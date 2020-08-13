There have been a number of important filings for bankrupt Hertz Global (HTZ) that many traders seem to be ignoring. One of the most interesting filing was a 10-Q filed on August 10, which states on page 30: "Hertz Global issued 13,912,368 shares with net proceeds of approximately $29 million" prior to suspension of the stock sale plan on June 15. The price per share was about $2.09 after deducting commission fees paid to Jefferies. This is appalling that they were able to sell almost certain to be worthless stock to the public.

Worthless Hertz Stock

The latest 10-Q on page 73 states:

Although we cannot predict how our common stock will be treated under a plan, we expect that common stock holders would not receive a recovery through any plan unless the holders of more senior claims and interests, such as secured and unsecured indebtedness, are paid in full, which would require a significant and rapid and currently unanticipated improvement in business conditions to pre-COVID-19 or close to pre-COVID-19 levels...there is a significant risk that the holders of our common stock will receive no recovery under the Chapter 11 Cases and that our common stock will be worthless."

Too many investors in Hertz notes and stock are ignoring the reality that they are getting pushed further down priority recovery "pecking order". During the lengthy bankruptcy process Hertz is going to add more debt that will have priority for recovery over pre-petition 2lien noteholders, unsecured noteholders, and stockholders. Unlike some other companies during Ch.11 bankruptcy process that are able to stabilize their cash position because they are not paying interest on their debt, Hertz may not able to stabilize their finances because their operations are using a lot of cash-not generating cash.

Picture source: Hertz presentation

Recent Financial Results

Besides the negative EBITDA of $587 million for the quarter in the latest 10-Q filing, two metrics really caught my eye. First, the vehicle utilization rate for the quarter was only 28% compared to 82% last year. They have too many vehicles sitting in parking lots depreciating in value.

Second, direct operating expenses as a percent of total revenue was 105% for U.S. operations compared to 59% the year before. This means they did not even cover their direct operating costs for the quarter. The direct operating costs do not even include selling, administrative, and other indirect expenses. The Monthly Operating Report-MOR (docket 1024) filed on August 11 did show some improvement in this metric to 75.6% for just the month of June compared to the entire quarterly figure of 105%.

The latest MOR, which investors have to remember does not follow GAAP reporting methods, also shows a significant improvement in daily revenue. The MOR only covers the post-bankruptcy period and the 10-Q covers the entire quarter. Even though I had to make a few assumptions in creating these figures, they still indicate a strong improvement in the average revenue of $3.5 million per day for the quarter prior to the May 22 bankruptcy filing, compared to an average of $6.4 million per day after the bankruptcy filing for the period ending June 30.

The daily revenue needs to greatly improve to cover cash disbursements. According to a 13 Week Cash Disbursement Projection filed on June 15 (docket 420), Hertz is projected to disburse $1.2833 billion cash for the 13 weeks ending August 21. That works out to be an average of about $14.1 million cash going out per day, but their daily revenue in June was only $6.4 million. These projections do not include monthly payments for the HVF II ABS Program because Hertz was trying to reject the vehicle leases at the time these projections were filed. The company is clearly burning cash and will eventually need to raise cash during the Ch.11 process.

Need to Raise More Cash

Hertz was able to build up cash prior to filing for bankruptcy by not paying interest payments and monthly HVF II ABS payments, which for April was $389.5 million. Initially they did not seek DIP financing, but they now realize that they are burning cash and will need a DIP loan. They believe their current amount of cash "will be sufficient to fund its operations through approximately December 31, 2020". The latest MOR listed total Debtor cash at $1.257 billion and the $650 million in 6 month lease payments will use up more than half of the that amount. It will be interesting to see if the try to roll-up some of their $1.271 billion first lien debt into the DIP loan and which parties would be willing to loan to Hertz.

Investors holding 2lien notes and unsecured notes need to realize that DIP debt holders will have priority to any recovery under a Ch.11 reorganization plan. Part of the initial excitement for buying these notes soon after Hertz filed for bankruptcy was based on the fact the company was not trying to arrange for DIP financing, but a large DIP loan with high fees and interest payments could have a negative impact on note prices.

Temporary Master Lease Agreement

The motion to reject vehicle leases (docket 390) was adjourned to January 15. While a temporary agreement was filed on July 24 (docket 802), this issue is far from reaching a final settlement. Some of the key points of the temporary agreement are:

*$650 million in payments over six months ($108.3 million per month) from July through December.

*Disposing of at least 182,521 vehicles. (According to the latest 10-Q they sold 100K vehicles already in July.)

*Almost all cash would go to the Hertz Vehicle Financing LLC trustee. Only $900 cash per vehicle sold through Hertz's retail channel would go to Hertz.

*Maximum number of remaining vehicles would be 310,000.

Airplane Passenger Travel

Airplane passengers are a critical Hertz customer base. During the 2019 they accounted for 66% of U.S. rental revenue. While the number of daily passengers has greatly improved since April, the figures are still weak. The latest data available is for Tuesday August 11 that reported TSA checkpoint numbers were only 24.3% of the same weekday numbers last year. (TSA checkpoint numbers are reported daily on this website.) The numbers seem to have leveled off over the last few weeks, but for Hertz to become a viable operator again, the numbers need to increase significantly from current levels.

Appeal of NYSE Delisting

Hertz disclosed on June 10 in an 8-K filing that the company had received a delisting notice from the NYSE on May 26 because they are "no longer suitable for listing pursuant to NYSE Listed Company Manual Section 802.01D". They appealed and there is a delisting hearing set for October 15. HTZ shares will continue to trade it seems as long as other listing requirements.

In my opinion, the only reason for the relatively high price for HTZ stock compared to the strong possibility that the shares will be worthless and cancelled on the Ch.11 plan effective date, is that there is unrealistic speculation by certain traders, such as those who use the Robinhood trading platform. This irrational trading would be reduced if the HTZ shares were delisted and traded as a "Q" stock because "Q" stocks are not tradable on the Robinhood platform.

Conclusion

This article is not a complete analysis of all the Hertz filings over the last few months, but I tried to cover a few interesting issues. Because Hertz is a very visible consumer company, there is wide interest in their bankruptcy besides investors and I tried to write an article for a very wide audience.

Investors in HTZ stock seem to be ignoring the reality that when the Ch.11 reorganization plan, which has not been filed yet, becomes effective, they most likely will get no recovery. The current HTZ stock will be cancelled. Investors in Hertz unsecured notes also seem to be ignoring the fact that the company is burning cash and needs a lot of additional cash in a form of a DIP loan, which will have priority over any recovery for unsecured noteholders. In my opinion, the economic outlook remains weak for Hertz and they will continue to burn cash well into next year, which makes it very unlikely that unsecured noteholders will receive any significant recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I covered my HTZ short because of the high coat to carry.