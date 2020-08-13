While it's hard to bang the table for any O&G producer these days, investors could do worse than owning one of the best in the business.

As a result, COP sheltered some of its production from the very low realized prices that existed during the worst of the downturn.

This was predominantly short-cycle shale production that was relatively easy to shut-in, and would be cost efficient to restart.

Like all O&G producers, ConocoPhillips (COP) was hard-hit by the demand destruction due to the onset of the global pandemic. But, as most of you know, for years, management had been preparing for increased volatility in the energy markets. That said, the very sudden and deep drop in oil demand - led by jet-fuel demand dropping like a rock practically overnight - likely surprised even the most out-of-the-box thinking management teams. Yet, COP was prepared with tons of cash on hand and a flexible business strategy that included shutting in around 225,000 boe/d of production, significantly reducing capex, and even taking advantage of the market environment by purchasing 140,000 liquids-rich acres in Canada's Montney that adds 1 billion boe of high-value resource with an all-in cost-of-supply in the mid-$30s on a WTI basis.

Q2 Earnings

But, of course, Q2 earnings were a disaster as compared to the prior year quarter when the company posted $1.6 billion of net income. As a result, while it seems like the rest of the market (other than the energy sector) has roared back, the stock is still down 46% YTD.

That said, and unlike many O&G companies, COP's Q2 earnings were still positive ($0.24 per share), and the dividend has not been cut. Due to the shut-ins, production was down a whopping 309,000 boe/d from the same period a year ago. In a one-two punch, realized prices in Q2 were down a whopping 70% yoy to $23.09/boe. Adjusted earnings, which among other things backed-out the $0.8 billion in proceeds from the Australia-West divestiture, were -$0.92/share.

Note the company ended the quarter in excellent financial shape. The balance sheet remains investment grade, and the company cash and short-term investments totaled ~$7 billion.

The Curtailments

COP's voluntary curtailment strategy made a lot of sense. As EVP and CFO Don Wallette (who announced his retirement) said on the Q2 conference call:

Recall the rationale for our curtailments decisions was that we could create value by foregoing short-term CFO to realize better cash flows in the future. We were not willing to sell our product for the prices on offer at the time.

In addition, the strategy made even more sense due to COP's extensive and flexible short-cycle shale operations. Of the ~225,000 boe/d of curtailments during the quarter, roughly 145,000 boe/d came from across its "Big 3" lower-48 shale plays, with the Eagle Ford leading the way:

Source: Q2 Presentation (available here)

Meantime, concern that shutting in shale wells would somehow harm production appears to have been overblown. According to Matt Fox, EVP and COO:

Now when we announced the curtailment plans, we got a lot of questions about operational risks or negative impacts from curtailments. Our answer was that we didn't expect any negative impacts due to shut-ins and that's been the case. And as anticipated we've observed flush production in Alaska and the Lower 48 as we brought wells back online.

It was strictly a matter of short-term pain for long-term gain. And it was brilliant. One look at the chart for WTI shows management's curtailment strategy worked to perfection:

Source: Bloomberg (annotations in red by the author)

As can be seen from the chart above, COP's production curtailments mean it was able to effectively avoid some of worst of the WTI price crash. At the bottom of the crisis, the company saved more than $20/boe. For example, just a month of $20/boe savings at 100,000 boe/day equates to $60 million bucks. That may not seem like a lot to a company the size of ConocoPhillips, but it's essentially free money. Now that WTI has come back to the $40/bbl range, COP can - in a fairly low-cost and economical way - bring shut-in production back online and will achieve a higher realized price for it.

And this is true not only of oil, but also natural gas. As a result of the slowdown in domestic oil drilling, associated gas production is down at the same time that summer cooling demand has increased natural gas draws for electric power generation. As a result, NYMEX gas has also taken a leg-up recently:

Source: Bloomberg

Just in time for COP to sell its Eagle Ford gas production.

The bottom line here is that COP was flush with cash going into the global pandemic crisis, and operationally, management had their hands on the controls and was ready to take bold action and dial them back.

Going Forward

Now that the worst is (hopefully...) in the rear view mirror, COP is bringing back production. By the end of Q3, most, if not all, of the shut-in capacity should be back online:

Source: Q2 Presentation (available here)

That said, I don't want investors to think I am a bull on the stock. The United States economy is still suffering from the pandemic and still has significant community transmission. As my recent article on Phillips 66 (PSX) pointed out, jet fuel demand is still abysmal (see: Phillips 66 And The Future Of Refining). As long as COVID-19 is out of control in the United States, it is likely that the EU, China, Canada, and many other countries will keep their ban on American travel in place. As a result, it is hard to see jet fuel demand coming back strong any time soon. As a result, it's hard to see oil demand coming back close to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon.

The good news, and the reason COP's stock was likely up $1.95/share today, is that the EIA reported today that US production has dropped from a high of around 13 million bpd in April to around 11 million bpd last week:

Source: EIA

In addition, the EIA weekly petroleum status report (available here) indicated that crude inventories were down 4.5 million bbls, and refinery utilization ticked up to 81% (still lousy, but better than the prior week's 79.6%).

Summary & Conclusion

As are all O&G producers these days, COP's stock is suffering from the massive demand destruction brought on by the global pandemic and the effect it has had on travel and the economy. As Phillips 66 EVP & CFO Kevin Mitchell said on PSX's Q2 conference call:

I might add that we're coming up on the fall season and there's some seasonal impacts driving to and from schools is in rough numbers about 5% of demand, and there's probably a carryover impact on commuting as well. So, I think that will have an influence. We're expecting a strong planting season -- or excuse me harvest season this fall, as well to support distillate demand.

So, the demand destruction is likely to continue - at least in the United States - for some time to come. Meantime, Saudi Aramco recently said that gasoline and diesel demand in China has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels. Let's just say the outlook is uncertain and could remain so for quite some time to come.

For existing COP shareholders, I certainly would not sell - HOLD onto the shares. For those not owning COP, I would avoid the shares and, in general, the energy sector as a whole due to its severe under-performance for over a decade due to the fact that we live in an era of energy abundance, with too many producers producing too many molecules. As a result, the energy sector is a "no moat" investment proposition with generally weak realized pricing.

However, for those investors wanting to bet on a recovery and in cyclical companies like O&G producers, you could do worse than taking a flyer on ConocoPhillips. I say that, due to COP's low cost of supply (arguably the lowest in the business), its large cash position and investment grade balance sheet, and its excellent management team. Note that, while many investors are going short (big time) on several O&G companies, Barron's recently reported, Conoco was the least-shorted of the bunch at only 1% of float.

