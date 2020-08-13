At current valuations, U.K. convenience store chain McColl’s looks like good value from some perspectives. I think there may be value there, but not for small shareholders. The shares are likely a value trap, best avoided.

McColl’s

I think of McColl’s as a chain of cheerless, overpriced newsagents, but that isn’t a fair representation of what the company actually is these days. It has transformed in recent years to become a large operator of convenience shops across Britain. In fact, in 2011, convenience stores were 47% of the company’s estate, while by 2019 they accounted for 83%.

The company now has almost one and half thousands shops across Britain.

Source: company annual report

It’s helpful to understand that many shops offer services such as post office services, some banking services, and so on. So with the reduction in footprint of such services, shops like McColl’s have become increasingly relevant within their communities even aside from any increase in convenience shopping.

McColl’s has a large estate, some well-known brands and a relatively stable turnover, which could all be great assets for some, for example a company which wanted a ready made U.K. retail footprint or distribution outlet. Indeed, Morrison’s has agreed a deal to supply up to 1,300 lines through McColl’s. That’s potentially a great deal for Morrison’s, as it gets revenue and the ability to spread its production costs, without the expense and liability involved in running its own estate. For McColl’s, the Morrison’s branding will help to some extent, but the deal speaks to the weakness of its own brand as much as the relative strength of Morrison’s. In a few stores there was a trial to rebrand as Morrison’s Daily, underlining the point.

So it goes, I fear, with McColl’s: while the business offers value, there is no reason to expect that value to flow to shareholders.

The Challenge With Convenience Store Chains in the U.K.

A couple of decades ago, I invested in a chain with similar characteristics to McColl’s now, called Alldays, and watched it inexorably go to zero. My local Alldays seemed busy, it was brightly lit and well-stocked, but the company as an investment was rubbish.

That’s because of a structural challenge in the business space, I think. Supermarkets are the most logical operators of convenience stores because they have the buying power and distribution networks, the brand recognition (arguably less important) and also an incentive to run convenience stores themselves to stop cannibalisation of their sales by other convenience store operators. Yet the supermarkets haven’t really cracked it. Tesco (TSCDY, TSCDF) has done quite a good job, Sainsbury’s (JSNSF, JSAIY) also not bad, Morrison’s (MRWSF, MRWFY) sold its M Local chain which management called a distraction, and Asda’s small convenience store experiment never seemed to go anywhere.

The reason these seasoned retailers often struggle to make a go of the format reflects the differing characteristics of convenience stores as compared to larger shops. With smaller spaces, often in more prized locations, rent is higher. However, productivity isn’t necessarily higher, as shoppers tend to look only for certain items in convenience stores, rather than doing a full basket shop. One way to square this circle is to charge a hefty pricing premium for the convenience element. It’s easier for a local independent shopkeeper to do this: if Tesco charged twice the price for milk in its convenience estate it did in its supermarkets, it would damage the overall brand’s value proposition and invite disgruntlement from customers who often expect pricing consistency without regard to individual store economics. McColl’s average basket size, for example, is £6.28: the economics of such shops are very different to the economics of a supermarket operation.

An alternative structure for convenience stores has been a sort of buying co-operative which offer branding and promotional benefits. By teaming up, independent retailers can achieve buying economies, and benefit from advertising under a common brand which they wouldn’t be able to do on their own. Sometimes, common private label products can also provide some of the quality assurance more typically associated with a large-scale retailer. This model isn’t necessarily a franchise model, but it has some common characteristics – it can offer an independent retailer a professional image and big company know how, but can also feel a bit constraining. A typical example in the U.K. is NISA, which is a confederation of independently owned convenience shops (they still supply several hundred shops McColl’s acquired in 2016, incidentally). The branding helps make them seem more consistent, but it still feels less sophisticated than, say, Tesco or Sainsbury’s.

Against that, running a chain of owned stores looks like a hard task to pull off. If the supermarket multiples struggle to do it well, why would a smaller company succeed?

I Don’t See the Value Creation for Shareholders by McColl’s

With a market cap of under forty million pounds, McColl’s has net debt of £82m. That is a reduction from £89.7m the year before, so is going in a positive direction, but it is still a lot. That’s using the pre-IFRS basis for debt calculation: including lease obligations under the new standards, the debt number is a lot higher at £284.3m. But even using the lower number, how will it be repaid? In the half year just ended, the company reported an adjusted loss before tax of £0.5m. The prior year, it had been a profit of £0.5m. These numbers are nowhere near what one would need to see debt paydown as viable.

Consistent with that, dividends have declined sharply. 2017’s 10.3p fell to 4p in 2018, and last year only an interim dividend was paid, at 1.3p. This year there is no interim dividend and I don’t expect there to be a final dividend, either. At current earnings levels, the company won’t be paying dividends, and it will only dent its debt pile, while structurally the pressures of the business seem to get only harder. Net cash flows from operations of just under £20m look more promising when it comes to debt payment, but leave little for investors. Where would the value creation come from to be passed onto shareholders?

The shares have been on quite a ride, reaching around 290p at their 2017 highs. But this is classic convenience store stuff. The business looks attractive and is able to scale fast. However, the business faces headwind after headwind – McColl’s issued a profit warning at the end of last year, before anyone had heard of COVID-19 in the U.K.

McColls: Avoid

I see McColls as more likely to go down to single digits in pence than to retrace its 2017 highs. The company’s ropy economics and never ending series of challenges aren’t coincidental: they are symptomatic of the company occupying an unenviable, unprofitable middle space in the U.K.’s competitive retailing scene. Sell to avoid further losses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.