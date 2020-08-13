Note: I have written about Etsy (ETSY) previously, investors should see this article as an update to my earlier article on the company.

Last Wednesday, Etsy came to the market and reported their Q2 results for the three months ended June 2020. Shares initially sunk over 5% following the results but have since recovered over the last week. This initial drop can primarily be associated with the fact that Etsy had already seen a strong run-up before the results and so large growth was already largely priced in. However, there is no denying the success of the last quarter as Etsy smashed expectations. I still see Etsy as a strong buy and as my stock pick for the coming years as highlighted in my previous article. The Q2 results reaffirmed my belief in the growth potential and scalability of the Etsy marketplace and Etsy's ability to increase brand awareness among a large addressable market.

Q2 results

Etsy reported explosive Q2 results that destroyed estimates. Whilst those are words I wouldn't use lightly, they apply to Etsy. On the headline results, the company reported a GAAP EPS of $0.75 which beat analyst expectations of just $0.39. Revenues improved 136% from the prior year and beat expectations by circa $100 million moving to $428 million. This hike in revenue proved the company's ability to find the balance of charging appropriate fees so that Etsy can fuel growth while also not putting off potential new sellers joining the site.

Focusing on the buy-side and the important GMS (Gross Merchandise Sales) number, total sales jumped to $2.69 billion from the quarter vs. estimates of just £2.11 billion. Looking in more detail at this GMS growth, much of it was attributed to non-mask sales (93% of the growth), while 14% was attributed to mask sales. This proves two things to me - the increasing brand awareness and demand for Etsy's broad range of products and that the previous concerns of some investors that Etsy is purely benefiting from mask sales are wrong. And also that the company continues to prove the idea of 'versatility' within the marketplace, being able to adapt to changing consumer trends and demand.

The company also saw a huge new buyer influx over the quarter of 11.5 million. This ties back to brand awareness and making more people aware of the Etsy marketplace. Josh Silverman had previously highlighted that Etsy could become many consumers' second choice to an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) that offers a 'human touch', in a mass-produced world. This was highlighted in the company's Q2 presentation and is a key component in executing its long-term growth strategy.

This approach has reaped huge benefits for shareholders over the last few months with shares touching all-time highs of $140 over the last week. 7.2 million buyers who had been inactive on Etsy for over a year also returned to purchase items over the quarter. Whilst it would be beneficial for these buyers to be more active in purchasing on Etsy, using their service once again may encourage them to more in the future.

Now onto the sellers, which is the crux of what Etsy is offering in reality. Sellers grew 34.6% year on year which is just below 41% buyer growth. Of course, buyers need to outweigh sellers to provide an attractive opportunity for those sellers, but broad and diversified product offerings on the Etsy site are also necessary. Seller growth and retention are vital to continue to attract a new range of demographics to their site and that is why seller support initiatives are also vital. Etsy looks to support sellers as much as they can by waiving some seller fees which totalled $12 million. By making their sellers a priority, they can continue to grow and attract new ones from other sites such as eBay (EBAY).

Scalability

One key takeaway from the Q2 results was that Etsy proved their ability to scale up their operations and manage an increased traffic load on their site, while also being very successful in converting an extremely strong GMS on the site into strong profitability for the company. Much credit must also be given to the Etsy management team in this regard. As the company scaled up revenues - profitability followed suit, proving how profitable the company is at scale. Looking at purely net income alone, Etsy managed to deliver a colossal 430% net income growth from the same quarter in 2019.

This profitability was achieved from the strong profit margins that the company managed to maintain and improve over the quarter. Gross margins were up 640 basis points from 2019 (67%) to 74% in 2020. Highlighting Etsy's ability to have shrewd management of costs of revenues. The company detailed in the press release how they achieved this improvement in margin:

The expansion in gross margin was primarily driven by our shift to Offsite Ads, which drives revenue growth without an equal offset in the cost of revenue.

For Etsy to not only maintain the gross margin but improve on them is extremely impressive. The cost of revenue came in at $111 million up 48% from the $58 million the prior year. Revenue improved over 60% on the year to $428 million. These figures highlight the shrewd management of costs during the scale-up in revenues allowing the company to deliver that strong profitability that was seen.

Looking forward

Looking ahead now for Etsy, I see strong demand performance continuing into the coming quarters, whilst demand may not be as strong as the current quarter - continued strong cash generation will be important. This strong continued control on costs will also be paramount to maintaining high profitability. The company has benefited largely from the use of offsite ads and so I expect them to increase the marketing spend in that department to bring a strong influx of buyers into the site.

This quarter proved that Q1 was not a 'flash in the pan' result and that Etsy has now seen the end of Q1 demand carry through and increase into Q2. The 11 million+ new buyers seen this quarter should continue to benefit Etsy over the coming quarters as they look to become consumers' go-to choice for handmade items over the quarter. As previously highlighted in Q1, the addressable market for Etsy is huge standing at potentially 40% of consumers who Etsy say fit their profile.

Source: Etsy Q1 presentation

This quarter proved that Etsy was able to build its total market share in terms of GMS. In 2019, they achieved a GMS of $5 billion which was just 5% of the total market share of 'special' - further gaining traction and market share in the 'special' market will also be important. I believe this will largely be achieved through increasing the Etsy brand awareness globally in many different geographies including the UK and Germany.

Valuation

What puts many investors off from entering eCommerce and tech plays, in general, is the large P/E ratios that are attached to them. Although Etsy remains pricey, this quarter's results make Etsy's valuation far more reasonable and still extremely attractive at current levels. So far, Etsy has delivered $1.12 in EPS over the first two quarters. Analysts have forecasted an EPS of $0.64 for both Q3 and Q4, which means Etsy is forecasted to deliver an EPS of $2.40 in 2020 - putting Etsy on a forward P/E ratio of around 50.

Whilst this may still seem pricey on the face of it, it's important to put this into the context of the consistent growth that Etsy has been able to deliver over this year and previous years since the company reported a slight profit in 2015. In 2019, the company delivered an EPS of 80 cents across the whole year, and this is now forecasted to triple over this year. Whilst there is no definitively saying that Etsy will see the same demand sustained over the near term, the execution plan is there to build and exceed the current valuation over the coming years as Etsy builds brand awareness.

Etsy also has a history of consistently beating analyst expectations for EPS and I wouldn't be surprised if they did so again in Q3 and Q4 - making their valuation even more attractive for a company that has delivered triple-digit growth on the year. Etsy has beaten EPS expectations every quarter since Q2 2017. If Etsy can sustain its strong long-term growth, the market will not hesitate to continue to adjust prices so that future growth becomes continually priced in with shares.

Conclusion

Etsy has proved that in its biggest ever quarter in terms of demand, it can manage and achieve strong profitability on a large scale. While some may doubt the sustainability of this recent quarter over the long run, I still believe Etsy can deliver a relatively strong growth across this year. The management continues to act swiftly to make the user interface as friendly as possible and continually adds new features to make it their consumers' go-to place for handcrafted goods. The strong execution of Etsy's plan in making the site 'eCommerce with a human touch' must also be noted. Etsy has shown they can find the balance of supporting seller needs while also delivering exceptional returns to shareholders. Etsy remains a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.