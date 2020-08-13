Seagate is counting on mass capacity to transform the company, but that bet may not necessarily pay off.

Seagate's forecast calls for revenue and net income to decline in Q1 after both increased the quarter before.

Seagate (STX) completed another fiscal year when it released its Q4 quarterly report. The report was essentially a mixed bag. Revenue grew, but missed estimates. However, Seagate remains upbeat about the road ahead and points to mass capacity for what it can bring to the table. But there are signs that mass capacity may not be the savior it's touted to be. Why will be covered next.

Q4 FY2020 quarterly earnings

Q4 revenue increased by 6% YoY to $2.5B. Non-GAAP net income and EPS jumped by 17% and 26% to $311M and $1.20 respectively. In addition, EPS would have been higher by $0.25-0.30 if not for the impact of COVID-19, which resulted in lower revenue and higher costs. Likewise, gross margin of 27.3% would have been higher by 130 basis points if not for COVID-19.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2020 Q3 FY2020 Q4 FY2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $2,517M $2,718M $2,371M (7.4%) 6.16% Net income $166M $320M $983M (38.23%) (83.12%) EPS $0.64 $1.22 $3.54 (37.55%) (81.0%) Gross margin 26.5% 27.4% 26.3% - - (Non-GAAP) Revenue $2,517M $2,718M $2,371M (7.4%) 6.16% Net income $311M $363M $265M (14.3%) 17.36% EPS $1.20 $1.38 $0.95 (13.1%) 26.32% Gross margin 27.3% 28.0% 27.1% - -

Source: Seagate Form 8-K

EPS did get a boost from share buybacks, which amounted to $55M in Q4. About 1.1M shares were bought back to end the quarter with 168M shares outstanding. Note that in Q4 FY2019, Seagate recorded an income tax benefit of $692M, which throws off the YoY comparisons when it comes to GAAP.

(GAAP) FY2020 FY2019 YoY Revenue $10,509M $10,390M 1.14% Net income $1,004M $2,012M (50.1%) EPS $3.79 $7.06 (46.32%) Gross margin 27.0% 28.2% - (Non-GAAP) Revenue $10,509M $10,391M 1.14% Net income $1,311M $1,474M (11.16%) EPS $4.95 $5.17 (4.26%) Gross margin 27.7% 28.9% -

With Q4 done, so too has FY2020. FY2020 revenue increased by 1.1% to $10.5B. Non-GAAP net income and EPS declined by 11% and 4% to $1.3B and $4.95 respectively. The forecast sees Q1 FY2021 revenue at $2.1-2.5B, a decrease of 10.8% at the midpoint. EPS is seen at $0.70-1.00, a decrease of 17.5% at the midpoint.

(Non-GAAP) Q1 FY2020 Q1 FY2021 (guidance) YoY (midpoint) Revenue $2,578M $2.1-2.5B (10.8%) EPS $1.03 $0.70-1.00 (17.5%)

In many ways, the latest report is similar to earlier ones. They are a mixed bag with progress in some areas combined with regress in other areas. A previous article goes into further detail on this issue.

Q4 FY2020 earnings call

Seagate provided further details in the earnings call as to the outlook for FY2021 and beyond. While demand is expected to improve in the next six months, FY2021 revenue is forecast to remain flat compared to FY2020. Mass capacity is expected to provide a lift by doubling in size over the next five years. From the Q4 earnings call:

"We anticipate demand across our end markets to improve within the next six months and currently model revenue to be fairly flat in fiscal year 2021, supported by the strength of our mass capacity product portfolio. Reiterating the outlook we provided at our Analyst event last year, we believe the mass capacity storage stand will nearly double over the next five years, growing from approximately $12.5 billion in the last 12 month period to around $24 billion by calendar year 2025."

A transcript of the Q4 FY2020 earnings call can be found here.

Seagate has high hopes when it comes to mass capacity and not without reason. Of the 117 exabytes of capacity shipped in the most recent quarter, mass capacity accounted for 91 exabytes with nearline shipments contributing 80 exabytes. It was just 52 exabytes a year ago.

"In the June quarter we shipped a total of 117 exabytes of hard disc drive capacity, 91 exabyte or the total was shipped into the mass capacity storage market increased sequentially and up from 52 exabyte in the year ago period representing very strong annual growth."

Demand for mass capacity is in turn enabled by data centers in an otherwise challenging business environment.

"We continue to see strength and demand from cloud data center customers as they address the transition to a remote economy, and a migration to cloud services. But we saw weaker than expected demand in our other key end market, driven by economic uncertainties and business disruptions brought on by COVID-19."

Seagate also reiterated that its next-generation HAMR hard drives remain on track as scheduled. HAMR technology is needed to increase areal density so mass capacity can continue to grow.

"We remain on track to begin shipping our first commercially available HAMR drives in late 2020 on 20-terabyte capacities. HAMR technology will be the industry's path to achieving drive capacities of 30, 40, 50 terabytes and even higher."

Lastly, although COVID-19 is expected to linger for a while, Seagate expects it to start to wane in the coming months.

"so our assumption is based on an impact from COVID that will start to decline in the next few months, but now we are still very, very confident in Seagate's outlook over fiscal year '21 and impact on the long term."

In a nutshell, mass capacity is what Seagate is focusing and betting on.

Mass capacity growth is offset by price erosion

There's no doubt that mass capacity growth has taken off, especially in FY2020. Mass capacity and the legacy part at Seagate have essentially traded places in recent years, which reflects the transformation Seagate is going through as can be seen in the table below.

FY2020 FY2019 FY2018 Revenues by market Mass capacity 53% 43% 42% Legacy 39% 50% 51% Other 8% 7% 7% HDD exabytes shipped Mass capacity 317 202 193 Legacy 125 145 145 Total 442 347 338 HDD price per TB $22 $28 $31 Revenue $10,509M $10,390M $11,184M Gross profit $2,842M $2,932M $3,364M EPS $3.79 $7.06 $4.05

Source: Seagate 2020 Form 10-K

Mass capacity accounted for 53% of revenue in FY2020, an increase of 11 percentage points in two years' time. It used to be in the mid-twenties five years ago. In contrast, legacy has fallen by 12 percentage points to 39% during the same time frame. The amount of exabytes shipped rose from 202EB in FY2019 to 317EB in FY2020. A growth rate of over 50%, which is ahead of Seagate's goal of 35% CAGR.

However, despite all the growth in mass capacity, top and bottom-line growth have yet to track along. Gross profit and EPS are all lower now than where they were two years ago, mass capacity growth notwithstanding. The primary reason for this seems to be persistent price erosion. The HDD price per terabyte or TB has fallen from $31 to $22 in two years' time.

The HDD industry has historically dealt with price erosion, or price declines for data storage products with comparable capacity, performance and features. Price erosion usually get worse when supply exceeds demand, during recessions when competitors tend to lower prices to gain or keep market share and when there are few new products to offset competing products. Price erosion can be mitigated by introducing new products with higher capacity, better performance, enhanced feature sets and lower cost.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Seagate is a company going through a transition. The legacy part is under siege from competing products, usually featuring NAND flash memory chips. For instance, laptops that used to come with HDDs are now usually equipped with solid-state drives or SSDs. Many industry applications have turned away from HDDs, something that will obviously have an effect on suppliers like Seagate.

Mass capacity is instead seen as the future of the company as there's still great demand for low-cost storage. Seagate has ramped up its shipments of mass capacity drives as indicated by the latest numbers for FY2020. But the massive increase has yet to benefit the bottom line in a meaningful way. Price erosion due to stiff competition from NAND seems to be the root cause.

While HDDs continue to evolve, so too does NAND. The cost of NAND is decreasing, while maintaining its traditional advantages over HDDs such as speed, power consumption and so on. An argument can be made that NAND is evolving at a faster pace than HDDs. For instance, 64-96L 3D-NAND has been now succeeded by 128-144L 3D-NAND and mass production of 192L is expected in 2021. HDDs do not show similar progress.

Competition from NAND could become even fiercer in the coming quarters if the price action for NAND chips is any indication. According to Trendforce, the price declines for NAND chips will accelerate into year end due to oversupply. This does not bode well for HDDs and their suppliers. Cheaper NAND will further intensify the move away from HDDs. Suppliers can lower their HDD prices to compete, but that leads to more price erosion.

While HDDs retain the advantage in terms of cost, there may come a time when that's no longer the case assuming NAND continue on their current path. It's by no means certain that there will always be a market for mass capacity HDDs. Mass capacity at Seagate could start to resemble the legacy part of the company. Seagate has a lot riding on HAMR to fend off NAND. A previous article goes into further detail on this and other issues.

I am neutral on Seagate. While the growth in mass capacity is encouraging, the price erosion is not. The mass capacity growth has served more to keep the competition at bay than to actually grow the bottom line. That could change down the road, but all signs indicate that will be difficult in the face of tough competition that looks set to become increasingly so over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.