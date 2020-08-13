Genomic Medicine: Summer 2020 Update

Autologous cell therapy is now. Gene therapy is coming soon in hemophilia. Delivery for CNS is progressing as is gene regulation. In vivo gene editing is 3-5 years away.

Several new collaborations have been inked in 2020 and a few have been dropped. Big pharma is helping to identify the potential winners and losers.

FDA approvals, new guidance statements, and RMAT requests all show the pace of genomics is accelerating.

Genomic medicine, the next major biotech era, is primarily pre-commercial though a few medicines have been approved. The list of FDA-approved cellular and gene therapy products did increase in July when the second Kite Pharma (GILD) cell therapy - Tecartus - was approved for relapsed/refractory mantel cell lymphoma or r/r MCL.

This article continues my series on genomic medicines. Updates, including a tracking group of companies pursuing genomic therapies, can prove useful to anyone analyzing the sector. The companies in the tracking group are: Abeona (ABEO), Allogene (ALLO), Atara (ATRA), bluebird bio (BLUE), Cellectis (CLLS), Crispr (CRSP), Denali (DNLI), Editas (EDIT), Homology (FIXX), Intellia (NTLA), uniQure (QURE), Regenxbio (RGNX), Sangamo (SGMO), and Voyager (VYGR). Six companies I have followed were acquired (valuation comps follow) starting a trend that is expected to accelerate.

Modalities

Gene therapy, cell therapy and gene editing are fields of biomedical research with a similar goal in mind: To treat disease by changing our genetic makeup. ASGCT

The three genomic medicine modalities are:

Gene Therapy or GT, typically, introduces a transgene or a gene that has been transferred to a patient to functionally replace defective causative genes. GT may be curative but more likely will have durability limited to under ten years.

Cell Therapy or CT is the transfer of cells into a patient. Autologous CT means the cells originated in the patient before they were extracted, modified, and then reintroduced to treat a disease. Allogeneic CT means the cells were sourced from someone else requiring editing to overcome immunological incompatibility. Ex vivo editing facilitates both approaches with multiplex editing efficiency, a key metric to consider. Autologous CTs have been approved to treat cancers. Allogeneic CTs are now in clinical trials.

Gene Editing or GE is the process of regulating or correcting faulty elements within the gene. In vivo editing means the editing is done within the body. Ex vivo means the editing is done outside the body. A form of gene editing that up-regulates (activates) or down-regulates (silencing) the expression of a gene is called gene regulation. A useful graphic from Beam (BEAM) utilizing a newer form of CRISPR called base editing follows.

Gene Editing - The Holy Grail of Holy Grails, A Different Analytical Approach; Modularity Evercore ISI June 2019

FDA

The pace of change in CT and GT can be seen via an FDA lens. During the 1H of 2020, the FDA issued 7 new guidance, exceeding the number of guidance issued over the previous four years.

Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy or RMAT requests for 1H20 totaled 31 - almost matching the total for 2019.

The list of FDA approved cellular and gene therapy products, though modest aside from cord blood products, increased in July when the second Kite Pharma cell therapy - Tecartus - was approved for relapsed/refractory mantel cell lymphoma or r/r MCL.

Of gene therapies up for approval over the next five years, 45% are anticipated to focus on cancer treatments and 38% on rare inherited genetic disorders. ASGCT

M&A

The recent mega GT M&A deals are the start of the attempted land grab. The Gene Therapy M&A Playbook in Biotech 4.0 Evercore April 2019

Here are six companies in this sector that were acquired between 2017 and 2019. Consistent with the above-referenced M&A Playbook, these companies all had a late-stage phase 3 or approved asset.

Capital Raise and Dilution Trend

Genome medicine is still in its infancy. None of the companies in the tracking group are close to cash flow profitable from operations. Funding required to advance pipelines and, eventually, build commercialization capabilities needs to come from equity raises and collaborating programs with big pharma. The next table shows trended equity infusion versus operating expenses and annual dilution.

Collaborations

We are just at the beginning of the Biotech 4.0 era. We believe GT deal flow, not only M&A, will accelerate- JVs likely to be the optimal structure. Evercore ISI Roadmap for Biotech 4.0 April 11, 2019

Notable collaboration agreement news announced so far this year:

Pipeline risk and short interest

The likelihood of approval or LoA depends upon the phase of the asset starting at 9.6% for programs entering Phase 1. This leads to a lot of volatility and the use of derivatives. Short interest is another key metric to watch for companies in this sector.

Tracking Model

The following table represents a condensed recap of multiple metrics for the tracking group. The font size makes the table hard to read in an article. I recommend saving it to a desktop monitor where you can magnify it to be more usable.

Summary

Genomic medicines are expected to be the next multi-decade era in biotechnology producing potentially curative drugs by modifying defective genes. Many of the companies in this sector will eventually be acquired by big pharma once programs reach Phase 3. Others will partner programs trading commercial upside for a derisked pipeline with milestone and royalty potential. Those cash flows will then be used to build commercialization and manufacturing capabilities for owned programs. The pace of clinical dosing may have been slowed by COVID-19 but that will have no impact on overall success. Big pharma is following the projected timeline with both collaborations and acquisitions occurring and expected to accelerate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE, QURE, SGMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.