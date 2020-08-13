Merchant refiner HollyFrontier (HFC) gave its investors a pleasant surprise last week when it reported Q2 earnings that substantially beat the consensus estimates on both lines despite June's resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's share price, which had fallen by more than 13% since I wrote about its worsening earnings outlook in late June, has recouped much of its summer losses in the wake of the Q2 report's release (see figure).

Data by YCharts

HollyFrontier reported Q2 adjusted EPS of -$0.25 on revenue of $2.1 billion. While both numbers were down sharply on a YoY basis (Q2 2019 adjusted EPS was $2.18), the EPS and revenue results topped the consensus by $0.28 and $320 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was positive at $99.7 million, albeit much lower than Q2 2019's result of $647 million.

The company's segments struggled to varying degrees as the pandemic caused most U.S. states to implement economic lockdown orders. Its Refining segment was heavily exposed to the resulting severe refined fuels demand disruption and recorded operating income of -$5.1 million compared to $432 million in the prior-year quarter. The Lubricants and Specialty Products segment saw its Q2 loss expand from $147 million in 2019 to $209 million in the latest quarter. Only the HEP segment, which accounts for HollyFrontier's stake in its logistics MLP Holly Energy Partners (HEP), recorded a positive operating income result at $36.5 million, although that was down sharply YoY from $63.9 million.

The quarter's demand disruption caused both refinery throughput volumes and margins to come in well below normal Q2 levels. HollyFrontier's refineries reported Q2 utilization rates of between 65% and 80%, compared to a range of 89% to 109% in Q2 2019. While reduced production contributed heavily to the revenue decline over the same period, the negative earnings result was largely caused by the extremely weak margins that the company's refineries achieved in the most recent quarter. These fell near zero at most of the refineries and even turned negative in its Rocky Mountain refining region (which includes the Cheyenne refinery that will soon stop utilizating petroleum feedstocks). The Refining segment's consolidated gross margin declined by 57% YoY to $8.44/bbl.

HollyFrontier's management team sounded an optimistic note during the Q2 earnings call, stating that it expects Q3 throughput to be modestly higher than in Q2 due to rebounding refined fuels demand and the idling of refining capacity by some of its regional competitors. The improved (if still subdued) outlook has prompted the company to keep its planned 2020 capex relatively high at $525-$625 million, down only 15% from the pre-pandemic guidance, despite the fact that management believes that it may need to raise additional capital in the next 6-12 months. The earnings call revealed why, unlike many other firms in the petroleum sector, HollyFrontier is keeping its planned capex high: simply put, its management team expects to achieve strong returns on its previously-announced renewable diesel investments.

Those investments were on full display during the Q2 earnings call. Whereas "COVID-19" was mentioned eight times and "margin" was mentioned 10 times, the renewable diesel projects were referenced 26 times. Between the management team's initial comments and the analysts' subsequent questions, the earnings call made it apparent that HollyFrontier has very high expectations for these projects, particularly the conversion of its Cheyenne refinery. Upon completion by early 2022, the projects (the Cheyenne conversion and the addition of renewable diesel production capacity at its Artesia refinery) will make HollyFrontier one of the country's larger renewable diesel producers.

HollyFrontier's management made it clear during the Q2 earnings call that it expects demand for renewable diesel to continue increasing despite the ongoing massive increase to national production capacity. Refining and Marketing President Tom Creery went so far as to suggest that California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard [LCFS], which has done much to drive U.S. investment in renewable diesel capacity, will soon be replicated across many of the company's markets:

In the demand side we still see fairly robust demand, California is there, but we also see Colorado, Washington, other states moving towards LCFS adoption. And as that goes along with Canada, we think that there's going to be sufficient market. The other thing that we do see is that there's increasing demand in Europe. And even today there is some renewable diesel leaving the United States and going to Europe. So that will always be an option going forward. And on the supply side in Europe, we don't see the expansion announcements that we're seeing in the U.S. today currently.

While California's LCFS is providing much of the demand rationale for HollyFrontier's investments in renewables, the federal Blenders' Tax Credit [BTC] is expected to provide the profits. Management anticipates a 20-30% IRR for the projects even if the BTC permanently expires at the end of 2022, as it is currently slated to do. The BTC has been extended numerous times over the last decade, often retroactively, and future extensions of the current $1/gallon credit (which is currently on track to be reduced in 2021 and again in 2022 prior to expiration) would generate annual operating cash flow of $200 million, according to President and CEO Mike Jennings. That amount would represent a sizable addition to HollyFrontier's consolidated operating cash flows (see figure). Crucially, the recent wave of investments in renewable diesel production capacity by U.S. refiners makes future extensions more likely to occur by giving refining states' Congressional delegations, which have historically been opposed to biofuels subsidies, a reason to support the BTC moving forward.

Data by YCharts

HollyFrontier can expect to face additional challenges in H2 2020 as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt U.S. refined fuels demand. The company has identified its renewable diesel projects as a near-term priority due to the strong demand for the biofuel that has been supported by various policies in the U.S. throughout the pandemic. This bodes well for the company's future earnings at a time when the pandemic's demand disruption is expected to persist until 2022 at the earliest.

