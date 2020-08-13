Yen Set For Double-Digit Gains

Rather than anticipating a specific trigger, we expect significantly higher real interest rates to gradually attract demand for the yen as a store of value, while the relatively tighter monetary and fiscal conditions support the real economy's ability to withstand a stronger yen.

The real yield spread between the U.S. and Japan is now the lowest it has been since 2012, suggesting a fair value of around 90 for USDJPY.

However, the yen's decline is increasingly at odds with its fundamental drivers and we expect double-digit gains in the currency over the coming 12-24 months.

The recent sell-off in long-duration U.S. bonds has taken the wind out of yen's sails, with yen crosses pushing to new rally highs and USDJPY rising to three-week highs.

USDJPY Vs. U.S. 10-Year Bond Yield

Source: Bloomberg

Real Yield Spreads Increasingly Yen-Positive

The yen typically performs poorly during periods of rising U.S. bond yields as this tends to increase the spread of U.S. over Japanese yields given that the BOJ has effectively pegged the Japanese 10-year around zero. However, it is real (inflation-adjusted) bond yield spreads that tend to drive currency performance, and in real terms U.S. bond yields remain near all-time lows. Real 10-year bond yield spreads between the U.S. and Japan continue to move lower, thanks in part to much higher inflation expectations in the former.

U.S. Vs. Japan 10-Year Inflation-Linked Bond Yields, %

Source: Bloomberg

The real yield spread is now the lowest it has been since 2012. As the chart below shows, the historical correlation between real yield spreads and USDJPY suggests the pair should be trading around 90.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Historical Trends Suggest A Strong Rally Is Coming

This is a warning sign for yen bulls like ourselves as it could suggest that the old rules no longer apply for whatever reason. Currency traders may be anticipating a sharp rise in Japanese inflation or renewed deflationary pressures in the U.S. which would allow the yen to remain at current levels while real yield spreads head back in the U.S.'s favour. However, we have seen this kind of deviation between USDJPY and real yield spreads before, in 2009 and 2015. As the chart below shows, on both occasions the yen went on to deliver double-digit gains against the dollar over the coming 12-24 months, and we see no reason to expect this time to be any different.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Not Concerned With Potential Triggers

It is tempting to look to identify a potential trigger that could see the yen mount a rally. However, we are hard-pressed to think of any specific reasons why the yen performed so well back in 2010-2011 and 2016, and we are not overly concerned with what the proximate cause will be this time around. Triggers tend to be identified only in retrospect. We simply expect significantly higher real interest rates to gradually attract demand for the yen as a store of value, while the relatively tighter monetary and fiscal conditions support the real economy's ability to withstand a stronger yen.

Japan's Economic And Political Stability Additional Supportive Factors

If anything, we think the yen should be trading at a premium to the levels implied by current real yield spreads to reflect the strong likelihood that U.S. monetary and fiscal policy will become even more loose on a relative basis over the coming years. As we argued previously (see 'Seeking Safety In The Yen') Japan's economic stability in terms of its huge external asset hoard and its political stability in terms of its high level of social cohesion suggest the yen should be trading at a premium, not a large discount, to its historical fundamental drivers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.