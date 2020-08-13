While we would be willing to buy the stock at a lower price, with higher expected returns, we appreciate why shares may fit some types of investors.

Everyone loves low volatility as nobody really fancies wild fluctuations in their portfolio. Low volatility is a crucial characteristic of many types of portfolios, and especially those that aim towards income-oriented or retirement goals. By picking stocks that have historically displayed low volatility returns, one can be uncorrelated to the overall performance of the market, potentially avoiding adverse crushes such as those of the Great Financial crisis, or the recent February's selloff caused by COVID-19.

One such stock is California Water Service (CWT). The stock has behaved consistently in an uncorrelated fashion compared to the overall market. Not only has the stock held steady in times such as the Great Financial crisis, and the recent market crash in late February (Yellow spots), but it had also risen in times when the market was under temporary downturns (purple spot).

The reason is that the company's cash flows are incredibly secured and predictable, as they would remain rather stable even under adverse economic periods. The company provides water to about two million people, mainly in California, with some additional operations in Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. Water consumption is generally recession-proof, and the company's price levels are regulated by state commissions, which makes for predictable cash flows.

As a result, California Water Services has achieved 52 consecutive years of dividend increases. Therefore, it makes for one of the handfuls "Dividend Kings" (50 or more years of consecutive dividend growth) as many would like to call them.

So far, it sounds like an attractive investment opportunity for those seeking low volatility, stable returns. However, we believe that unless someone greatly appreciates some of the stock's qualities, there is little gain to be made in terms of its potential medium-term returns.

Financials and valuation

Over the past decade, California Water Services has achieved a 10-year EPS and DPS CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of around 3%. Growth has been slow, as earnings have been growing just above the rate of inflation over the past decade.

Assuming the company's valuation remained constant, we should expect shares to gain at a similar pace to earnings growth. However, this has not been the case.

As you can see, the company's valuation, which had been hovering between the low and high teens, has been gradually expanding over the past five years, hence the share appreciation. The current P/E ratio of 61 is due to temporary one-off expenses and should return back to the 40s, but still, the stock's valuation has more than doubled during the decade. As a result, shares have appreciated, but the company's underlying performance has made disproportionate advancements in the meantime. We believe that reason for this is that California Water Services is getting a bond-like treatment by the market. Because its current distributions are incredibly safe (payout ratio around 60% too) and its business model almost "risk-free," demand for its shares has risen as investors capture its yield surplus. Much how government bond yields have been pushed lower, as their demand increases.

If we were also to treat shares similarly, thinking of future bond yields, we believe that they will remain shallow, similar to the overall market's rates. As a result, we should expect the stock to retain its current, unreasonably high valuation.

We believe that California Water Services has significant merits. Because the market treats it this way, it can be a safe bet for investors to enjoy its current yield of around 1.74%, along with some decent growth and a downturn-proof share price. At the same time, even if the stock retains its current premium valuation, we believe there are little returns to be made vs. the risk of a potential valuation contraction.

Medium-term return potential

Over the past three years, management has been accelerating DPS growth, advancing the 3-year DPS CAGR to 5.2%. The reason may be management's expectations towards earnings growth in the medium term. As a result, we will assume that EPS and DPS each grow by 4% annually, in the medium term, slightly higher than the company's historical average.

The estimates should be like the following figures:

Now let's check the potential medium-term investor returns if one were to buy at the stock's current price, based on these projections.

If shares were to deliver FY2019 EPS (regular times), next year, the stock would be currently trading at a forward P/E of 36.9. As you can see, if shares were to retain their current valuation in the medium term, investors would enjoy annual returns of around 5.6% just over the company's growth rates, with dividends reinvested.

However, if the company's valuation was to be compressed into lower multiples, the scenarios are very different. If shares were to return to a P/E of 30, investors would barely break even, while with a modest P/E ratio of 25, total returns would even turn negative. That is, the company's current valuation is so high that even with a modest valuation contraction, returns would almost turn negative, as its growth is quite slow even at 4%.

One may argue that returns will continue being positive going forward since the company will retain its current valuation, similarly to how most other water stocks have behaved. However, our thesis is that the return is not that great, even assuming the P/E ratio stays that high. A valuation compression towards the company's historical one is not guaranteed either, which makes the overall risk-adjusted returns not worth holding the stock, in our view.

Conclusion

We do appreciate the fact that California Water Service has undoubtedly proven that its fluctuations have been uncorrelated to those of the overall market. Therefore, we understand why some type of investors who seek low volatility would rather buy California Water Service instead of bonds to get some growth prospects as well. At the same time, the already low expected returns, combined with the risk of a potential valuation contraction cannot excite us, despite the company's elevated status of being a Dividend King.

We believe that the company would make for a great buy at a lower price, where investors can be compensated with a high enough return relative to the company's current valuation. In that case, we would be willing to tap into California Water Service's low-risk returns, at a more reasonable price range.

