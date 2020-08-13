Circling Back

I have lived through a number of them and you have to circle back to your underlying assumptions about markets and triple check these assumptions are still accurate.

This ain't my first rodeo, and it probably isn't yours either. However, I have an overabundance of experience, marked by my 46 years on Wall Street. I haven't seen everything, but I have seen a lot of it. I thought I would take some time today, therefore, to share with you what I have learned from my experiences, travelling the storied roads of Wall Street. You can agree or disagree with what I am going to present, but the one thing I can assure you of today is that I am honestly trying to share with you what I have learned.

There is no question that we are in a crisis. We have a medical crisis and a financial crisis driven by it. When in a crisis mode, and I have lived through a number of them, you have to circle back to your underlying assumptions about the markets and double and triple check that these assumptions are still accurate. You must also remember that when it comes to these moments that many things take far longer to play out than you may expect.

One of the biggest mistakes many investors make, both money managers and individuals, is that the historical norms will continue, in a crisis. This is just not the case. It is still true that it is easier to keep what you have then to make new money, but the whole process must be examined, and re-examined, when you are caught dead to rights in an upheaval. Many things that worked before the pandemic will no longer work and the key word is "pivot," which must be done to keep your assets and income. You have to pay close attention to what is going on around you.

"Holmes and Watson are on a camping trip. In the middle of the night Holmes wakes up and gives Dr. Watson a nudge. "Watson" he says, "look up in the sky and tell me what you see." "I see millions of stars, Holmes," says Watson. "And what do you conclude from that, Watson?" Watson thinks for a moment. "Well," he says, "astronomically, it tells me that there are millions of galaxies and potentially billions of planets. Astrologically, I observe that Saturn is in Leo. Horologically, I deduce that the time is approximately a quarter past three. Meteorologically, I suspect that we will have a beautiful day tomorrow. Theologically, I see that God is all-powerful, and we are small and insignificant. Uh, what does it tell you, Holmes?" "Watson, you idiot! Someone has stolen our tent!" - Arthur Conan Doyle

The first and foremost thing to keep your eye on now is the Fed. Yes, Congress is tossing money about like a drunken sailor at some bar, but it is the Fed who is driving our markets. Their pattern for decades has changed and the makers of the money, by a few keystrokes, are dominating and controlling the markets in ways never seen before in our lifetimes.

Sure, the markets bounce one way and another with each day's focus. It could be the virus or China or politics or the price of gold or the demand for oil, but they are all set in a band now and that band is controlled by the Fed. They can enter the ETF market or corporate bonds or high yield bonds or pass money along to municipalities and they have a whole host of other options that can be included, if they decide to use them. I state, and I repeat, that there is nothing and nothing and nothing more important than the Fed, and what they are doing, now.

Next, in my view, you have to watch the bond markets. Even if you own nothing but equities, the bond markets, as driven by the Fed, are controlling "all" of the markets as yields have fallen to just this side of Zero and as risk assets compress and compress against Treasuries. With the exception of some closed-end funds and some ETFs, there is no meaningful yield in sight which is playing havoc for many people and institutions. The long arm of the law, as demonstrated by the Fed, has put the kibosh on yields now as they do what they can to keep the cost of America's debt at historically low levels when the country is building up its stockpile of it.

Consequently, money is flowing out of bonds and into equities in the hope and prayer that appreciation plays will off-set income loses. Just bear in mind that this means that both people and money managers are taking on more and more risk and that any downturn will be exacerbated, as a result. Consequently, I advise you to lock up some profits, from time to time, because there are going to be moments when they may be fleeting.

Also, we are in the middle of a political quagmire. Let me be clear, I make NO political comments for their own sake but only address the issue as how it affects the markets. I would state that the troubled municipalities such as New York, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, and the like are going to have a very difficult time raising money in the markets for a good period of time. The uncertainty of what may happen to some of the municipalities will cause "investment distancing" which is just like social distancing with everyone's money.

Take care, beware, here.

Finally, today, I make one comment about human nature. When one political party is proposing to raise taxes and the other political party is proposing to cut taxes then, when the voting actually occurs, the teeter totter is strongly favoring the cutting taxes group, no matter the polls that lead up to the decision. Someone's pocketbook is a very strong motivator of their actions. That is my observation and my honest opinion.

