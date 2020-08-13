Crashophobia Is Hurting Your Returns

Keep your hedges small, think about opportunity costs, and do not let crashophobia make you miss the next bull market.

You may be experiencing symptoms of crashophobia. It's ok though, do not let it ruin your portfolio returns.

With all the negative economic news looming above your head, you may have chosen to exit the stock market or to hedge your portfolio aggressively.

Introduction

Many economies around the world have entered recession territory, thousands of businesses have gone bankrupt and over millions are now unemployed only in America. The U.S. economy shrank at a record 32.9% rate in Q2, as the coronavirus pandemic triggered one of the sharpest economic contraction in history. With all these bad news looming above your head, you may have chosen to exit equities investments for safe heaven like gold and silver, to hedge your portfolio aggressively or even to move the majority of your capital to cash. However, these symptoms of crashophobia usually cost investors dearly, and will likely end up costing the fearful even more in the near future.

Crashophobia Can Cost Dearly

Crashophobia was first introduced in the markets after the October 1987 stock market crash. From that moment on, risk managers and investors realized that the constant volatility assumption of lognormal price distribution did not give sufficient weight to tail events.

Figure 1 - Source

Crashophobia indicates that out-of-money (OTM) puts become more expensive for one of two reasons: the probability of a sharp drop in equities is greater than expected, and/or Out of The Money (OTM) puts are in more demand due to their function as an insurance instrument.

This behavior is what creates the famous volatility smile of options, a graph that can be obtained plotting the strike price and implied volatility of options on the same underlying asset and for the same expiration date (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Volatility Smile - Source

A smile, as the implied volatility assumes the shape of a smiling mouth. A smile, however, is certainly not what is currently flashing on the face of many investors, especially those who fled the stock market in the middle of the pandemic, and are now still waiting for the heavily anticipated bear market to start (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Source: Bank of America Fund Manager Survey, Bloomberg

The fear of a pullback is also tempting investors to accumulate crash-protecting tools such as OTM puts, and S&P (SPY) hedging costs are still very high compared to pre-pandemic levels (Figure 4). Similar behavior is witnessed on the Nasdaq (QQQ).

Figure 4 - SPY Puts Implied Volatility - Source

Crashophobia will make you want to hedge big, but the sizing of a hedge is important. Allocating even a small (~5%) quarterly hedge budget can potentially erase a year of gains. Especially at current costs, hedging is expensive and shouldn't be treated as an easy way to capture stock market upside with little downside. A large 5.0% hedge budget may result in smaller losses should another crash happen, but your portfolio full-cycle performance can be severely impacted.

The alternatives to buying these expensive protections also do not come without risk. Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) has just crossed the $2000 landmark to achieve all-time-highs (Figure 5), silver (XAGUSD:CUR) is experiencing a similar parabolic trajectory (Figure 6), and cash guarantees you a 2% yearly inflation loss which is only set to increase due to the recent extreme government spending.

Figure 5 - Gold Spot Price - Source

Figure 6 - Silver Spot Price - Source

Trying to time to bottom is a strategy that never works, and the fact that the March crash has been bought up so much so quickly may be an indication that the next crash you are waiting for may not happen for a long, long time. The S&P 500 seems to have re-entered a bull market in one of the quickest times on record, even as negative gloomy news continues to pile up. Staying out of the equity market does not eliminate risk, but only converts into some other type of risk. Do not let crashophobia make you miss the next bull market, think about opportunity costs if you opted out from the stock market, and resist the temptation to put on bigger, more expensive hedges as they will likely erase any of your hard-earned yearly returns.

