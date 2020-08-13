Throughput is expected to decline in the second half of the year but stabilize as already drilled but uncompleted wells come on line by year-end.

Introduction

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) came back from the brink in 2Q, bottoming at a unit price around $3 as the quarter started. In my last quarterly review of WES, "Western Midstream Partners: More Focused On Free Cash Flow", I discussed the long-expected distribution cut along with capex cuts needed to have cash available after distributions to start paying down WES’s $8 billion of debt. At that time, the partnership also lowered its EBITDA forecast for the year, based on expected upstream production curtailments and little drilling activity on new wells.

In WES’s 2Q earnings release, they delivered higher than expected EBITDA of $514 million, equal to 1Q results. WES was able to work with producers to minimize curtailments at the start of the quarter when WTI price was around $20/bbl. Prices recovered to the $40 area by the end of the quarter, making it economical to produce from existing wells. Throughput actually increased 5% for oil and 8% for produced water in the Delaware basin compared to 1Q. Gas throughput was down just 1% sequentially.

For the second half of the year, WES still predicts a throughput and EBITDA decrease due to a natural decline from the lack of new wells being drilled. The partnership sees producers bringing on drilled but uncompleted wells by the end of the year, allowing throughput to stabilize going into 2021. The resulting 2020 EBITDA forecast was increased by $100 million above the earlier guidance, to $1.85-$1.90 billion. The partnership also once again lowered its capex forecast to $400-$450 million. WES had free cash flow available after distributions in 2Q to begin paying down debt. The lower capex should enable this to continue in future quarters even with the drop in EBITDA compared to the first half of 2020.

Even though most of WES’s contracts are throughput-based with minimum volume commitments, the partnership units traded like a call option on WTI, tripling to $9 by the end of 2Q and now trading around $10. At this price, WES yields 12.4% with its $0.311 quarterly distribution. WES remains a bit tainted by its association with majority owner and largest customer Occidental Petroleum (OXY). OXY remains highly leveraged and another downturn in oil prices below $40 would impact shares of both OXY and WES even if WES is not actually as economically sensitive to oil prices.

I claim no special talent at oil price forecasting, but I do expect it to remain above $40 if the overall economy continues on its slowly improving trajectory. In that environment, WES is attractively valued and the distribution is covered. Debt repayment will proceed slowly however until upstream producers bring on new wells. WES desires to reach a debt/EBITDA ratio below 4.0 to regain an investment grade rating on its debt. I expect them to just make it there by the end of 2021. I remain long and Bullish, but it may take a year or so for the market to recognize and reward the declining debt levels. I expect the 12.4% distribution to be covered during the wait.

Strong Quarter Leads To Raised Full Year Outlook

Throughput increased in 2Q in the Delaware Basin for oil and produced water compared to 1Q, while oil throughput was down in Colorado’s DJ Basin. It was down 1% sequentially for natural gas. All three commodities are up for the overall partnership compared to 2Q 2019. WES’s increase in water processing enabled OXY to decrease their water disposal by truck 70% compared to a year ago.

Source: WES 2Q 2020 Earnings Call Slides

Western Midstream’s capital plan in the Delaware basin looks about the same as last quarter. The partnership has reduced their overall capex forecast for the year however, from $450-$550 million to $400-$450 million (-$75 million at the midpoint). This is coming from improved project management as well as a reduction of some projects in the DJ Basin.

WES had to deal with production curtailments early in the quarter, when prices were so low that it was not economical to produce from some existing wells. As prices increased through the quarter, these curtailments ended, however, drilling and completion plans for new wells are limited until prices increase further. WES does expect producers to bring online drilled but uncompleted wells (DUC) starting in the second half of the year which should offset the natural decline from existing wells and stabilize throughput for 2021.

As you can see from the revised guidance that we provided and the results we've been able to achieve thus far this year, it does point to a decline in EBITDA going into the back half of this year. A couple of things I would note however is, we have seen I will call them green shoots as it relates to activity on our system in particular and we've an inventory of about 250 ducks the back into our system about 100 of those we expect to be completed in 2020 that will happen in the back half of 2020. So more likely impacting 2021 volumes and EBITDA than it will in 2020. About half of those are coming from third parties. I would note by the way on those duck inventories that we expect to be completed the majority of those, the capital has already been spent. They're already connected to the system. So it's incremental overall. So when you look at again going into the back half of the year, we are projecting a decline relative to the first half if you read through the full year guidance that's provided, offset again by the activity level that I mentioned before.

Source: WES CEO Michael Ure, 2Q 2020 Earnings Call

So, despite the throughput decline in the second half of 2020 before the DUC wells come on stream, WES had enough confidence to raise the full year EBITDA guidance by $100 million at the midpoint. Combined with the lower capex, WES should be able to continue nibbling away at their debt as they did in 2Q.

Slow Path To Deleveraging

As I noted in May, Western Midstream’s total debt crept up in 1Q. With the good operations and lower capex, it came back down in 2Q but is still about even with where they started the year. During the quarter, WES continued buying back some of its senior notes due in 2021 and 2022 at below par.

The change in debt profile during the first half of 2020 is shown in the table below:

Data Source: WES 10-Q for 2Q 2020

Based on the EBITDA and capex projections for the rest of the year, WES should be able to pay down around $100 million of debt per quarter with the cash flow left over after distributions.

S&P left its rating on WES at the highest junk level of BB+ after downgrading it from BBB- in March. Moody’s and Fitch both took WES debt down one more notch: Fitch to BB from BB+ and Moody’s from Ba1 to Ba2. The agencies strongly consider OXY’s financial condition when rating WES due to the 55.4% ownership stake. On the call, management restated WES’s focus on getting back to investment grade by demonstrating positive free cash flow, increased third party business outside of OXY, and OXY’s goals to get below 50% ownership.

Cash Flow Forecast

WES looks likely to achieve its target debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.5 by the end of 2020 on a trailing 4-quarter basis. Without throughput growth however, that ratio could creep back up to nearly 4.5 in 2021 as the higher 1H 2020 numbers roll-off. Hitting the 4.0 target by the end of 2021 looks hard to achieve without some asset sales to raise cash (which would also lower EBITDA). I have updated my cash flow projections below through 2021. The base case assumes EBITDA and capex remain flat with 2H 2020 levels. As you can see, debt/EBITDA only gets to 4.34 in this case.

To hit 4.0 by the end of 2021, the partnership would need 6.85% EBITDA growth compared to 2H 2020 levels. To achieve this, the partnership would probably have to develop increased third party business or higher drilling activity at OXY. Higher commodity prices than $40 WTI would likely be needed to encourage this.

With the yield now down to 12.2% from the 17% at the time of my May article, the market appears to have gained some added confidence in WES but risk still remains. Another dip in energy prices below $40 WTI would likely result in reduced volumes for WES as upstream activity declines further. In the worst case, bankruptcy fears at OXY could come back. I still consider WES a speculative investment but worth owning if you think WTI has support at $40/bbl. Unlike a $40 call option on WTI, it does not expire and pays you a 12.2% distribution. Like a $40 call though, risk of loss increases quickly as you get below that strike price.

Conclusion

Western Midstream Partners delivered a good 2Q considering the environment. The partnership is now generating enough cash to pay the distribution and slowly pay down debt. At current conditions, deleveraging will still be a slow process. Higher oil and gas prices and increased upstream activity would speed up this process and produce capital gains for WES along with the still-attractive distribution. If commodity prices stay where they are, I see a much slower rise in the units but the distribution would remain covered. WES is still at risk if energy prices drop. This makes WES a speculative investment which I would not recommend for income or dividend growth investors. For those who want to make a call that oil prices have established a floor at $40, WES is a good way to play it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.