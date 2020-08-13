A couple of weeks ago, technology giant Apple (AAPL) surprised the Street when it announced a four for one stock split along with its earnings results. Some may say the split was done to make shares more accessible to individual investors, while it is also possible it was done to reduce the stock's weight in the Dow index. Regardless of the reason, one important question has been raised regarding the split, and that is how will Apple deal with its current quarterly dividend payment?

As the graphic above details, the current quarterly dividend of 82 cents per share does not divide out evenly. This is the opposite of what happened back in 2014, when Apple's $3.29 dividend transitioned to $0.47 after the seven for one stock split that year. When it comes down to the dividend, there are three possibilities, in my opinion, so let's discuss what could happen moving forward.

The first scenario is that Apple just keeps the dividend at the current rate, leaving it at 20.5 cents per share after the split. While a fractional cent dividend is not the most logical thing in the market, there are plenty of companies out there that do pay dividends like this. Here, Apple would wait until the fiscal Q2 earnings report next April or May to announce any dividend changes, in line with the usual capital return update timeline.

The article linked above asking the dividend question surmises the second possibility, a large dividend increase (in this case to 25 cents per quarter). With Apple shares soaring in recent months, the annual yield for new investors has certainly dropped, so an increased payout would certainly be welcomed. Unfortunately, I don't see this happening, as Apple has not shown a willingness to do something like this. As the chart below shows, total dividend payments (in millions of dollars) have steadily risen over time, but they have actually decreased in the current period compared to a year earlier thanks to the strength of the buyback.

Perhaps a nice compromise would be to just bump up the dividend slightly to $0.21 per share after the split. While this might disappoint those hoping for a larger raise, it is certainly better than nothing. Going to a whole cent amount would be better for those who hold an odd number of shares. A more formal raise could then come again next spring as I mentioned above.

With Apple splitting its stock at the end of this month, the question of what will happen to the dividend has come up. The current payout would result in a half-cent dividend after the split, but there certainly are a few options to fix this afterwards. Investors will hope for a large dividend raise, and while I don't see that happening, a raise to a whole cent amount would make the most sense. We might not actually find out what happens here for a few months, as the company may not announce anything until late October when we usually get the next dividend declaration.

