Source: Table prepared from bp.com and SeekingAlpha.com

Some investors may argue that I am comparing two companies in two different industries and with different business models.

My answer to them is that both have about the same market cap with the aim to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Also, this comparison is aimed more at evaluating the feasibility of BP's strategy to undergo a 40% transformation from oil to a renewable energy company and is not an end-to-end comparison for selecting the best.

I will be making use of an array of financial, profitability and valuation including ROCE to illustrate my statements.

I will also touch upon some aspects related to the COVID-19 impact, which may create a buyer's market for the benefit of both of these companies in their drive to augment wind and solar power footprints.

I first start by providing an overview of the market.

The market for renewable energy

According to the International Energy Agency, IEA, Renewable power capacity is set to expand by 50% or 1200 GW between 2019 and 2024, led by solar photovoltaics ("PV").

This increase is more than 60 times the target of BP for 20 GW by 2025 and 120 times the 9.9 GW of new renewable energy capacity which Iberdrola intends to add till 2022.

Moreover, according to the forecast, solar PV alone accounts for almost 60% of the expected growth with onshore wind representing one-quarter.

Now, in terms of yearly capacity addition, the IEA forecasts that additions of renewable electricity capacity will decline by 13% in 2020 compared with 2019 because of possible delays in construction activity due to supply chain disruptions, lock-down measures and social‑distancing guidelines.

Figure 3: Renewable electricity capacity additions, 2007-2021, updated IEA forecast

Source: Iea.org

Furthermore, more localization at the expense of globalization following trade-war and lock-down measures are putting into question supply chains spanning across thousands of kilometers from remote locations where energy is produced to the consumer.

According to the IEA, a tipping point for the future of fossil fuels may have been reached in 2019 as financial markets massively down-rated traditional energy companies.

Hence, one area where BP should benefit is from capital flow moving away from financing thermal power plants to renewable energy.

Moreover, one of the reasons as mentioned by the IEA for 2020 targets not being achieved was "emerging financing challenges" which is crippling some renewable projects. Therefore, especially for companies like BP which is scrupulously managing cash through a reduction of distributions to shareholders, this means more opportunities.

However, opportunities alone do not make for a business case and more is required in terms of evaluating whether BP's ambitious aims can be achieved, at least till 2025 as well as getting an indication on returns.

Capital expenses and returns

I evaluate whether it is possible for BT to achieve its target of 20 GW till 2025 by taking into consideration that Iberdrola intends to spend $15 billion over a five years period to achieve an additional 9.9 GW at the end of 2022.

This means $1.5 billion per GW for Iberdrola.

I obtain the figure of $2.9 billion per GW for BP by subtracting the existing 2.5 GW capacity from the total 20 GW and divide the amount by six (2020 to 2025).

Therefore, BP will be spending double the amount of Iberdrola on a yearly basis for each GW to be generated and firstly, this means that the executives have at least not under-estimated the costs. Secondly, given the objectives, it is normal that BP should spend more on a yearly basis.

This is by no means an exhaustive calculation but, at least it has the merit of providing an indication for investors who have doubts about the amount of money BP is putting behind its plan.

I now dig deeper in terms of returns on capital employed or ROCE.

ROCE = EBIT / (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Figure 4: Comparing the ROCE for BP and Iberdrola.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, on average Iberdrola (with 33 GW renewable) has a better ROCE which is steadily rising while for BP (with 2.5 GW renewable), it is more of a fluctuation despite momentarily being higher.

More importantly, this proves that it is possible to generate high and stable returns on capital employed using renewables.

This is further confirmed by a joint report by the International Energy Agency and the Center for Climate Finance & Investment:

Our results indicate that renewable power shares offered investors higher total returns relative to fossil fuels. Just as importantly, annualized volatility (a measure of investment risk) for the renewable power portfolio was lower across the board."

Still, we are taking about a company with more than a century of experience in hydrocarbons with a business model geared towards acquiring resources in remote areas and then deploying vast amounts of capital spanning several years to bring the oil to market.

Therefore, this warrants a deeper look at the risk factor.

The risks

When comparing with the longer term strategy of Iberdrola, BP's "aggressive strategy" is not without execution risks.

However, BP is not a novice in green energy it already has some experience in renewables including some unpleasant ones with the winding down of BP Solar back in 2011.

Also, the fact that BP is much more than just an oil producer but also an energy management company will be instrumental at being able to package and market renewable power with natural gas in the energy mix as BT in the initial phases of the transition.

Finally, cash position is strong at $34 billion as at June 30 2020. In addition there should be additional cost savings of $2.5 billion by the end of 2021. There have been other spending cuts of around 20% with expenditures amounting to US$12 billion this year. This cut will also include a $1 billion reduction in investment in the shale business.

The dividend which has been cut to half and is now at a yield of 5%, reflects the need for resilience in view of forthcoming investments.

Figure 5: BP's dividend history.

Source: SeekingAlpha

In addition to the joint ventures, responding to calls for tenders and acquisitions to improve carbon footprint, there are the less visible actions like energy efficiency and bio-fuels investments.

Also, given that zero-emission renewables are intermittent sources of energy compared to the more stable fossil alternatives, investments in storage capacity will have to be done.

This said, while BP will face competition and be subject to the rhythms of the market, it would be foolish to ignore the opportunities brought by the coranavirus.

In this context, according to some experts, COVID-19 has "fragmented the finance outlook for the renewable energy market in the U.S. and Europe".

Therefore, for those with cash readily available like BP, lower project valuations offer a unique opportunity to boost renewable capacity at reasonable costs.

Now, I look deeper at the demand aspect in two key markets for BP and Iberdrola.

Thought-provokingly in Europe and the US, as a result of COVID-19, weaker electricity demand and changing consumer patterns caused by millions not driving to work and instead working from home, it is the share of renewables in the energy mix which has gone up and this, despite oil being at historical low prices.

The reasons for this are mainly that renewables are now much cheaper and there are favorable government regulations. These factors do not look like they will change in view of rising geo-political tensions and the price of oil increasing.

Figure 6: Evolution in the cost of solar energy.

Source: PV-magazine

I do not exclude some delay in acquisitions for this year as deals take a longer time to close due to travel restriction measures. However, current economic conditions seem to favor BP's strategy both from the supply and demand sides.

Iberdrola's should also benefit as it had $2.6 billion in cash as at June 30 given its more moderate spend of $1.5 billion per year.

The opportunities and risks should impact valuations accordingly.

Valuations

First, since significant capital will be deployed generating electricity and mobility solutions, BP will be moving more towards an electrical energy company.

Figure 6: Financial outcomes from new strategy for BP.

Source: SeekingAlpha

Now, as an electric utility riding the renewable energy wave and with a stable return on capital, Iberdrola is a good investment. However, the stock price has already appreciated by 40% in the last 4 months.

As a result, Iberdrola's trailing EV/sales is now five times that of BP.

Figure 7: Comparing BP and Iberdrola using valuations, growth and profitability metrics.

Source: SeekingAlpha

An alternative for patient investors is to opt for the British company which is on a path to aggressively diversify its energy portfolio to include a higher green component and at the same time evolve towards a more stable revenue stream.

I also see BP benefiting from higher gross margins as it moves away from those costly exploration and drilling activities.

Finally, I view BP as being impacted by the high level of volatility induced in oil by geopolitical risks to a lesser extent in the future and.

In this respect, it makes a lot of sense to have production closer to consumption centers as enabled by both solar and wind energy sources.

Figure 8: Geopolitical risk index

Source: Caldara and Iacoviello GPR index

Also, there are the environmental externalities resulting from transportation of oil, which are the costs imposed on individuals who are not directly involved in the market agreements.

These are now well publicized even if occurring in remote parts of the world through the extreme power of social media and sometimes it is difficult not to feel some sense of investor-guilt.

Figure 9: Cleaning of MV Wakashio's oil spill near the coast of Mauritius in August 2020.

Source: Author's own sources.

One solution to feel less guilty is to buy into renewables stocks.

Key takeaways

First, as an investor, I believe that there is a need to invest in those companies which have a clear strategy to invest in renewables rather than those chasing capacity for the sake of demonstrating green achievement targets to ecologists.

In this respect, both Iberdrola and BP fit the bill as green investments with the former already benefiting from stable returns as it is already at an advanced stage in its transformation as those relatively high EBITDA margins suggest.

Therefore, the Spanish company is a buy at a current price of $52 and with a dividend yield of over 3% for investors looking for stable income.

As for BP, the energy transition road is subject to execution risks but there are some strong positives which I have shown for the 2020-2025 period, a critical span of time in the change process.

Also, as the market cap of Iberdrola suggests, there is no need for the British company to undergo drastic transformation into a small renewable company in order to be successful. Gone are the days when renewable energy was solely the domain of small developers.

Finally, given the dividend history (before the cut), I find it better to stay invested while BP redeploys part of its capital in renewables rather than return it back to shareholders for the latter to start looking for other investment targets.

This is the reason I bought into BP's stock back in August last year when it embarked on an EV (Electric Vehicles) joint venture in China.

My target for the British company for a medium term is a stock price in the $30-35 range including an upside due to a recovery of oil prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I would like to thank my niece Darshana for voluntarily participating in the cleaning campaign for the MV Wakashio oil spill and making the photographs available to me.

She has just completed studies in Dynamics and Sustainability of Composite Materials from University of Lyon (France) and some of her advise were instrumental in writing this thesis.



This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.