(Daily chart for JKS with 50- and 200-day moving averages shown in green and red, respectively. Chart source: Yahoo Finance)

For most of the past two years, Jinko Solar (JKS) shares have traded around $20 with occasional spikes and dips in both directions. The same could be said for the past five years such that extreme moves above and below $20 have been selling and buying opportunities, respectively. With Jinko Solar's stock currently near $20, fundamentals become even more important in making a successful trade. Although near-term earnings will likely be negatively impacted by COVID-19, a number of events could positively impact Jinko's earnings in the intermediate term and potentially drive its shares to the upper end of its multi-year trading range.

First-Quarter Earnings Review

Operationally, Jinko performed extremely well in the first quarter of 2020 considering China was severely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 during the period. Two solar project sales totaling $170 million boosted revenues by the same amount above Wall Street expectations. However GAAP earnings fell short of analysts' estimates due to non-operational items.

As I warned in my previous Jinko Solar article, non-operational items linked to the drop in interest rates negatively affected GAAP results. The quarterly decline in interest rates not only affected Jinko directly due to the change in fair value of its financial instruments, but also indirectly through its affiliate holding. In total, the collapse in interest rates during the first quarter negatively impacted earnings by as much as $23 million after adjusting for tax at the same quarterly rate. This potentially accounted for $0.47 of the $0.54 GAAP EPS miss.

Excluding the two solar project sales, all non-operational items and the corresponding tax impact, adjusted non-GAAP EPS would have been $0.92. While this adjusted operational EPS missed my $1.00 estimate, Jinko actually beat my net income estimate on an absolute basis by $2.7 million. The difference in EPS was due to a much higher-than-anticipated diluted share count of 49.5 million versus my 43 million share estimate. The basic share count remained fairly flat sequentially.

Although operational earnings topped expectations due to unexpected project sales, core module shipments were slightly below my expectations. Jinko's first-quarter module shipments of 3.41 GW was slightly below my 3.65 GW estimate and was at the low end of the company's previous 3.4-3.7 GW guidance range. This was especially disappointing considering Jinko almost always tops even its high-end guidance, but understandable, since the COVID-19 spread accelerated after the company's earnings release last March.

Despite the slight shipment disappointment, core revenues excluding solar project sales were $1.03 billion and were only slightly below my $1.035 billion estimate. Since the module shipment miss was at a higher degree than the revenue miss, this implied average selling prices (ASPs) for Jinko's core product came in higher than I had expected. At the same product mix relative to the previous quarter, its core module ASPs remained flat sequentially during a seasonally weak quarter and amid a global pandemic that shut down most major economies. In contrast, spot market pricing for the company's main mono-PERC products declined by over 8% during the same period.

(Chart data compiled from PVinsights. Dollar figures in USD)

The strategic shift from mainstream to high-end solar products Jinko initiated five years ago appears to be paying dividends. Not only has offering a premium product kept ASPs high, but it has also insulated the company's shipment volumes during industry downturns. Whether Jinko beats or misses expectations should not be the primary focus for investors. The fact the company can maintain a pricing premium in a highly competitive market while lesser peers are liquidating should be the main takeaway for its earnings results this year.

Second-Quarter and Second-Half Expectations

As the chart above shows, spot market module pricing for Jinko's main product continued to decline during the second quarter. In addition, I noted in my 2020 solar preview the disconnect between the recent strength in upstream component pricing relative to downstream module pricing. Mono-PERC cell pricing has consistently shown relative strength compared to its module-end product pricing. In fact, for several weeks during the past year, upstream cell pricing rose, while downstream module pricing continued to decline.

Since Jinko concentrated on market share over full vertical integration, margins should compress during this pricing environment. I had expected margin pressure to appear in the first quarter, but the company has surprisingly been able to keep ASPs stable, which helped expand module gross margin slightly. Based on Jinko's 16-18% gross margin guidance for the second quarter, it should finally feel the margin squeeze. According to the company's first-quarter earnings conference call, management expects ASPs to fall in the high single digits on a sequential basis. This is roughly in line with the gross margin contraction guidance and suggests future metrics may fall more in line with the spot market.

Second-Quarter Lows

The good news is Jinko was able to hold back the potential margin contraction suggested by the spot market spreads by almost two full quarters. The bad news is gross margin could contract to the lowest levels in over a year. Despite a sequential increase in unit shipments in the second quarter, the potential margin contraction up to 350 basis points will likely yield the lowest quarterly gross profit of the year.

As bad as this may sound, Jinko should still be able to generate adjusted non-GAAP operational EPS around $0.50, even using the lowest ranges from its guidance. At the top end of the company's guidance, adjusted non-GAAP operational EPS could top $1.00. With such a wide earnings range, it is not surprising analysts' average estimates fall almost exactly in the middle at $0.75 for Jinko's second-quarter EPS.

On a GAAP basis, Jinko will likely surprise to the upside, since all the negative events that contributed to the company's mark-to-market losses in the previous quarter reversed in the second quarter. After bottoming in late March, interest rates on average rallied slightly during the second quarter. Additionally, the RMB was slightly weaker than the USD and euro. While investors should ignore these non-operational earnings adjustments, its short-term impact should be taken into consideration for traders holding the stock through its earnings report.

Second-Half Rebound

The second half of the calendar year has always been the strongest for the solar industry. Second-half revenues can account for as much as two-thirds of total annual revenues. Based on Jinko's annual shipment guidance and the midpoint of its second-quarter guidance, roughly 60% of the company's annual shipments are expected to be recognized in the second half. As long as module ASPs do not continue to decline and component pricing between manufacturing verticals remain stable, Jinko should post higher revenues and gross profit in the second half of 2020 than in the first half.

It is too early to draw conclusions, but so far in the third quarter, the solar market has experienced a very rare event - upward pricing. During the past decade, pricing has either remained stable or trended lower nearly all of the time. So far in the first five weeks of the third quarter, mono-grade polysilicon pricing has spiked considerably. Polysilicon is the most basic raw material used in silicon-based solar modules, and its pricing trend has often been a leading indicator for downstream component pricing. As the table below shows, mono-PERC cells and modules have also started to trend higher, albeit at a delayed rate.

Mono-grade Polysilicon Mono-PERC Cell Mono-PERC Module 07/01/20 $7.260 $0.098 $0.177 07/08/20 $7.450 $0.099 $0.176 07/15/20 $7.680 $0.101 $0.176 07/22/20 $8.780 $0.101 $0.176 07/29/20 $9.710 $0.106 $0.178 08/05/20 $10.350 $0.110 $0.181

(Table data compiled from PVinsights. Dollar figures in USD)

During past down cycles, lower-tier and less-competitive producers got squeezed out and were often forced to liquidate. Forced liquidation, especially during periods of declining demand, caused extreme price erosion, which fed on itself. Only after enough capacity was removed from the industry could pricing rebound. In short, consolidation has been no different in the solar industry, and each time its leaders came out stronger with higher market share. Jinko Solar shipped less than 500 MW a decade ago in 2010 and accounted for less than 3% of total global solar installations. At the midpoint of its annual shipment guidance at 19 GW, the company could grab over 18% market share based on the 105 GW global installation estimate for 2020.

If recent pricing trends continue, Jinko's second-half revenues will be considerably higher due to both higher shipment volume and module ASPs. Although upstream component pricing has spiked disproportionately more during the past five weeks, history tells us pricing between all verticals will eventually normalize and the most integrated manufacturers will be least affected by periodic pricing abnormalities.

The good news is Jinko is approximately 60% fully integrated. The bad news is about 40% of its targeted shipment volume requires outsourced solar cells. This dependence does potentially leave the company vulnerable to short-term cost pressure. In Jinko's defense, as I noted above, the company appears to have a favorable supply chain that has allowed it to dodge margin compression during the past two quarters. If Jinko signals second-quarter gross margin will be the low point of 2020, this should indicate its supply chain is still favorably structured. Until this is confirmed, the recent uptick in component pricing could put near-term pressure on the company's gross margin.

Lastly, Jinko has a new premium N-type solar cell product line that is currently in the process of ramping to full manufacturing capacity. Based on N-type products currently available, the company could see an incremental gross profit benefit potentially exceeding $0.10/watt on its 800 MW N-type cell capacity. If successful, this new product line could add an additional $1.00 in after-tax EPS over its current earnings power. As one of the most bankable global brands, Jinko could exploit this leverage and offer a truly top-tier performance solar module at high internal gross margin.

Final Thoughts

With Jinko Solar shares trading right in the middle of a multi-year trading range, a position either way may not seem favorable at first glance. Despite COVID-19 still spreading almost uncontrollably in many parts of the world and raising business uncertainty, the company still has many positives that could still boost its shares in the intermediate term.

As a leading solar manufacturer, its bankable brand ensures most of its capacity will get sold. This aspect has often made leading names in the solar industry almost immune to macroeconomic cycles. As long as operating and pricing dynamics remain favorable, Jinko should still be able to produce a high level of earnings. With the second quarter potentially being its earnings trough for 2020, positive momentum could follow after its upcoming second-quarter earnings report. Current Wall Street expectations call for the company to earn $3.72 in annual EPS this year. At slightly above $20 per share, Jinko Solar is trading at less than 6x current year earnings.

Although single-digit multiples have been commonplace for Jinko Solar in past years, the influx of liquidity provided by the Federal Reserve could help lift valuations to the higher-end range. Even if multiple expansion only marginally lifts the company's multiple to 8x 2020 earnings, the stock could still rally over 40% from current levels. Should momentum chase JKS like it has with its US solar peers that currently trade at 40x-50x annual earnings, potential gains would vastly outweigh the worst-case scenario of its shares falling 25% back to the lower end of its current multi-year trading range.

Other positive industry scenarios could also add to a very bullish news cycle. The global economic downturn has caused many governments around the world to turn to solar as an infrastructure boost. US Presidential nominee Joe Biden's $2 trillion climate plan is one such example, and with Biden currently leading President Trump in national polls, the solar industry could experience a significant uptick in demand next year under a Biden presidency.

With current valuation still low and intermediate news flow potentially very bullish, a long position in Jinko Solar should outweigh the risks in the current market environment. As noted above, there is potential for Jinko to release short-term earnings disappointment, but this would only give new investors an even more attractive entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.