U.K. GDP Collapses But It's V-Shaped

We also have the latest monthly GDP numbers which show that the contraction is over.

It's also had the worse death rates among those same major economies - it shouldn't really be having both.

We have the quarterly GDP numbers for the UK and these show that the country has had the worst slump among the major economies.

The basic trade-off

The essential idea about this lockdown thing was that by killing the economy for a time we would be saving lives. This doesn't seem to be how it has turned out for the UK. For it has the worst death rate for COVID-19:

(Deaths per 100,000 from Johns Hopkins)

There is some controversy about whether this is quite right given the manner in which deaths are being attributed.

But the point is that this is not, in the traditional telling, consistent with this:

(Comparative GDP losses from Office for National Statistics)

Yes, I know, this looks more like politics than investment economics. But it does tell us something important that we should recall in future. It isn't true that there's a straight trade-off between deaths and lockdowns. So, future waves might not be associated with further lockdowns. On the grounds that we cannot see any obvious sign that the lockdowns we've had have worked. For there isn't that much correlation between the depth of GDP fall induced by lockdown and death rates.

And then of course there is always the example of Sweden, which hasn't had an ordained lockdown at all.

We can hope at least that future policy makers will understand all of this.

UK GDP

Despite all of that quarterly GDP is looking pretty terrible:

(Quarterly GDP from Office for National Statistics)

This is, of course a recession, we've two consecutive quarters of falling GDP. That's also rather misleading as we've not had 6 months of falling GDP, far of horribly falling GDP then recovery.

We can see this with the monthly figures:

(Monthly GDP from Office for National Statistics)

As we can see there's a swift recovery going on. Sure, we're still well below the starting point but that's only one of the two things we're interested in. The second of course being the speed of the recovery.

And now the kicker.

As I've often said that economic thigh bone really is connected to that economic hip bone. If something looks out of place, if a number doesn't work when compared to other ones, then it's necessary to investigate why. For everything does have to add up, does have to make sense.

So, why has the UK done worse? Because the Office for National Statistics is counting the effects differently from everyone else. I would probably argue that they're doing so correctly in the theoretic sense too. But at the cost of comparability - we cannot compare the UK numbers to those of anywhere else.

Without diving too deeply into the theory of GDP. It's very difficult to measure government output. What, exactly, does a bureaucracy produce? OK, so, civilization and rules and structure perhaps, but what's the value of that? So, we measure the rest of the economy at the value, in market prices, of what is produced. We can't do that with government so we don't.

Instead, government contribution to GDP is the cost of having government, not the value of the output.

ONS has changed this. For example, education. Most schools have been closed - other than for the children of key workers - so output has been near nothing. But under the normal GDP rules they have cost the same to operate - all the teachers are still being paid. So, other countries have been recording education as part of GDP as normal. ONS, for the UK, has been trying at least to record output as being the number of children educated, obviously a much smaller number. And they've been doing this across government provided services.

The reason the UK has a much bigger fall in GDP is because ONS has been recording output differently from everyone else. This, of course, reverses immediately once - with the education example - we reopen the schools. This explains both the depth of the slump and also increases the speed of the coming recovery.

My view

I've long been of the view that we're going to have a swift recovery from this recession, however deep it may be. The basic insight being that recession where we know the cause usually is brief. For, if we know the cause, then we stop doing that, then recovery will be swift.

We know that the recession is caused by lockdown, once we stop locking down the recession will be largely gone.

The investor view

In one way this can all be seen as largely of intellectual interest. Or even political - who do we get to blame for all of this? But it's of crucial interest to us as investors.

What has happened might all be most unfortunate and all that but it's irrelevant. What we need to know is what is going to happen. There matters are very much better than that gloomy story of the recent past. As the Bank of England has been saying, they see a swift, V shaped, recovery from these recent travails. Which is what we are seeing.

This means that equity indices are about correctly priced. For at their current levels they are assuming that relatively swift recovery. Evidence against this arriving could well mean a market swoon. Evidence that continues to support the idea won't change prices much.

We've thus no specific investment guide from macroeconomic numbers at present. We're back to having to look at specific situations and companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.